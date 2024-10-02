How Is The World Economic Forum - the Eat the Bugs, Hackable Humans, 15 Minute City - Ruling Class Doing These Days?
Taking A closer Look At the Health and Wealth of The Oligarchs
From the point of view of the average citizen the WEF’ers and cohorts want us to know they are doing just fine and dandy.
One look at the attendees - the current world leaders - will give a good idea of how well the totalitarian agenda is going.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2024/01/heads-of-state-davos-2024-wef-politics/?_gl=1%2Ay5pf0b%2A_up%2AMQ..&gcl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.