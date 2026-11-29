How to Conduct Your Own Super Intelligence Revolution

There Are No Ignorant Questions, Ignorance is Failing to Ask Questions

Preface

“Seek & We Shall Find, Ask & We Shall Be Given” Adapted from Matthew 7:7; see also Luke 11:9.

one of the most intelligent and wise sayings.

Even Dante said it, if a bit differently:

“Abandon All Hope You Who Enter Here” Dante Alighieri, Inferno, Canto III, line 9 — English rendering.

And Shakespeare said it many times over, from the testimony of his many wonderful characters: but maybe best here, from the soul of his most modern character, Hamlet:

There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, Than are dreamt of in your philosophy. William Shakespeare, Hamlet, Act I, Scene 5.

We are assaulted by self-sabotage and self-limiting messages, which tell us humans are in decline, humans cannot hold a candle to AI, and my personal favorite: “AI will kill us all”.

Maybe because I am a grandmother, and maybe because I just personally take offense at such doom-scrolling, I decided years ago to conduct my own personal super intelligence revolution.

To my eternal surprise it worked, I learned more in a day than I had previously learned in a decade, and more in each year than I could have packed into a long life.

If I could do this at my age, with dwindling resources, dwindling strength and dwindling health, then I believe this opportunity is open to just about everyone.

This book is the one I wish someone had written for me many years ago, may what I learn through writing it, be of some value to you.

The Most Dangerous Idea: You are Powerful & Super Intelligent

There are fellow humans who would rather you didn’t understand this, and who promote an education and communication system designed to keep everyone, including themselves. steeped in ignorance.

Don’t trust me on this, look around, listen carefully, ask inconvenient questions. List examples you find. List those messages, maybe types of advertisements and entertainment. Whatever examples you find, for this is all about you. Experiences which may seem to be designed to keep us from asking certain questions.

On our personal journey to super intelligence, we may learn that ignorance is not defined by asking a stupid question, but that ignorance is defined by thinking any question could be stupid.

The journey of a trillion miles begins with one step and the journey toward super intelligence begins with one question. That’s it - one question. As for the question: ask any question, ask as many questions as you prefer, this is about you asking questions.

List the things you wanted to learn but were not taught in school. List the most critical questions for which you would like to find answers, write them down. Bypass that inner censor which appears to stifle our best thoughts before we can even think them.

Once you have these questions you have your own private curriculum for your own personal mission: the foundation for your own path to super intelligence.

Step One: No Question is Ignorant

You might believe your question is the stupidest question anyone ever asked. Maybe you write down a question which seems so basic: “Why do plants have leaves?”

You go to the library and ask a librarian to find information on why plants have leaves. The librarian returns with a huge stack of books, and you begin reading, feeling a bit off balance. You quickly recognize that not only was your question not a stupid question, but instead seems to be one of the smartest questions anyone could ask.

As you read up on why plants have leaves you find yourself asking more questions about leaves and plants, and much more. Here, resist the temptation to become overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information. Feel free to write more questions down as you read.

You are learning to become your own teacher, your own guide towards becoming the most intelligent individual you can become. This is a huge milestone, worth more than every gold star pasted on every classroom paper in all the world. Worth everything you can give it.

Carefully track how long this takes you: how long it takes to sit in the library, to find and read the books, and note the quality of the material you find, to ensure your questions are answered.

Stop and recognize that what you thought was a stupid question about why plants have leaves, is a sophisticated and complex and important question.

Put your exact question at the top of a document. Begin to write down what you have learned.

Answer, in the simplest, most straightforward, manner: “Why do plants have leaves?”. Add some references from your reading at the end. Congratulations, you have just written your first scholarly paper.

Treasure it and keep it carefully filed away. Keep everything from your seminar in a safe file.

Reward yourself briefly for having held your own personal seminar in your own chosen field of expertise. Be proud of yourself, you deserve it. You are now among a tiny group of fellow humans who have dared to forge your own personal trail through the wilderness of real learning.

Step Two: A High Place of Darkness & Light

From your written defense of what you have learned, write new questions based on your new, personal storehouse of knowledge. Make them the best questions you can imagine. Write them down. This is your graduate degree curriculum for the next step in your personal path toward super intelligence.

By this point you may have, quite unexpectedly, become a philosopher, even a citizen scientist. Maybe you find yourself obsessed with new questions you cannot wait to solve. This is normal for human beings, this obsession with big questions, this massive curiosity and creativity.

It may bother you that others around you don’t seem to share your enthusiasm. Ignore this for now and proceed with your own journey toward your own best ever, high level, personal graduate seminar.

