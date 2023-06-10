HOW TO BECOME FREE OF THE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATOCRACY RUNNING THE WORLD
There Is A Way - The Requirements Are Simple & Nonviolent
As quoted in the above book
“The corporate revolution will collapse
If we refuse to buy what they are selling…
Their ideas, their versions of history, their wars,
Their weapons, their notion of inevitability,
Remember this: we be many and they few.
They need us more than we need them.
Another world is not only possible, she is on her way.
On a quiet day I can …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.