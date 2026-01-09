Forward:

Sir Francis Drake may not have set out to change the world - but the questions he asked did change it - and whether it was for the better or not - is probably up for grabs.

In his historical version of The Golden Hinde - he most certainly set a tone for the future.

As we appreciate today, he was “The Queen’s Pirate” and whether he was or was not a “good guy” - we can appreciate how and why he changed the world from our lofty perspective.

The first time I was taken to the beach as a child it was at Drake’s Bay in California.

Think this was a coincidence?

No, it wasn’t a coincidence at all.

There are no such things in the quantum universe as coincidences.

HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD



My background is in education, not just any education, but professional level preparation for childbirth at the community level.



As a young mother I had grown disillusioned with medicalized childbirth - both from my own experience and from the experiences of others.



I decided the answer was a long, really professional level, course for prospective parents which would give them the tools, the information, the knowledge, to take more charge of their childbirth experience.



Whether they anticipated a hospital or home birth, they would have better decision-making expertise - and more flexibility to meet the challenges.



Not only was this a time when the thinking around medicalized childbearing was changing, but, as it so happened, I was living at the time in a partially affluent, but rural, mountain community.



My course, designed from the ground up by me personally was twelve weeks long at a time when most courses were a few weekends at most with very little real information provided.



What I could not have anticipated was that the students I would attract were those with the least free time and energy to be devoted to such an endeavor.



My students were both men and women, were physicians, attorneys, nurses, computer engineers and also well known music company executives.



They were far from easy students - as they all were top in their professions and asked the difficult questions.



Furthermore, they all had their minds already made up about everything - and were not going to suffer fools gladly.



The advantage, for me, was that half my students were already pregnant - or married to someone who was - thus there was an immediacy to the fact that action was necessary.



The course was already planned around the advantages of natural childbirth, although with plenty of information on the occasional need for medical intervention.



I began each series by showing a well done, but graphic, film detailing and relaying the experience of natural childbirth both at home and in a medical setting.



I knew this was something my opinionated students had either never encountered or had not encountered within a community setting of their peers.



It set the tone for giving indoctrinated professionals license to ask the difficult questions.



It worked, and my suspicions that such a class would actually change the medical outcomes of childbirth became statistically significant.



Readers are likely asking what this has to do with my life - our life - and with what I write about today.



As it would turn out, just about everything.

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD?



Today I face geopolitical events which have influenced my life, and the lives of everyone I know.



Instead of coping with the situation passively, I have done what I did as a young mother - faced my own weaknesses and strengths and turned them into an opportunity to help others, while also helping myself.



I had already had the experience of initiating, designing and teaching difficult concepts to a difficult audience - and had seen outcomes which challenged “Trust the Science”.



Outcomes which far outweighed my own, and my student’s, and my community’s, formerly circumscribed mental constructs.



I had given myself and others permission to question everything - Socratic education - and to see an actual real world consequence from the experience.



I had changed my life, my students lives, lives in my community, by simply having taken action.



Today I see a badly damaged world suffering under geopolitical circumstances I would not wish on my worst enemies.



Once again I see the need, for myself personally to overcome my own limited circumstances and thinking, and to dare to both think outside the box myself, and to share this with my community.



Once again, this has had far reaching impacts and consequences and has proven the value of Socratic education, once again.



This time, it has changed the world in a broader sense than the first experience - even influencing world leaders and the trajectory of mainstream thought.

It takes many of us, asking very difficult questions, on repeat, to change the trajectory of mainstream thought.

FUTURISTS KNOW THE FUTURE, BASED ON THE PAST



Once again, I am not alone in seeing the need for change, but instead part of a vanguard of futurists who have directly experienced the need for change.



After all, a futurist is an individual who has directly experienced the need for changes and who has an early understanding of what these changes will bring.

Thus becoming a futurist - one who accurately predicts the future.



As I did with my students all those years ago, I am going to set the terms for this change by playing a visual experience by one of my own most valued teachers and innovators.



All those years ago, this took the form of a great filmmaker, who changed the world by taking action, today this takes the form of a great innovator, who can explain and express what I cannot do alone.



For this I turn to an unsung hero of the current geopolitical landscape, one whom most would overlook as being such a figure.



But this fits in totally with my fundamental position that if a nation state and a government are truly great that such government will, first and foremost, have a truly great economy with upward trends for all participants.



Enjoy!

So how do we change the world?



By experiencing the need for change, accounting for and questioning what will bring favorable change - and by taking action to change it.



Otherwise, the unintended consequences may be quite graphically, and painfully, obvious.

Socratic Education is the future - otherwise we simply will not have a future.

Anticipate, the coming Department of Knowledge.

