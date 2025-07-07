

Forward:



Those readers brave enough to read my posts are truly just getting a survey of the things I enjoy writing about in one day - the work of a Tennessee grandmother - as we move through increasingly dystopian and dysfunctional modern times.



Every morning since I have begun writing publicly I wake up having no idea what I will write about.



I wake feeling rather hopeless about coming up with new and creative explanations for what has happened to us as human beings.



And yet every morning I begin writing - and usually before I get through the first paragraph - the ideas reveal themselves - and the logic begins to fall into place bringing the words.

What this describes is the all too human process of co-creation - of putting ourselves in the hands of something far greater and wiser than ourselves.



When we begin to trust the process - we begin to tap into the great wisdom and inexhaustible energy - and infinite beauty and abundance and knowledge - which way out classes our own.



KNOWLEDGE IS POWER





I am a firm believer that real honest information is truly power - and that a real peer to peer system of mutual education - with the free and open exchange of ideas and information - is the real key to accomplishing true beneficial governance and prosperity and accountability.



In other words our ability to create and build a real philosophically and spirituality healthy civilization is within our grasp - just not with the archaic old system in place.



I see us engineering a system of more Socratic and open - rather than a limited and didactic information exchange.

Those who desire education - are not empty vessels to be filled with information - but fellow human beings - seeking knowledge and understanding and inspiration.

A system resulting in a free society - unhampered by the dystopian information and harmful restrictions on free ideas, free communication and free speech we now suffer under.

TECHNOCRATS AND FREE SPEECH?





Many labor under the impression that Elon Musk and X are the best we can accomplish in the arena of communication and free speech.



This is patently ridiculous - as if the attempts of a deep state military contractor were the best we could do in managing the free exchange of information and of ideas.



Is it great we have X today in these massively totalitarian and dystopian times - of course it is - but can human beings do far better?

There is no contest there - that human beings are capable of truly great achievements - which way outclass such mediums as X.



We, as human beings, are far more than we are taught - or allowed to know and understand.

HUMANS AS POWERFUL AND KNOWLEDGEABLE PROBLEM SOLVERS & CREATORS

Human beings have survived ice ages and great periods of climate change - the natural sort of climate change - not the current fake one bent on buying our political submission.



We have survived great genetic bottlenecks which have nearly wiped us out - just as the great self-imposed Covid genetic bottleneck is now threatening to do - once again.



Our enemy is not our being human - the real enemy is ignorance - and allowing ourselves to be ruled over by psychopaths who limit us from rising to the true meritocracy of which we are capable.



And our foremost enemy is fellow humans who believe we are stupid and incapable of great things - who limit our access to information in order to keep us uninformed - so they can rule like parasitic potentates over the rest of us.



Taking back our power is now more than possible - and the Trump cabinet is - at least on the surface - dedicated to seeing this happen.



Never have we as Americans ever had such an opportunity to rise to excellence - to achieve a long lasting peace through strength- and to endeavor to build a great civilization together.



This is happening for the first time in modern experience.



And right about now this is greatly enabled by the new proof of quantum consciousness - something known previously by ancient religions - but discouraged from our awareness by those who seek to rule over us as ignorant fools.



THE BIGGEST LIE EVERYONE ACCEPTS



Work - real work - is fundamental to any functioning society whatsoever - and is fundamental to our existence as humans - but work for whom - and for what ?



As I wrote about years back - the American Civil War - rather than fulfilling the mandate to cease slavery - simply transferred field slavery - to slavery for the production of goods and services - for the benefit of corporate and banking overlords - rather than for the benefit of plantation owners.



The modern technocratic deep state had arrived - and the deep state did what it always does - assassinates powerful leaders who stand for the 99% - this “we the people” - over the 1% “elite”.



The deep state of the 19th century used Lincoln to achieve its ends - ends which always justifies its means - and then dispensed with the anti slavery Lincoln who might have stood in their way.



The Lincoln who championed a government of the people, by the people and for the people - would not be tolerated by the deep state.

Today the deep state is everywhere under attack by the Trump administration - and many of the things we see which don’t add up are from credible threats this cabinet face from the deep staters.

My suspicion is that the reason the Jeffrey Epstein facts are not being revealed - is because there is a credible threat connected to it - from Trump deep state enemies.



A COG IN THE WHEEL - ORGANIZATION MAN





Work in the post civil war era slowly became a soul destroying exercise in working for the man - a “man” - who always won the lion’s share of the wealth and power and glory.



The only thing in it for the cog in the machine was a possible slow creep to the “top” with a possible winning of a maximum amount of consumer goods - and a chance at a beautiful family life.



But never did the working corporate slave ever overcome the gap between the slave and master status - the unwritten divide between master and slave.



This unbridgeable gap served to keep the 1% elites in power over the remaining 99% of the people - “We, the people”.



As has been true for the last 12,000 years or so - since the end of the last ice age - great agricultural civilizations grew into being - governed by a select 1% elite - served by an army of bureaucrats - who loyally kept order and efficiency.



This whole scheme - the whole model for what we refer to as civilization- began to break down in the mid 20th century - and became completely unmoored from the foundations by about 2001.



We might even say that 9/11 - the huge televised human sacrifice - marked the beginning of the end.



SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 - held by the deep state 1% - desperate to persuade Americans to accept not only a terrible foreign war - but to accept America as having become a surveillance state.



Suddenly travel and free agency was restricted by the deep state with the people - the 99% - becoming the enemy and the target - forced to prove innocence before being allowed to travel.



The government took full control - forcing body searches and personal belongings searches - before entry to a facility or a transportation center was allowed.



The 99% - always the set of humans to be controlled and monitored by the 1% - had now become the enemy - the suspected terrorists.