By now, you may have reached a fork in the road, one faced by all humans who dare to ask real questions and learn. Many humans have stood where you now stand and have not only survived the experience but have thrived because they did not back down.

It may feel like some high place of darkness and light, like a crossroads on the road of life where you stand alone, feeling a short jolt of fear, knowing that only you alone can make this decision.

By this crossroads, you are well prepared to forge ahead, precisely where you need to be to continue your journey to super intelligence. You stand ready to select from two main sets of actions.

Choice 1: Pack up your books and papers and return to the library. You are far better prepared this time for conducting research and for pacing yourself to accomplish the research.

Choice 2: Gather your books and papers and sit down at your computer terminal. Find an AI agent online, better yet, find several. Briefly describe what you learned in step one. Enter it into the prompt box and ask your most pressing new question.

Regardless of your choice proceed with your personal graduate seminar.

For example, you might have set out to answer what seemed like a stupid question, maybe asking why plants had leaves. Only to find that not only was the question not stupid, but that leaves are so complicated you could spend a lifetime trying and still not know it all.

You have reached a pinnacle of true knowledge by this point. Having learned that no one can ever know or understand it all.

Knowledge is a process, and human curiosity and creative thinking are the very foundations of what make us human.

You have arrived at one of the philosophical pinnacles of what it means to be human. Take a deep breath, stretch and congratulate yourself for a great achievement.

Now ask the most pressing question you have about a leaf. Using our example, maybe ask how a leaf takes in sunlight and transforms that sunlight into energy for the entire plant.

You have the foundation, based on your previous research, to understand how to ask the question and how to learn the new information you receive.

Most importantly don’t follow my examples, unless they truly happen to be your own best, most important, questions.

As a human being you are one of a kind. Existing as a stunningly original piece of biological engineering, capable of asking and answering your own original questions.

Step Three: Avoid Being Shipwrecked on Dangerous Shoals of Illusions

Here is where everything you have accomplished to this point begins to pay off in ways you likely never imagined as possible. However, here the danger of becoming shipwrecked on some dangerous shoals of illusion threaten our progress

We might wish to avoid this, by avoiding the shoals and entering a course correction. The errors which lead to becoming shipwrecked here are to imagine we are done. To imagine we have reached a point of knowledge where we can rest upon our laurels.

The acquisition of new knowledge can lead us to believe we can leverage what we have learned into wealth and fame. That we can be the ones to avoid becoming shipwrecked, successfully leveraging what we have learned into becoming an expert.

As the proverb goes:

“In the beginner’s mind there are many possibilities, but in the expert’s, there are few” ― Shunryu Suzuki, Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind: Informal Talks on Zen Meditation and Practice

Aware of the danger, the smartest, wisest human being pauses, looks around, and sees the writing on the cave walls.

This writing tells them they have just begun to learn, have arrived at a pinnacle which is no end, but which represents a whole new beginning.

Maybe you become so enthusiastic you decide to try both choices listed above. You notice the information you receive from books is different from the information you might receive from AI, and that you might prefer one over the other.

Congratulate yourself: you have learned something invaluable about how you like to study and learn.

The individual who dares to engage in both has reached a milestone few humans have achieved: now you are becoming a biological learning machine.

You have become a scientist, someone who asks questions, seeks answers from different places, and compares the results.

You experience the delight of asking what you believed was a stupid question and discovered there are no stupid questions.

The only stupid question is the one never asked. Ignorance is a state of not asking questions and of not pursuing an answer to each question.

You discover there is more to know about a leaf than you could have previously imagined. You have experienced what it means to be fully human. You have taught yourself to create questions, to pursue answers, to ask better questions, to receive better answers.

It is an unending quest; it has been conducted since the first human being asked a question and sought answers. It is reflected in all our human achievements. It is considered highly dangerous to our social networks to engage in such activities. You notice this curious factoid but stick with your own journey toward super intelligence without missing a beat.

Once an individual has avoided the traps set for the unwary at Step Three, there is a set of further mountains to climb and further milestones to be crossed.

By now we have learned the value of asking new questions, and the value in seeking answers to them.

Step Four will be the most challenging and important achievement.

Rest here, keep learning, keep questioning and investigating.

Take yourself on field trips to contemplate the world anew with what you have accomplished.

You are now a stoic: an ambitious, strong, inner-directed learner.

You enjoy some early benefits of becoming a super intelligent human being but avoid being entrapped by the illusion.

We reflect on the wisdom of cultivating a beginner’s mind throughout our journey.

Step Four: Socratic Guide with A Beginner’s Mind

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An Excerpt From the Forthcoming Book: How to Conduct Your Own Super Intelligence Revolution

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