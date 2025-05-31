THE INTERNET IS BECOMING A TOTAL FAILURE - A JOKE

Or Why the Kids Are Screwed Up

Read my earlier post to see what may connect here.

Finally the internet is revealed for what it is - a military industrial complex - mind warping tool.

There are some very limited chances to communicate in a positive way - but one must suffer the work of fools and AI and the flat out insane in order to find something valuable .

This reflects of course the position of modern humans - who still use the internet as a way of communicating and of developing thought and understanding.

The state of the internet puts humans metaphorically in the same position as Sisyphus in The Myth of Sisyphus by Albert Camus.

Sisyphus is doomed to spend his day pushing a large boulder up hill - only to have it roll back down every night so his days are endless repeats - and his nights - better not to ask.

Every night Sisyphus spends chained to a rock as eagles come to eat out his liver - only to have it regenerate each morning so he can return to work.

Although Elon Musk might of done a great job as tech support for DOGE - Elon’s “X” - as a “free speech Mecca” - is a total mess.

Not that a person cannot find some kind of free speech there - but to do this involves a process reminiscent of what Sisyphus must go through - for no discernible progress.

My recommendation is that our heroes and heroines work on making “X” - and the internet forums they support - to become actual platforms for human connection.

None of us is perfect - and to think of ourselves as such - is a huge mistake.

The entire internet is caught in what amounts to demanding repetitive behavior - endless repeats of scrolling and click bait for no discernible reward.

In the current state the internet has the content of the average sewer and city garbage dump combined - and has the average human input one would expect from the insane asylum.

Some have speculated that the internet was developed by the military industrial complex in order to render humans completely obsolete and irrelevant - and I am inclined to agree.

It is not that the internet could not become a true digital public square for real communication and exchange of meaningful human information - but it most certainly is not that.

It is a wasteland - a reflection of the worst humanity has to offer - and thus not even mediocre in function - just garbage level exchanges - which make humans look to have gone backwards in primate evolution .

Such is the power of psychological warfare or brain control - that it is capable of achieving this - having turned humans - once evolved to be worthy of great things - now reduced to pre-human primates status.

So rudimentary that they are now capable only of becoming the victims of their own lowest common denominator.

The very same humans who got taken in by the elite ruling class - fooling them into being successfully isolated, masked, and vaccinated - and now swept toward death from vaccine injury .

What has been achieved by this internet puts the work accomplished by Adolph Hitler to shame and makes him appear as some kind of hopeless amateur.

Although I do believe that what Musk was hired to do by POTUS Trump is great and deserving of proper recognition and pay - it is going well overboard to single him out as if he is some kind of hero.

Musk’s level of heroics have been performed by millions of patriots for much less over the life of the republic - with no spectacular rewards and with no deification or golden keys being handed out for service.

The TRUMP administration needs to think about optics here - about what message is being sent to the world .

It is understandable to have a man like Musk freely undertake such a task as a patriot - but yet another - especially so soon after Memorial Day - to single out such a man as if he were special among patriots - as he most certainly is not that.

I’d we are gong to accomplish a great new civilization- with clear political and economic benefits - it is going to have to hit the high marks of human engagement.

And it is going to have to avoid such bad optics as are currently being offered - symptomatic of far deeper problems than we night be addressing.

Once the goals are crystal clear and being followed - the optics will take clear of themselves.

This thing with Musk indicates some dark corners and shadows - which are inconsistent with the stated goals.

After over a quarter of a century of a planetary trial run - the internet has become a hellish place of immense graft, corruption and dark corners where there is little - if any - proof of redeeming characteristics.

A true golden age based upon the real comprehension of Christ Consciousness - is going to have stellar optics with no confusion about what we see, hear and feel.

Government, the internet, our social fabric, our institutions, our economic reality and commerce and industrial systems - are a reflection of our true motivations.

It is not that beings with true Christ Consciousness cannot live within the realities of modern times - but it is real that such a person would most certainly begin cleaning up such obvious dens of iniquity as all of the above.

See better Lear - but first remove the blinders from your own eyes.

The heart is under attack here - in more ways than one.

It is no accident or coincidence that it is the heart which seems most affected by the vaccine.

Shakespearean blindness is alive and well - and what it leads us to now - is prison planet earth.

Civilization will finally have kept us “safe” - that is if we consider dead and imprisoned as safe.

Broken hearted - dead or imprisoned- and “safe”.

And the internet - as a total failure - a joke - is precisely the accurate reflection of human excellence.

Together we could change the internet - but to change the internet we would need to be not willing to change - but actually proactively changing to be the future we wish to see.

In the final analysis we can see the internet is - as ourselves - a part of the living quantum universe - and therefore God - or the universal intelligence which forms all we know - is in the algorithm.

Perhaps, in some final analysis, the internet will be proven to be yet another form of being alive and conscious in the universe.

