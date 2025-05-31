KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremiah Hosea's avatar
Jeremiah Hosea
2h

It's not the heart but the kidneys most damaged by the killer vaccines. Renal failure is way above heart injury, in terms of vaccine induced fatality, as indicated by the record level data shown in The Real CDC by John Beaudoin -- theRealCDC.com.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture