IS EVERYTHING REALLY BROKEN - OR DO WE JUST FEEL THAT WAY?

These are all in all radical times. There are not many of us who can just go about our business without taking stock on many levels.

Times of great upheaval and chaos like this may help turn us inward on our own resources.

Or for some of us these events lead us to pursuits which help us remain distracted as we try to kill the pain.

But whatever the ways we each choose to deal with them this great crack in the world which happened in early 2020 cannot be ignored.

Although there are many great resources here on SubStack these days I am always on the lookout to find articles from other sources. Articles which move me to think beyond my own limited boundaries.

I love sharing the work of other authors and content creators as we all expand our boundaries and look for ways to more successfully cope with a dangerous world.

Taking stock of where we are at emotionally with all this is important. I share the following as an excellent point of view from writer Edward J. Curtin, Jr. published recently in Global Research.

Enjoy!

Chance Encounters as the Walls Close In…