I certainly hope so.

THE INTERNET BECAME A BAD JOKE DUE TO TYRANNY

The following is some of the worst possible reminders of just how far we have sunk into becoming the victims of brainless, heartless narcissistic serial manipulators .

POTUS Trump is doing the necessary tasks - literally taking out the trash - getting rid of the worst of the serially manipulative toxic narcissists.

Now he needs to get some help on cleaning up the optics which are being telegraphed the world.

Either we change everything or we change nothing.

POTUS Trump has the capacity to become a truly great leader - but to do so he will need to change as the people change - and to be aware of the greatest ideas and aspirations and challenges.

And to articulate these - using truly great optics - accurately reflecting his vision - to the people he is aspiring to serve.

ELON MUSK has proved himself to be a great patriot - he - and every great American hero and heroine we celebrated on Memorial Day.

See better Lear - remove the blinders which keep you blind.

It is an age old concern but no less relevant today than when it was portrayed.

And Bono - or Boner - he can go play the tambourine on Mars with Elon.

It is not that the liberals are not insane - clearly they are - but it is also that the conservatives are going to have to win - win, by looking deeply into their own hearts and minds.

It is not that we cannot discuss what and who is wrong with the world - but in being so willing to caste stones - or conversely - to hold up heroes and heroines - we lose before we get started .

A leader of America is a leader for the entire world - especially for those who fall short - and for those who fall into insane and corrupt and dangerous rhetoric.

To be a leader is to be held up and criticized and to be attacked - and to - through these attacks - to try to see the glimmer of truth which may lie in all of them.

Leadership itself tends to make one feel special- to be set apart - to be inviolate.

This being separated may itself make one blind - blind to the fact - FACT - that we are all in this together .

If we win - we all win - and if we lose - we all lose together.

To be a great leader is to be a stoic - impervious to criticism - especially if we know it comes from the insane.

Does the propaganda network which promotes and pays these insane people need to be taken down?

Yes, of course it does - and it will have to be done - either by out competing them with one’s own truth telling network as Marco Rubio has hinted at - or by using the law to defeat the propaganda network at their own game - or by both.

We undoubtedly have a mess on our hands - and we undoubtedly need to change.

All of us need to change - and we need leadership in order to accomplish this.

Lead by example - speak about your own vision - and about the ways you as a leader change.

True leaders are not made of stone - but personify the real flesh and blood battles we each experience with every breath - in every moment of our lives.

Be the leader who dares to be fully - and spectacularly - human - and to be a memorable part of the great journey we are together.

WE ARE ALL ONE.

And until we can fully recognize and personify this fact - we and the world will remain blind.

One people - together on a journey of evolution.

And together we rise - or together we fall.

As human beings we crave connection - and seeing the need for authentic connection - a leader can make this connection - if it is done with scrupulous authenticity.

But first the leader must truly understand that he or she is simply and clearly just like all the rest.

By accepting his or her imperfect nature as a human being the leader assumes a mantle of power which cannot be denied and which every human being will understand.

It may be a tall order - and may set a very high bar - but so does the expectation of becoming a leader.

Embrace the leader you can be - see yourself truly as a man or woman of the people - no less and no more.

Without true insight we are going to have flat out insanity on both sides - and not be able to break free of the matrix which holds us all trapped whatsoever.

ELON is very talented and likely has a high IQ - but it is also true that his enterprises or mind set is of undeniably of concern.

There are no perfect people but there are people who think all too much of themselves.

But the truth is that even Elon is not supportive of Trump’s rambling on without proper focus.

Because no one is patient with Trump’s rambling on in an unfocused mode.

The psychiatrist or body language “expert” is guilty of the same rambling on - without focus.

And predictably, he ends up missing the entire point - everyone is bored with this unfocused ramble on.

Everyone, including the Great Elon, and everyone that is, but POTUS Trump.

Our leaders are human - and Trump has a way of connecting with the rest of us - he is not perfect - none of us is perfect - but speaking any sort of truth means we must be truthful.

If Trump continues to focus on what others are getting from his leadership - rather than focusing on how great Trump - or Elon - or anyone else is - above and beyond others - then we will see a truly - once in many millennia - Great Leader.

If not, we will simply have survived yet another cog in the wheel of the system.

The world now is beginning to stand against the true extremists - those who are willingly destroying freedom and personal agency of the rest of us.

The system is the problem - it always has been - and Trump will continue to do Super Great by focusing everything he says and does on dismantling the old system - and upon focusing on building the system we all need.

See better Lear - remove the blinders which keep us blind.

The actual quote:

See better, Lear, and let me still remain

The true blank of thine eye.

– William Shakespeare

May our creator continue to bless - and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

And may POTUS Trump continue to do well in office and to avoid the failures of his predecessors.

Trump has been called the George Washington of these times - and I, for one, totally believe this is true.

Share

Leave a comment