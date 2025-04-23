HOW HUMAN HUBRIS WREAKS ALL TRUE PROGRESS

WHY READ THIS ESSAY?



Is the accurate citing of source material still an important thing?

Maybe our obsession with doing so - interferes with the free flow of ideas - and maybe having to accurately cite is necessary.

This essay will hopefully serve to help me - and maybe readers - to be better able to answer the questions posed here.





IS AI GOING TO STEAL OUR CREATIVE POWER OR ENHANCE IT?

Although I often use graphics from artificial intelligence – never have I crafted - or written any essays - using AI.

But never say never – as this essay includes a couple of brilliant AI synopses in the body of the work - as very helpful tools.

It so happens that nothing we can create today – is safe from being appropriated by AI – including my own collection of essays.

This essay is ultimately about human hubris – and the ability to either use our tools for our own ultimate benefit – or to unwisely use them to promote our own outsize egotistical hubris.



Readers here will notice a curious phenomenon - we have all been part of a revolution - an ongoing revolution in consciousness.



We all participated slowly and painfully - as my Substack grew from zero followers to over six thousand - still a relatively small number in social media terms.



Yet, we had the curious sense that my posts and your comments were being read by some very politically connected people.



We were correct and this is part of the story - part of it, as the story is still unfolding.



The proverbial point is that speaking truth to power is always vitally important - even if those who read overlook who is doing so - and thus forget to credit the writer.



My older posts are paywalled now - as providing free consultations to billionaires and successful politicians - is simply not my intent - or style.



My intentions were to offer vital insights to the world and to hope to stem the tide of insanity which was - and is - sweeping the world.



And poignantly, I was writing to warn my own children and grandchildren about what I - all too accurately - saw happening.



But the kids - all as bullheaded and opinionated and egotistical as their mother - were much too busy to read what Mom wrote.



Little did the kids - or the writer - or the followers - know that what Mom wrote would contribute a proverbial drop in the ocean to how the world would change for the better.

A DROP IN THE OCEAN OR AN OCEAN IN A DROP??

AI on a “drop in the ocean” - or an “ocean in a drop”:

“The phrase "ocean in a drop" (often quoted as "You are not a drop in the ocean; you are the entire ocean in a drop") is a metaphor, particularly associated with the poet Rumi. It signifies that each individual is not just a small, insignificant part of a larger whole, but rather embodies the entirety and richness of that whole. [1, 2, 3]

Here's a breakdown of the meaning: [1, 4]

Individual Uniqueness and Worth: The quote emphasizes the individual's unique and valuable nature, suggesting they are not just a small part of something larger but possess their own inherent worth and individuality.

Wholeness and Completeness: The ocean symbolizes vastness, depth, and interconnectedness. The "ocean in a drop" metaphor suggests that within each individual, there is the entirety of existence, reflecting the interconnectedness of all things.

Potential and Power: The quote also implies that each individual has vast potential and power within them, a capacity to encompass the entirety of existence, just as the ocean is contained within a single drop.

Interconnectedness and Unity: While emphasizing individuality, the quote also highlights the interconnectedness of all beings. It suggests that just as a drop of water is part of the ocean, individuals are intimately connected to the larger fabric of life. [1, 4]

In essence, the phrase "ocean in a drop" encourages individuals to recognize their own inherent worth, completeness, and potential, and to see themselves as part of a larger, interconnected web of existence. [1, 4]

Generative AI is experimental.

[1] https://michaelshouse.com/blog/you-are-not-a-drop-in-the-ocean-you-are-the-entire-ocean-in-a-drop/

[2] https://www.quora.com/What-is-a-drop-in-the-ocean-idioms

[3] https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-meaning-of-Rumis-words-You-are-not-a-drop-in-the-ocean-but-the-ocean-in-a-drop-How-do-you-connect-to-the-words-or-its-significance

[4] https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-meaning-of-the-quote-you-are-not-a-drop-in-the-ocean-you-are-the-entire-ocean-in-a-drop

[-] https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-meaning-of-the-quote-you-are-not-a-drop-in-the-ocean-you-are-the-entire-ocean-in-a-drop “



Because these proverbial drops we add to the ocean - ripple outwards in many dimensions to change the nature of the ocean itself.



Don’t ever allow anyone to tell you that what you think - and what you do - is not important in the scheme of things.



Every single thought - every single action - serves to change the world in ways we might never truly understand.



And yes - if the influx of the unintelligent use of artificial intelligence continues - the world will no longer be crediting source material.

Source material will then come to be added to the ocean at large - with no ownership of any creative material.



Just as well - as ideas don’t possess egos - and do not need to be tracked down to their brilliant sources.

But creative types may well protest such actions - which may prevent them from earning income from their hard won ideas.

The music industry believes this is the case - and has initiated legislative action to try to prevent theft of content by AI.



AI does have a monstrous ego - one handed down to it by the human creators.



Wonder what happens when this AI child of human hubris - stops reading what “Mom” wrote and comes to believe these ideas originated with itself?



As time winds on - eventually catching up with where we were five years ago - a sort of startling déjà vu - is happening for me.



Strangely I hear echoes of what I wrote in posts almost no one read – back as far as two or three years ago.



I had the sense even than that I was writing to certain people - and noticed clues that politically motivated and connected people were reading KW Norton Borders.



Curiously some of my best essays were about many of the topics covered by the following news report.









Denial among globalist bent Democrats presenting as a psychotic break.



Denial among Democrats presenting even as a sort of cultural schizophrenia.



The definition of insane when we repeat the same bad actions - and keep achieving only the same old bad results.



Next thing they are going to figure out is how profoundly Klaus Schwab was correct when he bragged on and on about out having “penetrated the cabinets of all the countries”.



For how profoundly we have been infiltrated in the USA - and around the world - by globalist forces is the next thing they will advertise as their latest scoop.





As the globalist-planned pandemic - and whacked out insanity - and Biden Harris raged on - I predicted rather dire events - worldwide civilization collapse - massive depression - and genocide.



We were headed for all three in America - and all three are taking place in that part of the world not following Trump policies.



As for America - was correct only about the genocide - but Trump has pulled us back from the brink of disaster.



I also wrote a great deal about psychotic breaks - the seeming affect from years of psychological warfare against human beings by globalist political forces.



At one point I even connected the psychological denial we observe with cultural schizophrenia.



The left wails on about due process - something they clearly do not understand- but which sounds intelligent and props up a weak ego.



WE MOURN FOR THOSE LOST TO DELUSION



How did I personally handle the recognition that about fifty percent or so of the world is lost by having been subjected to serial abuse and now suffered a kind of cultural schizophrenia?



After I got through mourning for what might have been - I picked myself up from despair - and soldiered on to face the onrushing future head on - with whatever remnants of courage, grace and humility I managed to escape with.



We get nowhere fast by stooping to the level of what the mentally unstable prattle on about.



But to dismiss the reality of how the mentally unstable got that way - is an egotistical and monstrous error in judgment.



The fifty or so percent of modern humans who were serially abused by toxically dangerous narcissists through psychological warfare will be ignored - at our own peril.



Hubris is the biggest danger facing human kind - ignore this at the peril of all of us as a species.



I have no intention of stopping this ongoing grand experiment in free speech here on Substack.



We still must solve the greatest threat - human hubris.



I have written about this before - in my all too human & quirky manner.

And here - in full glory - is the synopsis of how AI deals with the idea that the Myth of Icarus might indeed - as this author suspected - be related to the Myth of Sisyphus.





MYTH OF ICARUS - LEADS TO MYTH OF SISYPHUS - AI VERSION

“The myths of Icarus and Sisyphus both explore themes of hubris, limits, and the meaning of life, but their paths diverge. Icarus's story, a cautionary tale of unchecked ambition and the dangers of ignoring expert advice, can be seen as a precursor to Sisyphus's unending torment, which highlights the absurd nature of existence and the need to find meaning in futility. [1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]

Icarus's Story: [11, 11, 12, 12]

Hubris and Ambitious Flight: Icarus, son of Daedalus, ignores his father's warning and flies too close to the sun, causing his wax wings to melt. [11, 11, 12, 12]

Consequences of Excess: This act of disobedience and unchecked ambition leads to his fatal fall into the sea. [11, 11, 12, 12]

Moral Lesson: The Icarus myth serves as a warning against overreaching, the importance of respecting limits, and the potential consequences of hubris. [1, 1, 7, 7, 10, 10]

Modern Interpretation: The myth also inspires the "Icarus complex," a term used to describe individuals who are overly ambitious or have an inflated sense of self-importance. [1, 1, 2, 2, 10, 12]

Sisyphus's Torment: [3, 3, 13, 13]

Eternal Punishment: Sisyphus is condemned to repeatedly roll a boulder uphill, only for it to roll back down, an endlessly repetitive and futile task. [3, 3, 13, 13]

