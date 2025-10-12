Forward:

In this day and age we have come to a crossroads of civilizational collapse - and those of us who manage to live and prosper thru these times are truly fortunate.

Many will not survive or thrive - and I look at it as my personal responsibility to help make my time here pay dues to the future.

Thus everything I do as a writer is to try imagineering a better world for those who will comprise the future.

Imagineering is my only job - writing my only skill - the future - my personal business.

It is more than true that we cannot achieve what we cannot imagine.

What we believe to be true - backed up by relevant information and a healthy can do atmosphere of achievement - makes all the difference.

It is time to use our magnificent human creative imagineering potential to imagine the future we wish to live in - and for our children to inherit - and for the whole earth to benefit from.

From this perspective of how far we have fallen from grace in this Autumn of 2025 - we may use this very negative feedback to imagine what we have done wrong - and to comprehend what we can do to make this tired old world a better place.

HUMANS USE WAY LESS THAN 50% OF THEIR BRAIN POWER

THE BRAIN NEEDS TO BE REGULARLY CHALLENGED TO REMAIN HEALTHY

The warp speed pace of the onrushing future is a great deal to wrestle with - and if we are personally involved with this technological age - it is already straining the few brain cells we have remaining - to cope with it.

Straining our brains is good for us - in fact the very act of challenging our brains to do what we cannot imagine - is the very thing which makes us human.

Of course, like anything it can be overdone, but at the right level, challenging our brains is the most healthy option.

We are beginning to gain an appreciation of the amazing degree of sophistication our brain anatomy and cellular and bioelectrical complexity possess.

From back when I studied brain anatomy in college we have undergone a revolution in our rapidly expanding comprehension of the degree of anatomical and biochemical complexity.

In short, human creativity and intelligence are thought to be the ability to recognize patterns and to solve problems.

We, as humans, evolved in a setting of rapid brain growth induced by stressful conditions which demanded we rapidly expand the use of our brains to survive.

This resulted in the rapid increase in our pattern recognition and problem solving abilities which made the difference in our overall survival.

HUMANKIND - CO-EVOLVING - WITH OUR TOOLS

In many ways, we are humankind - the tool creator and tool user.

As early humans we evolved and survived as a result of using our brains to imagine the tools present in the rock - to work the stone until we observed the arrowhead emerging from the lump of stone.

The emergence of stone tools and implements meant we could access sources of protein in fish and game which were previously inaccessible.

These stores of protein fed our evolving brains - and furnished vast stores of energy to fuel our rapidly expanding capabilities

But somewhere along the line we stumbled and fell into social practices which may have prevented us from continuing to evolve as quickly as would otherwise have been possible.

SUFFERING CIVILIZATIONAL COLLAPSE ON REPEAT

Currently, we are suffering under the tremendous load of the unintended consequences of our cultural wrong turn - caught in the tailspin of civilizational collapse.

And civilizational collapse - due primarily to the terrible weaknesses in our system of civilization - have been the fate of all of our civilizations.

On a positive note, we are also coming to understand how to fix these negative consequences - and get ourselves back on a cultural trajectory to help serve further positive cultural and biological evolution.

We are also beginning to appreciate how much brain growth and development in small children is dependent upon the presence of mind expanding educational systems.

Put a child with a high IQ in an unhealthy and intellectually impoverished environment and the child will plateau at a lower level of performance - more likely to remain unchallenged and stagnant - unpracticed at pattern recognition and problem solving.

Put a child with a lower IQ in a healthy and intellectually challenging environment and the child will more likely respond by engaging positively and by increasing the capacity of the brain to solve problems and to recognize patterns.

Brain function - much like other physical functions - grows stronger with the right degree of demands and dynamic challenges.

Although we think of brain growth as being most important in child hood - brain activity and functional behavior is critically important throughout life.

Older adults who allow their creative and intellectual functioning to decrease with aging and remain intellectually unchallenged tend to experience a sharp decline in brain function.

Although our culture tends to favor a life where we do not have to constantly solve problems and recognize patterns - our biological systems demand the opposite for optimal outcomes.

In other words - a brain which is challenged throughout life to recognize patterns and to solve problems - is far more likely to become and remain a formidable power.

Abstract this to the cultural, and humans who are discouraged from engaging in constant constructive and meaningful pattern recognition and problem solving, will demonstrate lesser intellectual and creative abilities.

For nations, this means that humans who are governed by

”helicopter governance” - citizens of a welfare state where excellence is not demanded - will stagnate and become uncompetitive.

Yet we remain stuck in a government which run stultifying, bureaucratic and regimented, didactic educational systems oriented to the lowest common denominator.

Systems run on the old model - that children are empty vessels to be filled with knowledge so they can become wise.

This is backwards - as children are like little biological antenna - highly sensitive and intuitive - literally soaking up energy as information from the environment - from conception on.

Brain formation occurs from conception to birth - and then accelerates again from birth to young adulthood.

And with the most important period of brain growth happening before birth and in the first five years after birth - we as a society are missing out on the most critical periods for challenging the brain to grow powerful.

There are some wonderful ways of challenging the developing fetus to develop a strong and healthy brain - well beyond the attention we pay to optimal physical development.

Ways of challenging the growing prenatal brain include stimulating the developing baby before birth using music and language and other positive human interactions.

It is the health and well being of the family - and happily engaged parents - who most influence the developing baby - and challenge a baby to develop an optimal brain.

We cannot discount the emotional well being of the mother in this process - as the baby is literally a part of the mother’s body - and bathed in the biochemical hormones which result from her emotional state.

An emotionally wounded mother is literally bathed in stress hormones - the result of an emotional unhappiness - and is thus conceived in, and developed in, stress hormones.

An emotionally well adjusted and happy mother is literally bathed in beneficial hormones - physiologically providing an emotionally healthy environment for the developing baby.

With this being the case we at the very least need parents to be educated from teenage years as to how they can prepare for the privilege of growing a new human being.

With our education system focused on training good little workers to pay taxes, fight wars and grow new consumers - there is little to no chance of this happening.

Thus, as long as we support a culture of good little domesticated consumers and workers - who live life to compete for who can die with the most toys and who can share the most glorious and heroic war stories - we are not going to meet our own expectations.

I wish to work with others in designing an educational system engineered to grow the most excellent human beings we can possibly imagine - as the system any of us would have preferred to have, could we have chosen.

To challenge brain growth and creative pattern recognition and problem solving to the greatest possible degree from conception thru old age and to live in the greatest possible civilization we can imagine.

The future is going to be about human consciousness and human excellence - in an atmosphere of fully realized human creativity and emotional and physical health.

In creating this civilization we will change - enjoy radically improved health and wellbeing - and engage in life long professions which simultaneously improve our own wellbeing and that of others.

Our intelligence and creativity and physical abilities will become radically enhanced - and our societies will adjust to support such states of human excellence.

We as humans are being challenged to change - to change for the better - and to take charge of our own cultural and biological evolution to the greatest degree possible.

In the final analysis, this is how we will increase human brain power, creativity and intelligence - by helping to build a mind blowing civilization.

