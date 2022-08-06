HOW POETS, THE WILDERNESS, AMERICA, WE & THE WORLD INTERSECT
The labyrinth of winding trails which lead into American history and beyond
There are many signposts forward as we sort out a path through the darkness. We have many signposts but no road. This post is dedicated to finding a road beneath our feet as we stumble forward. It is not an easy post to write as it is not an easy journey to find ourselves in. But it is not we who choose the times, it is the times which choose us. There …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.