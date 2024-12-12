Forward:

It really does seem that America and Americans are capable of working as an immense force for good in the world.

I believe the system our founding ancestors tried to put in place does hold many answers to the recognition that the system is the problem we must overcome.

But I also make the observation that we have so far failed to live up to the promise of this system.

Because it simply cannot be lived up to without the proper conscious awareness of what it actually means in real life.

So, with a few of my recent posts as a preface for this - I begin to come to grips with what this actually means in real life - if we hope to actually fulfill the mandates of this thing called Democracy.

THE SYSTEM IS THE PROBLEM

We are all familiar with the consciousness of the people who compose the great middle and who want guarantees they will be kept safe and that the boat won’t rock.

They value safety and conformity to such a degree that they are willing to elect politicians who they believe will support the status quo.

And so fearful are they that their boat might be rocked they are literally paralyzed by this fear.

This fear keeps them literally frozen into - trapped - into certain mindsets.

I know several people who were so convinced that Covid was real they rushed to get vaccinated - got every booster - and then refused to leave their house for months on end - frozen by fear of Covid.

Now they are gripped by the unfortunately quite real fear that the vaccines themselves are harming them.

Essentially it is their own fear which keeps them and the government operations they vote for locked in a cycle of fear and worse.

Worse is the grasping at control and efficiency which they believe keeps them safe.

Unfortunately those who grasp after control and efficiency tend toward totalitarianism.

The belief is that keeping a tight reign on others by maximizing control and efficiency will keep everyone safe and sound.

Because the desire for this kind of tight control and efficiency is driven by fear it simply cannot succeed.

What happens instead is we get a society which is then driven by fear and uncertainty.

And just like in spiritual life - fear and uncertainty are our biggest enemies.

Back in Rome when Jesus came around the first instinct was to fear precisely what he was advocating.

Advocating loving and trusting one’s neighbor - and turning the other cheek - and no money changers in the temple - this ran counter to how things were done.

And over two thousand years later we still have the same dilemma - and today we face the precise outcome of having fallen to our own doubt and fear.

Over two thousand years of saying we believe in what Jesus taught - but in our real life political affairs - doing the precise opposite of this.

We cannot turn the other cheek as we must fight wars to have peace.

We cannot remove the money changers from the temple - as who would count the tithings and manage the wealth and power?

We cannot treat others as we would treat ourselves because they would take advantage of our good graces.

So for thousands of years we persist in acting precisely against what we profess to believe is the truth - believing that this will keep us safe - and then being devastated when it fails.

Having been taught the Christ consciousness we say we are practicing it - while in reality - “wink wink” - doing the exact opposite.

We have a chance now to see what 12,000 or more years of basing our civilizations on control and efficiency out of fear and doubt has given us.

It has given us 12,000 years of civilizations dedicated to control and efficiency - run by a wealthy and powerful 1%.

Civilizations which profess they are the most advanced at control and efficiency - which do fine for awhile by fighting wars and by rigidly controlling the populace - but then experience out of control inflation - which turns into a huge bubble - which then collapses the economy and the civilization.

These civilizations exhibit quite notable changes as they fail - with poor health, drug abuse and sexual violence and disordered behavior increasing as the social fabric falls apart.

And the more the society falls apart the more intensively the leaders grab at their own power and wealth - becoming more and more totalitarian in character.

But nothing can protect a civilization which is built on lies and hypocrisy - especially one which professes to believe one thing but which practices the opposite.

The simple truth is that saying we believe in treating others as ourselves - and yet constantly living in fear of this and acting to protect ourselves first and foremost - is classic hypocrisy.

Generation - after generation - our civilizations fall to out of control inflation, to bigger and more devastating wars, and to more and more outlandish forms of thinking and behavior.

The government officers and the church fathers grasp harder and tighten their grip - but it has no effect other than to escalate the violence and the outlandish behavior.

Inevitably the civilization fails and the people move away and start another civilization based on the same tenants as the first one.

This happens in perpetuity for 12,000 years until finally the people manage to create a planet spanning civilization of great technological achievements.

This grand daddy of all civilizations even begins to expand beyond the earth itself - and there is talk about colonizing other planets.

Even though this is sure hubris - and delusional in the extreme - the people are excited by this chance to start anew.

They in their delusions cannot see that what they need to do to fix the problem lies inside their own hearts and minds.

And like children mesmerized by a Pied Piper - they go in docile lines - to meet their inevitable fate.

When all the while they could have chosen to take the next evolutionary step into revolutionizing their own consciousness.

Finally seeing that the actual evolution meant a change in their hearts and minds to actually take on and follow what they knew to be true.

This is now an exceptional opportunity to see the light and to correct this very negative turn in our human history.

And it is not that complicated - just actually proceeding to practice what we say we believe is more than sufficient - and the key to the whole thing.

The truth is that those who become ruthless rulers simply cannot continue to rule unless we as the people remain afraid.

Century after century - and civilization after civilization - the ruling 1% use fear to keep us enslaved.

Fear and self doubt are the enemies we face and it is our own fear and self doubt which the leaders use to keep us where they want us.

The Roman rulers recognized this instantly and made sure to rid themselves of the man who preached the solution.

Today the combined power of church and state have middle men - priests and politicians - to convince us that this spiritual power requires the church to interpret for us what we are supposed to believe.

The church - while acting against the actual teachings - convinces parishioners that the church’s version of Christ consciousness is real - while our own direct experience is invalid.

The government preaches that we simply do not have the knowledge or experience to manage our own affairs - that without the government we would be lost and without resources.

In other words as citizens and or parishioners we are held hostage to a fictionalized Christ consciousness which leads us astray.

The answer lies where it has always has - in the darkest corners of our own heart and mind.

The real question is will our current leaders be capable of assisting with this change - and could the American people have made the right decision after all?

This will depend on the American people as they speak truth to power and shape these inevitable changes which are taking place.

It is no secret that the game is rigged against most of us - but that is because we do not really carry the conviction of our own considerable spiritual power.

Generation after generation our spiritual power is eroded by the great leveling force of the status quo - what is supposed to keep us safe - but in the end negates not only our safety - but everything we actually are - and can become.

Can we actually achieve a civilization infused and strengthened by the consciousness of the universal mind which created us?

Of course we can - and that is what is now happening.

We just need to keep the courage of our own convictions.

That Christ-consciousness and shamanic awareness are still present everywhere - there for us to tap back into - as the source of our own strength and power.

