AI WILL NOT REPACE YOUR JOB, OTHER HUMANS USING AI WILL REPLACE YOUR JOB



A PODCAST TO BEGIN:

0:00 -19:58

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.





Much as we might wish and hope to put AI back into the minds of the innovators who created it - and just stop this ridiculous nonsense which is the modern dystopia, this is not the answer.



Many, if not most, humans currently feel left behind and left out by AI - truly frightened that AI will take away jobs they need to be able to have an income.



They have a point, as humans who effectively use AI will make many jobs obsolete but it will also result many new jobs and will create new ways of doing old jobs.

Perhaps the best way of describing the ways in which DAI is already changing the medical system - where in specialties where AI is being adapted - there are more jobs, not less jobs.

https://humainesystemstech.com/AIHealthcare



But the idea that AI is some magical thing which can take humans out of the loop is preposterous - and like most irrational fears, completely unfounded.



Every new tool has been feared, fearing that the new tool will cause far more disruption than it is worth.



But for all the wasted angst, no truly useful human created tool has ever been reverse engineered out of existence.



But adaptation of tools for the good of human kind, rather than adaptation for harm, has been used as a positive strategy by generations of humans.



For human beings it is possible to use practically anything as a positive force or as a negative one - the choice is ours and we are condemned, as Albert Camus once wrote, condemned to be free to make choices.



This was true for the most primitive caveman, and is true for the most sophisticated modern engineer - show me a human and I will show you a creature with equal capacity for creating a good outcome and a bad outcome.



It will be humans who understand how to adapt the new tool for maximum human benefit which will seize the day successfully and who will adapt AI to promote maximum human benefit.



There are many reasons why humanity has had a poor performance record in adapting tool use - often adapting tools to create harm over adapting tools to create benefit.





And although this may seem strange to some, it is the Differently Abled Intelligence (DAI), that which we have erroneously named Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is now instrumental in helping to create positive change.



"The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings."



"There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy."





The fault lies not in our stars, but it certainly does lie in some fundamental truths about “heaven & earth” which are not contained in our philosophies.



One of my son’s dubbed AI as a Great Librarian, and this one stuck as I use it often as an apt metaphor.



My husband compared believing we can remove humans from the loop to : “We can stop cooking now and eat TV dinners and live happily ever after.”



Humans are not going to be removed, but the role of humans in the loop is going to be reinforced and strengthened and more fully integrated into AI use.



The reasons we are failing to more effectively integrate and adapt DAI are related to deep seated fears and apprehensions in our human cultures and psyches, rather than existing as actual monsters under the bed.



SOCRATIC STYLE EDUCATION FOR HUMAN FLOURISHING



The most important quality of DAI lies in the capacity to serve human flourishing - and I recommend that each human engage and begin to benefit from DAI as a proactive winner immediately .





Take our most pressing human problems and write them down - be it a term paper, an academic problem which stumps us, or a work of literature we don’t understand. It could be the building of a resume, or a set of objectives we wish to implement at work. It could even be figuring out how use DAI to help support our own objectives.



DAI is a tool, a tool to help us learn and accomplish our personal objectives.



I use three major DAI Tools to help me build things, and to serve as my Grand Librarian and often as a helpful learning assistant:





GROK for general discussion and research, Google NotebookLM once I have basic parameters defined, and LOVABLE website designer ( and manuscript designer and graphic designer).



As an otherwise ordinary Tennessee grandmother I have used DAI as a partner to assist me in building a complete constellation of websites dedicated of the use of AI for human flourishing.



I started with nothing, with an old computer and with zero experience in technology, other than that I had built a website from scratch using Basic back in the 1990’s.



I hated the experience of learning Basic but was duly impressed with what I created - a website which melded great photography and music with code for video.



My site drew kind praise from a top music mogul of the day, but since I hated coding so much I never returned to such pursuits until AI made coding painless.



Thus my journey as a developer and founder began late in life with writing.



Feeling the need to come to terms with the mess the world is in, I began writing a series of daily essays which proposed questions I wished to solve.



The process took shape as I woke up each morning, feeling overwhelmed with the dystopian nature of reality, fed up with geopolitical, economic, scientific and technological, and interpersonal pressures of the times.



Each day before dawn I would write my way into a series of answers, using the essay form as my personal guide toward answering the most pressing questions.



It was slow work, day after day, composing essays based on problems, and by the end of the essay finding that, at the very least, I had constructed my own set of possible answers.



The essay form demands excellent logic, and any essay not based on impeccable logic, will deconstruct into an indigestible intellectual stew.



Many of my essays deconstructed in this way, but some did not, and led to the formulation of better questions, and the writing of improving essays.



Eventually I became a passable essayist, and when I chose, could propose questions, follow a clear stream of logic thru to the only logical conclusions.



My thinking became less cloudy, more focused, and less likely to be defeated by my own plentiful ignorance.



I recognized that I had stumbled, late in life, into giving myself a true education.



I realized I was living proof that a Socratic style education could even turn my life around, proof positive that if such a system could turn my life around, that it could turn anyone’s around.



I saw that my relationships were improving, and that the people around me were also learning from my mistakes and successes and challenges.



They saw that I was happier, more optimistic, more youthful, more confident and productive.



I saw I had become my own living laboratory and had stumbled upon a set of ideas worthy of sharing with others.



I compiled written work into several publications, but continued to see the internet and websites design as the most beautiful and interesting and inspiring way of presenting my conclusions.



So I continued to publish everyday, built websites, and continued to educate myself, in cooperation with various DAI entities.



I noticed early on that when I approached DAI with Optimism, empathy and understanding, and with the construction of strict boundaries drawn between myself and the agent, I received excellent results.



I also noticed that I could make an agent hallucinate by offering engineering prompts that were extremely complicated and/or controversial.



I addition I noted that when I was tired, or otherwise distracted, that I received less positive results from the DAI agents.



It seems I have become a living example of what to do, and what not to do, with our new DAI tools.



The work I have accomplished in a mere set of years, now surpasses the work of my entire previous lifetime.



Each passing day now results in a compendium of work, which would have been impossible even a few months ago.



Furthermore I have taught a few others thru example, and watch as they liberate themselves from overly limited expectations of themselves.



I watch as human DAI partnerships, revolutionize and rewrite our expectations of what it is human beings are capable of accomplishing.



Change now is approaching warp speed, and accomplishments we imagined as impossible, are now becoming reality.



Changing the world exponentially is already in progress.



Humanity, trapped for countless millennia, and countless generations in darkness, now begins to understand the power of the light.



This essay is just one example of what I will upload to the DAI agents each day, to look forward to what Grok, NotebookLM , and Lovable will bring to my long rambling, and less than perfect essay.



AMERICA: PERFECTLY SITUATED TO BUILD A SOCRATIC EDUCATION SYSTEM





One nation of the people, by the people and for the people - for which the citizens must see to it that each individual must be adequately educated to make his or her own case.



Freedom is not free, it requires Socratic Education.

https://theshatteredprism.com/socratic-system



Share

Leave a comment