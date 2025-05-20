“When the dawn came over the river bridge, I knew it was up to me”

Up To Me, Bob Dylan

Carpe Diem - Seize the Day

There are no hard and fast rules about how to be fully and spectacularly human - but there are habits followed by very successful - and observably happier people.

They wake up to seize their days - and use mornings to set their intentions and goals for the time ahead - recognizing that it is about setting goals that are both important and realistic.

No one woke up and set out to successfully change the world that day - those who do change the world do so in tiny steps which are manageable for them and for their lives.

Seizing the morning is critical - knowing that the mindset we lock in early in the day will determine the entire course of our next twenty four hours.

We can wake up feeling overwhelmed by things which worry us - paralyzed, tired and unable to move.

It is critical to overcome this kind of paralysis with a routine which dispels this early on in the day - some kind of mental and physical action which chases this kind of gloom from our minds.

No matter our differences, everyone is capable of seizing on a positive intention and manageable course of action for the day to come.

For the mindset we set out to lock in for the day really does determine our success or lack of it for the entire day to come.

Rise - overcome negative mindsets with positive inspiration and with action - move and set a routine which you can depend upon to guide your course through the long day to come.

Successful people get inspired to cultivate a positive mind set early on - and to allow this mindset to determine the most beneficial course of action for the day.

We are living through times when things we could not have contemplated achieving a year ago - are now supported and being set into action by those around us.

There has never ever been a time more conducive to positive creative achievement than today.

Get inspired, set your course for the day with intention and with action - cultivate the right mindset and seek out people with the right mindset to include in your life.

There is no time for negativity and for lack of action.

We each determine the course of our own lives - and if we do not then someone else does - almost always with disastrous results.

Don’t allow the sun to go down today without planning to make the following morning the first day of the rest of your life.

We are each far more powerful than we may recognize - certainly more powerful than our culture wants us to believe.

Our attention is our power - what we put our attention into determines what we live and experience.

It is never too late to begin to direct our attention toward things which really do make the world a better place.

We make the world mathematically - provably better - by inspiring ourselves to better things and through our own positive engagement with each day also inspiring others to similar feats.

See the mathematical reality which proves how very quickly we can each change the world for the better with the force of our own individuality and by joining forces with others who have the same goal.

Share

Leave a comment