Now identified as the true enemy of the deep state - now and forever to be suspected, monitored and controlled.



Whatever detente had been achieved between the 1% and the 99% was now forever broken.



Open warfare had been declared and the deep state put every possible measure in place to keep the control and efficiency in place to maintain control and efficiency over production.



When the deep state owns and protects and operates the means of production - what is this called ?



At the very least it is called socialism - which leads inevitably to communism - and communism which leads to complete ownership and power and control over a society.



In a phrase - we would define this as a communist totalitarian state.



The 99% began to suspect that the deep state made such a big deal out of ostensibly fighting communism - because they in fact are a communist regime.



DEMOCRACY HAD BECOME A SMOKESCREEN FOR COMMUNISM



What had happened between the mid century and 2001 was the internet, widespread use of cell phones and computers - with all information accessible quickly and easily now by digital means.



Everything became digitized - all information and all human business and work began to be conducted through - and controlled by - this internet.



Human to human direct contact began to become scarce - with humans preferring the convenience and comfort and ease of digital interaction.



Many of the most successful workers were able to gain the perspective of distance - and to see things they had never noticed previously.



The cogs and wheels of the deep state began to reveal themselves - and the deep state began to feat the knowledge and perspective of the 99% more with each passing hour.



All the grand human sacrifice of 9/11 served to accomplish was yet another foreign war of conquest - which the deep state ultimately lost.



The deep state became hyper aware that they had lost all wars of foreign conquest engaged in post WW II.



The deep state goal of owning all means of production - all assets and resource - was proving to be a complete 100% failure.



Even the deep state invention of the internet - formed out of the bowels of DARPA - was proving to be a mistake.



The internet was proving to be a means of detecting and owning the information and the means of production.



For the first time in history - a cottage industry - created from one’s own desktop computer in one’s own home - bypassing all the deep state control apparatus - became not possible - but probable.



The 1% became incapable of maintaining control over the means of production.



The 99% began slowly and confidently recognizing the creative power and control they held at their fingertips.



Just a place to live - with a set of digital tools at hand - allowed the 1% to begin - without even recognizing it - to seize the means of production from the deep state 1%.



The deep state had become the hunted instead of the hunter - and the 99% of we, the people have - without recognizing it - accomplished the final goal of the deep state - seizing the means of production.



But the deep state has powerful monsters in place to see that this does not happen - and if it should - to bring this to a quick end.









The deep state has a desperate secret to keep from the proletariat 99% - and that is that what these deep staters have been after, all along, has been the equivalent of the Seven Cities of Cibola - and the Equivalent of Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth.



More simply stated - they covet all the gold - and seek eternal life - which makes them insane of course - but they are desperately seeking to conceal this from the 99%.



SEVEN CITIES OF CIBOLA & FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH





All of our history has been retold - white-washed - and twisted - to conceal these basic truths from the 99 % - who must be kept at all costs from ever knowing or understanding the truth.



The end goal of the 1% - to commandeer all of the means of production and all the assets and wealth - must be protected at all costs.



And now we arrive at the present - we know - and they know - they have lied - and have sought to conduct a biologically engineered viral epidemic - complete with a deadly vaccine - to attempt a large scale population reduction.



And a genocide is in progress as a result - one they desperately try to obscure - with less and less success.



What they did not count on was that a core of fellow humans would see the engineered epidemic and the vaccines for what they are - and would refuse to take part - even at great cost to themselves.



This core of human beings is now the avowed enemy - perhaps epitomized by the Trump administration’s HHS contingent - headed up by RFK, Jr.



But we must also recognize - that despite all the reasons to doubt some of what the Trump administration is accomplishing - that they simply would not go this far without knowing the truth.



The Trump cabinet is composed of true revolutionaries - walking a tightrope between the 1% “deep state” - and “we the people” as the 99%.



The invention of the deepest darkest DARPA deep state - has served only to transfer the means of production into the hands of the 99%.



The insane 1% - driven to commandeer all of the gold and to achieve eternal life - is the loser here.



They know they have lost - we know they have lost - and the evil system which has served as the foundations of all civilizations for millennia is disintegrating.

All of the demonic and even clinically insane sorts of thinking which are behind the deep state 1% are beginning to become apparent to the 99% proletariat - we the people.



And the most feared secret - now discovered by the very tool the 1% invented to own all knowledge - and to once and for all seize the means of production - has failed - betrayed them.



What they thought their quantum computers would reveal are the final secrets to both the gold and to eternal life.



Instead - quantum computers handed back their dictatorial and egotistical little heads back to them - on a digital platter.



They would never be the ones in charge in this universe - and would be - like all of the 99% - a created entity of the quantum energy - and of the quantum consciousness which rules the universe.



And that furthermore, further efforts to own and commandeer the earth - would give them only rapidly diminishing returns - as the 99% increasingly seizes the means of creative control and production.



The control of information and the creative power of technology and production has been handed back to the 99% - to those perceived as the proletariat by a deeply communist deep state.



Communism has always been - and always will be - its own worst enemy.



What we have now is a true Democratic Constitutional Republic - as long as we treasure the responsibilities - and freedoms and creative liberties - which are ours to bear and to protect.



It seems it is time that all citizens take a solemn and sincere oath to protect and defend the constitution and the republic from all enemies - foreign and domestic.



It means that we the people - the 99% proletariat- now own the resources and the means of production.

This new America - that Democratic Constitutional Republic of a nation state.

The very one which now dares to seize the co-creating reigns shared by human beings with the supreme intelligence of the cosmos.

Co-creators - with the entire planet - to build a new civilization - that which builds back better - by daring to Make Earth Great Again.

Share

Leave a comment