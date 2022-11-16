HOW THE HAPLESS HAVE TURNED POLITICS INTO THE NEW MONSTER
Playing Pin The Tail on the Donkey with Fresh Tails
By shaping personal and moral turpitude into a “reasoned” defense these defenders of the donkeys shoot themselves in their collective clay feet. Whenever I run out of things to write about they unwittingly furnish new subjects. Mainstream media never disappoints. Certainly not the NY Times, The Guardian and The Atlantic Monthly and Apple News.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.