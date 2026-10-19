The Socratic Communication Project

Advancing the Goal Posts of Human Knowledge

We began a venture into Socratic Communication for those interested, and we have already begun a series of interconnected questions here which move the goal post of human knowledge forward.

Our children and our world together needs human genius, people who know how to think. The old factory-educated model of education no longer fits.

Giving Permission to Receive a Socratic Education at Any Age

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Take part in the project as you feel comfortable. I look forward to your comments & further questions in the space below.The factory analogy is the clearest account I have read of why a better tutor bolted onto the old floor plan changes so little. The center of gravity demonstrated that it is caring which is most important, and caring lives in relationships.

Many schools are hopping on the AI bandwagon. This is great if they offer a substantial way of offering Socratic style guidance to the academy.

We might first ask what an AI tutor is built to do. Most AI tutors are built to answer. An answer, even a very good one, leaves the student where the old classroom left them, receiving. A tutor built to ask, holding a Socratic question open until the student’s own reasoning moves, changes the relationship rather than just the delivery. But it only works beside a human guide, because the motivation parents and educators desire comes from being seen by someone whose regard matters.

That is the model I am working toward with the Socratic Guides AI Academy: a human guide and an AI companion beside each child, beginning at ages five to seven, with parents in the room. I do not offer it as proof of anything yet. It is a small demonstration, and communities will decide what, if anything, they adapt.

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