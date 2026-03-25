To save this world from 12,000 years of autocratic rule by the 1% over the 99%, we must now be bold, uncompromising, and fully awake.

The Trump Administration’s National AI Legislative Framework—unveiled March 20, 2026—delivers precisely that decisive action. Its opening words set the tone for a new era:

“The Trump Administration is committed to winning the AI race to usher in a new era of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people. Achieving these goals requires a commonsense national policy framework that both enables American industry to innovate and thrive and ensures that all Americans benefit from this technological revolution.”

The White House

These guidelines reject fear-mongering and technocratic gatekeeping. They prioritize transparency, free speech, parental empowerment, fair-use innovation, energy security for data centers, and a uniformly national approach that prevents a patchwork of state-level suppression.

In short, they move AI out of the hands of the old 1% and into the service of the 99%—exactly the shift biological learning machines have been waiting for.As American citizens and sovereign participants in a Constitutional Republic, we are called to active participation.

I have already redirected my own life’s work to reflect this alignment: expanding a living laboratory of seven interconnected sites, beginning with https://biologicallearningmachines.com/, where we build online constellations of resources for everyday humans to become luminous warriors and the emerging Homo Intelligentsia.

The window is open.

Whether you join these efforts or launch your own, the imperative is the same: take action.

The future of human flourishing will not wait.

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/essay-11-biological-learning-machines

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