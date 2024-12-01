HOW TRANSGENDER IDEOLOGY MAY SERVE POLITICAL GAIN - The Zero Sum Game
BEING TURNED INTO EUNUCHS IS NO KIND OF GAIN
Today on December 1, 2024 the third publishing of this post:
As children continue to be mutilated and as families continue to be attacked - it seems reasonable to publish this for the third time.
I am sincerely hoping that we will not continue to mutilate our children in order to turn them into domesticated eunuchs.
Forward to the November 10, 2023 version…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.