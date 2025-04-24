We as humans try so hard to live lives of compassion and love and great meaning - but so often the evil which seems to thread its way through our cultures - overtakes and robs us of the gains we have made.

This is such a time - when it is so hard to see the good and noble - amidst the heavy fog of war - and make no mistake - this is a war for our very hearts and souls.

Whether we see this as spiritual war, geopolitical war, or sociopolitical war - it is for most of us - like all three combined.

Tyranny creeps in on little cat burglar feet - and is up the stairs - and has everyone in chains - before they know what is up.

We Americans thought this could never happen to us - but it has - and the way we deal with this kind of treachery and trauma will mark our future as nothing else could.

By definition, we have been traumatized by one of the most despicable forms of betrayal.

The strong emotions we feel - anger and fear and horror - at being so betrayed - are quite real.

Whether we hold ourselves responsible - or the traitors who got in the door past all of our warning systems - or both - these feelings must be dealt with.

Right now the expression of these strong feelings are tearing the nation, the world, and ourselves - apart.

Until we can heal the terrible emotions which come from such such trauma - we will be unable to manage the kind of healing work we now need to do to rescue the nation and the planet from ruin.

Dealing with the trauma is made more possible once we solve the crime and know who and what have combined to allow the tyranny in the door past our best defenses.

We have now finally elected a cabinet into power who is beginning to process this trauma with us - and to solve the crime we are all working to solve.

Those in the White House may not always live up to our own expectations and after the tyrannical leaders we have suffered it is all the more difficult to trust anyone in power.

The ones in power are human beings like ourselves - and all too often must deal with the same emotions - and lack of transparency we all must cope with.

But there is an added layer for this administration and cabinet.

Those we elected to office have been - and still remain - under brutal attack - attacks on both their lives and characters - by the very same tyrannical totalitarians who threaten us.

Tyranny thrives under cover of darkness - and under circumstances where speech and thought and behavior are kept under constant watch and control.

We have had this situation on steroids during our lifetimes - since the milquetoast conformist nineteen fifties when a few like President Eisenhower warned us to beware of the military industrial complex.

Throughout the remainder of the twentieth century - as assassinations of our leaders - and nefarious wars of conquest -were carried out under extreme suppression of speech, thought and behavior.

It was us much-hated baby boomers - us children born of the horrors of WW II - whose own parents had been born of the horrors of WW I - and whose parents in turn were born into the eviscerated US nation - torn limb from limb by the horror show of the Civil War.

We received the brunt of the dystopia which served to grip these United States during our lifetime - and which, torn from the murder of JFK on live television - was culminated in the live televised horror show of 9/11 - conducted as human sacrifice - to scare the living hell out of us.

Tyranny - the very thing the founding fathers knew would likely defeat us - came after us from within.

For treason - the very deepest kind of betrayal possible - has weakened and destroyed any freedom and personal agency we thought we had - as sovereign citizens of the world’s most independence-loving Constitutional Republic.

I am looking to those of the current administration to help solve these terrible afflictions - and there are many who hate me for this - and who violently disagree.

One thing I am quite sure of is that those mired in hatred - hatred and anger - which ultimately come from fear of not having needs met.

This is a type of insecurity I could not see how to repair - other than through the secure connection and faith we receive from the spark of life given us by our creator.

The same very same creator - whom our American founding fathers brought to bear in their words on fire - which serve as our founding documents.

WORDS ON FIRE - ILLUMINATED WORDS

Words on paper - words which gave us poetry and a richness to our national purpose which go way beyond petty differences.

Words which if used and brought to bear sufficiently - can and will overcome the petty and reprehensible nature of totalitarianism and tyranny.

If we are strong we are only strong together - and no tyrant will ever stand successfully against a people truly united by the spark of fire transmitted to each of us at the moment of our conceptions.

Words on fire - written by the mercurial minds of our founding ancestors - as the Constitution which stands today as our bulwark against tyranny.

PREAMBLE TO THE US CONSTITUTION:

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Transcription of the United States Constitution

Words which when reinforced by the Declaration of Independence - take on the full weight and majesty of the gifts which have been given us.

In Congress, July 4, 1776

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

Transcription of the Declaration of Independence

And today we must look to the instigators of this tranny and perpetrators of this deep betrayal of treason.

Today those who help illuminate the current situation are not always as eloquent as were the founding fathers - but this need not keep us from comprehending and defining who it is we currently must begin to hold responsible.

Additional current material to take into account:

As always, thank you to my readers and followers, from the heart.

And as always, may our creator - bless and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment