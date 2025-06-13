Forward to June 13, 2025

An opportunity to make this very early post available once again.

Forward August 6, 2022:

There are many signposts forward as we sort out a path through the darkness. We have many signposts but no road. This post is dedicated to finding a road beneath our feet as we stumble forward. It is not an easy post to write as it is not an easy journey to find ourselves in. But it is not we who choose the times, it is the times which choose us. There are no accidents or coincidences.

Poetry through the ages offers a road but one too few have followed. It is always when things get most difficult that we see the light we must follow. That there is a way home at all is encouraging when we are lost. Although the multi-civilizational collapse we find ourselves in the midst of is destabilizing in the extreme, we do have a road beneath our feet if we are willing. The chances there will be many among us on this road going forward is diminishing as I write. That we leave the outlines of the road for others not seek is critical.

Living near Nashville our family seeks out the wilder places offered locally. Local government among Tennessee state, Williamson and Davidson county governments have done well in providing these. The Federal government provides the Natchez Trace Parkway, proof even the Feds can achieve something decent and a way back to understanding ancient roads through America. I find a road through all this by working on being as grounded as possible moment by moment. For myself and my family it lies in music, in writing, in keeping our feet on the ground.

It is typical of the way my brain works that I begin writing about poets and end up at the Natchez Trace, so I must honor this at the expense of possibly losing some readers who understandably won’t wish to muddle through. The two are firmly connected in my own brain and in the world at large.

Why the Natchez Trace? Well our immediate family hails from several places. California - especially the Sierra Mountains, Colorado - The Rocky Mountains, and for ten years now, Tennessee. The Natchez Trace is an ancient Buffalo trace and Native American Trail which became a wilderness trail for settlers from many tribal nations and for European settlers through the area. Now it is a road and trail system maintained by the Federal government which extends from Nashville, Tennessee to Natchez, Mississippi. The managers of Natchez Trace seem to have achieved a valuable modern synthesis of weaving a Highway, combined with a trail system here through protected near wilderness.

The trail includes a segment honoring the grave of Meriwether Lewis, of Lewis and Clark. This also has meaning for our family as I recently discovered that Lewis was a distant cousin. But the larger view is how the trace has great significance for all Americans. We as a nation did not spring into our present form but much like the trace followed a labyrinth of trails to get here. Understanding how we arrived here is fundamental to working our way forward.

Without going into mind numbing detail about the intricate history of the United States it is journeys through the wilder places still remaining which offer up our present bearings through the wilderness we find ourselves in. The wilderness is not a strange place but a natural world in which we are most equipped to survive and evolve. It is where we came from. Our modern cities are simply a thin and weak veneer over what America, ourselves and the planet actually are. Modern cities and over civilized areas are the strange places we find ourselves in. For the wilderness, not cities, are where we evolved and where we triumph still.

To find our best, strongest, most sustainable selves we go to the wilderness. It is from this strength that we will bridge the gap between both worlds. We climb mountains and seek wilderness because we are at our best when wild and free. Trapped amidst the veneer of civilizations we weaken and die. Across the world we have a magnificent inheritance of wild places and as our cities continue to weaken and die in our present multi-civilization collapse the wild will steadily return amidst the ruins. This already happened as humans retreated to lockdown amidst the pandemic. Across the cities of the world there were many examples of how wildlife, finding their way through deserted streets, returned.

Here is the point at which we intersect with California poet Gary Snyder with a video retrospective of his work. It is a fair introduction to the poetry. A review giving more information is at the end of this post.

Most of us are aware of the double-edged sword of technology. Many of us as writers love our McIntosh computers - the legacy of Steve Job’s legendary type setting machine.

Just imagine what life would be like if Steve Jobs had not dropped out of college and thus sat in on the type setting classes? So of course Snyder has written of his McIntosh:

https://ladyvowellsmithblog.wordpress.com/tag/why-i-take-good-care-of-my-macintosh-computer/

He celebrates his typesetting machine as just another tool in a long line of tools. To be treasured and coddled as any other great tool. Why else was human kind created except to use tools? With our overly large brains and our opposable thumbs we are naturally evolved to love our rocks, our flint arrowheads, our swords and guns, our wheels, our hammers, our words and now our computers.

This gives me a clue about what Snyder would think about 2022. I lived near Snyder in the 1970’s. I visited his house, bathed in the sauna, attended poetry readings and workshops. Were things perfect in the 1970’s? Hardly. The idyllic places to live during those times were rocked by scandals, by war, by the wreckage left behind by politicians, by helpful and unhelpful philosophies. These are inconvenient truths.

But the takeaway from writers like Snyder is these inconvenient truths will always exist. It is through art, literature, music, dance, spirituality and the content of our lives that we learn what matters. We have brains, opposable thumbs and tools. Our task is to put them to good use.

In “This Tokyo” Snyder wraps up what I’m sure would not be terribly different from what he would say about 2022:

https://www.babelmatrix.org/works/en/Snyder%2C_Gary-1930/This_Tokyo

We live on the Earth, live again and again but we still have our human marrow. “Peace, War, Religion will not help.” We live, we live as connected to the Earth as best we are able to manage.

For those interested there are many books available and a search reveals many opportunities to find more on his work.

What has caused the intersection where we find ourselves today in 2022 is so obvious as to be trite. It is hubris. The misunderstanding of what it means to be a human being on planet Earth. If we need a definition of what this means we can read poets - poets like Gary Snyder and others who have given us a long, complicated definition. Hubris is well illustrated among the Greek Myths and among the mythology of the Native Americans. Much of our great literature deals with hubris. In any time in which we live learning about hubris is important.

I would love to know what Gary Snyder’s thoughts are on what it is like to live in 2022. He is ninety years old now and I’m quite certain he has vitally interesting thoughts on what is happening. To a great degree Snyder’s writing has shaped my own and my family’s response of grounding to these events.

https://www.theparisreview.org/blog/2020/09/10/the-nature-of-gary-snyder/