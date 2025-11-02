FREEDOM MEANS UNDERSTANDING WE HAVE EVERYTHING TO LOSE

Forward:

Daily, there seem to be arise more reasons for us to give up on ever achieving such esoteric and spiritually questionable practices as owning and operating a democratic constitutional republic.

I work to overcome my own occasional desires to just give up in the face of all the corruption and violence we are surrounded by.

But then I remind myself that freedom means we have everything to lose.

Pausing to remember that the line “freedom means nothing left to lose” is a lie - as it is precisely because - if we have freedom to think and imagine and exist - we understand we have everything - not nothing - to lose.

WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE HAVE LOST EVERYTHING

HOW OUR LIVES BECAME WEAPONIZED & WHY TRUMP 2.0 BECAME NECESSARY

So very infiltrated - the system has weaponized everything to protect itself from us - for it is our power the system fears.

The 1% which perpetually lords it over the 99% - generation after generation - holding us hostage from civilization thru civilization.

It is ridiculous to believe that we could plead our case to these 1% tyrants - thinking they would voluntarily - or with some degree of arm twisting - give up power.

POWER CORRUPTS & ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY

Liberalism is a fatal geopolitical weakness which has always played into the hands of this absolutely corrupted power of the system.

Liberalism persists in believing if we, as the 99%, manage the right degree of political arm twisting that the 1% will give back this stolen power.

THE 1% WILL NEVER WILLINGLY GIVE BACK THEIR POWER

The power these tyrants hold must be patiently taken back by an intelligent and educated and informed 99% - as the 1% rules over us by owning the distribution of information.

Real democratized education - as opposed to the state owned system of indoctrination - which passes for “education” - provides the ultimate answer to this absolute power of the 1%.

With disgraceful regularity the liberals demonstrate they believe socialism is an answer while history demonstrates that socialism is never an answer and always serves to perpetuate absolute power.

And the modern welfare state is the epitome of legalized socialism - meant to give the 99% a small amount of assistance - in exchange for maintaining absolute power over them.

Spending untold financial resources to keep the 99% thoroughly controlled thru the propaganda provided by state controlled health, education and welfare - and the state controlled “education” system.

As Americans we may begin to comprehend what happened to the USA post WW II - how we became totally weaponized and controlled by our welfare state.

Modern technology frightens the hell out of the 1% as they must keep control of information in order to maintain their absolute power.

TECHNOLOGY IS A WEAPONIZED DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD

How do we as the 99% insist on using technology to serve our need to have freedom and personal agency?

This is what the Trump 2.0 administration tries to accomplish by taking back technological dominance by the Chinese Communist Party and their Techno-Feudalist allies of Silicon Valley infamy.

It is precisely by beating the tyrants at their own game that we may proceed to take back what has been stolen from us - freedom and personal agency.

As soon as the 99% becomes educated as to how the 1% maintains control over the information- necessary for their carefully laid propaganda campaigns to work - the game is up.

The reason the 1% is so terrified of the Trump administration is that - to a man and woman - these individuals have taken a stand against absolute power - the absolute corruption of the 1%.

The weaponized power wielded by this 1% - to keep the 99% in line - is being fought by each member of the Trump administration in their own way - each has a specialized role in combatting the absolutely corrupted power of the 1% elite

And not in the USA alone - but across the world - as the 1% are not limited by geographical borders or national sovereignty.

The Trump administration seeks to limit the enslaving power of the 1% on many fronts.

TRUMP 2.0 100% WEAPONIZED BY THE MAINSTREAM

Those with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) have been propagandized and indoctrinated by the propaganda of the globalist - 1% elite.

Everything the Trump 2.0 team seeks to do is being fought against by the mainstream - as the 1% watches their carefully crafted empire of absolute power being destroyed.

Trump 2.0 weakens the military industrial complex by promoting trade and reciprocity.

Those who wage war to maintain power and wealth are diplomatically persuaded to change by using the power of trade to break the cycle.

Money and power - are money and power - and the 1% does not much care how they obtain it.

They are addicted to obtaining corrupt power thru the military industrial complex and old habits are notoriously hard to break - but trade is the strongest geopolitical strategy for breaking old patterns.

“PEACE THRU STRENGTH” IS FAR MORE THAN A SLOGAN

The “peace thru strength”, which must be achieved to even contemplate building the society which can defeat the absolute power of the 1%, mandates prioritizing trade over prioritizing war.

Prioritizing trade to defeat war mandates both establishing national sovereignty and maintaining and protecting industrialization to create valuable goods for trade.

It also means understanding how dangerously corrupted the world has become - knowing that while we mandate peace - war will continue.

Thus requiring that we prioritize ”peace thru strength” by promoting top notch military capabilities to protect national sovereignty against aggression.

The stronger a sovereign nation is the less susceptible they are to militarized aggression.

By prioritizing trade - the military industrial complex will gradually be reduced - and wealth and power thru free trade will replace war as a means of increasing the well being and prosperity of the 99%.

POWER CORRUPTS & ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY

The fundamental geopolitical breakthrough of Trump 2.0 is to understand this enormous corruption created from the absolute power of the 1% and to seek to destroy it wherever it is found.

It is only by fully understanding the way Democratic constitutional government is made possible thru these strategies to defeat the corruption of absolute power that Trump 2.0 may be understood.

Since we are not educated to understand this - we must work to educate ourselves to be able to fully comprehend how this strategy functions.

Because the absolute power of the 1% has corrupted absolutely - it demands going after the corrupt with a full power of the law.

The mark of absolute power is a totally corrupted society - which is what we observe all around us.

Only by a real establishment of the rule of law - as practiced by sovereign nations - may we defeat the corrupt absolute power of the 1%.

The weakness of the liberals is on full display as they support the corruption over the power of the law.

The promotion of advanced digital technology and artificial intelligence is being used as another method of breaking patterns.

Trump 2.0 seeks to use advanced technology as a way of delivering democratized information to the 99%.

Once the 99% obtain the right information and become educated to the ruse used by the 1% to rule over them - the spell of propaganda used to control them - becomes broken.

INFORMATION AND KNOWLEDGE - AS WISDOM - IS TRUE POWER

Because freedom and personal agency are not free in any sense - they must be worked for and achieved by intelligent and determined human beings.

Other humans cannot give us freedom - it cannot be petitioned for or mandated - it can only be taken.

Only we ourselves can achieve freedom by being strong, resilient and formidable independent human beings who are directed from within by true spiritual strength.

What the Trump administration seeks to accomplish is to place personal power back into the hands of each individual - and to serve as a vehicle of change to break the absolute power the 1% holds.

To the degree the individuals of this world understand this - that is the degree to which this absolute power which corrupts us all absolutely - will be slowly but methodically broken.

This is why taking advantage of the AI technology to become educated and informed - by allowing this democratization of information to take hold - is so critically important.

Those who simply use AI to maintain the absolute corrupt power of the 1% will become corrupted enough themselves to be identified and targeted and charged and prosecuted by the power of law.

It must be appreciated that this only works as each individual and family and community takes back individual personal agency by taking advantage of this democratization of information.

When we begin to take on this point of view which sees the way Trump 2.0 breaks the backs of the corrupted absolute power of the 1% by using the rule of law thru truly democratic governance - we may begin to understand.

It is all about taking back the power as an individual - each becoming the educated and informed and powerful independent human being we all have the capacity to become.

A sovereign nation of educated and informed individuals who no longer need assistance from the corruption of a welfare state to stand on their own.

Human beings who understand how to become independently powerful - as inner-directed and politically, economically and spiritually motivated, healthy and wealthy and capable individuals.

We must each learn to use the tools which belong to us - tools which we as humans have created.

Tools which now provide us all with the capacity to take advantage of this increasing democratization of educational resources.

A truly healthy and wealthy civilization is one composed of strong, educated and informed individuals who, from childhood, are prepared to possess inner-directed personal power.

Individuals who will never be fooled again into being swindled into giving power to any 1% - no matter how elite these tyrants have come to believe they are.

Humans who will become better versions of themselves - more creative - more intellectually curious - better at spiritual achievements.

Humans who, above all, become better at becoming a powerful participant in a powerful and healthy and wealthy civilization.

I have seen the future civilization - and it maximizes human free agency and creativity.

AI is a tool - and a valuable fortuitous tool.

As always, we humans evolve with out created tools.

HUMANS AS LGHT BEARERS - AND HUMANS AS CO-CREATORS

NO KINGS, NO QUEENS, NO RULERS, NO TYRANTS

SOVEREIGN FREE NATIONS, COMPOSED OF SOVEREIGN FREE INDIVIDUALS