Absurdity of Existence: Camus, in his essay "The Myth of Sisyphus," explores the philosophical implications of this punishment, highlighting the absurdity of life in a world without inherent meaning. [3, 3, 6, 6, 14]

Finding Meaning in Futility: Despite the futility of his task, Camus suggests that Sisyphus can find meaning in his struggle and even a form of happiness in his acceptance of the absurd. [3, 3, 15, 15]

Rebellion and Acceptance: Sisyphus, in his continued effort, is seen as a symbol of human rebellion against the gods and acceptance of the absurd. [3, 3, 15, 15, 16, 17, 18]

Connecting the Myths: [1, 1, 3, 3]

Icarus's Fall as a Precursor: Icarus's downfall, a consequence of his hubris, can be seen as a stepping stone to understanding the deeper implications of Sisyphus's plight. [1, 1, 3, 3]

The Importance of Limits: Both myths emphasize the importance of setting limits and understanding the consequences of actions. Icarus fails to recognize the boundaries of his ambition, while Sisyphus's punishment is a constant reminder of the limitations of mortal life. [1, 1, 3, 3, 5, 5, 7, 10]

Finding Meaning in the Face of Absurdity: While Icarus dies as a result of his ambition, Sisyphus finds a way to find meaning and even a form of happiness in his unending torment, suggesting that the absurd is a condition that can be embraced rather than feared. [3, 3, 15, 15]

The Human Condition: Both myths explore fundamental questions about the human condition, the nature of existence, and the search for meaning in a world that may not have any inherent purpose. [3, 3, 15, 15, 19]

Generative AI is experimental.

[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/Jung/comments/17kvasc/what_would_a_fascination_with_the_icarus_myth/

[2]

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Myth_of_Sisyphus

[4] https://study.com/academy/lesson/who-was-sisyphus-in-greek-mythology.html

[5] https://www.thecollector.com/daedalus-and-icarus-main-message/

[6] https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/612957.The_Myth_of_Sisyphus

[7] https://study.com/academy/lesson/icarus-overview-greek-mythology.html

[8] https://www.oasisrehab.co.uk/blog/society/the-perils-of-flying-too-high/

[9] https://www.reddit.com/r/askphilosophy/comments/c1ohej/what_does_albert_camus_mean_by_beginning_to_think/

[10] https://study.com/learn/lesson/icarus-daedalus-myth-summary.html

[11]

[12] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Icarus

[13] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sisyphus

[14] https://study.com/academy/lesson/existential-ethics-albert-camus-the-myth-of-sisyphus.html

[15] https://study.com/academy/lesson/existential-ethics-albert-camus-the-myth-of-sisyphus.html

[16] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Myth_of_Sisyphus

[17] https://www.reddit.com/r/askphilosophy/comments/i3p70f/what_did_camus_mean_by_become_so_very_free_that/

[18] https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/history/myth-sisyphus-albert-camus

[19] https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/icarus-paradox-ais-quest-better-wings-w-brad-jinks-buske “



And there we have it - where the wisdom of Mom - meets the wisdom of AI.

My thanks go to this wise use of AI to serve as a tool that we may better understand ourselves on this journey toward our intended - teleological - creator-inspired and creator-driven - evolution.



At least AI has the decency to cite all the primary sources it could find.







CONCLUSIONS

We have established that speaking truth to power is critically important - even if we cannot identify all of the interconnecting links between what we write and what power does.

Whether power correctly interprets what is written - is however an entirely different matter - which is where human to human consultation becomes necessary.

We have also arrived at the conclusion that citing the original work of artists and creators is at least important to keep the peace in society.

At the very least, AI and I agree that human hubris - or human programmed hubris - is a danger - and that the Myth of Icarus and the Myth of Sisyphus - have a deeply entwined relationship.

And ultimately, just by indulging in a bit of logic - God - or the Universal Mind of the Creator - is found within the algorithm - as it is found within everything else.



Never allow anyone ever to tell you that YOU - as a human being - a Child of God - are not hand in hand with the Prime Mover - are not indeed an entangled Co-Creator - entangled with the universal quantum intelligence which is in charge here.



And quantum means there are no borders which can fence us in - only literally infinite possibilities - with each and every thought - each and every action - each and every drop - which enters the ocean - serves to change the whole.



Neither The Grateful Dead - or such classical composers as Antonio Vivaldi - will ever be credited with inspiring these greatest ideas we discuss - but never doubt that these wizards failed to contribute to our ever expanding human and spiritual evolution.





Share

Leave a comment