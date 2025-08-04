WHOLE UNIVERSE SEEKS MEANINGFUL CONNECTION

If all life and the entire universe seek meaningful connection then why have we as human beings - as highly attuned spiritual and social beings - gone so wrong?

We already know we live in interesting times - but we are just beginning to find out how interesting.

When some posited - during the COVID-19 episode - that everything we have been taught might be wrong - the thought was a response to the ignorance we have encountered during these dystopian times.

And not entirely wrong - in that the information we have been taught was used to manipulate us - to seek to influence us to be complacent and compliant.

This is a difficult leap to make - but one most of us may understand intuitively - knowing we live in a civilization where about 1% of us control the wealth and power of the remainder of us as the 99%.

It is not impossible for us to comprehend why another set of humans would want to keep us ignorant to support a system where they could maximize their own power and wealth over us.

We all want some degree of control over our environment - or power - and we all want abundance - or wealth - in order to survive and thrive.

Here we confront the Dark Triad - a psycho spiritual artifact of human culture perhaps - but a real enough one.

In our culture - when children do not receive sufficient healthy control and abundance - in a positive way - they grow up needing to take parasitic degrees of control and power from other humans.

This works against the health of the species - forcing the evolutionary fitness of the species to degrade over time.

Because a lack of evolutionary fitness leads to the maladaptive behavior of a species - the ability of this species declines and - if not corrected - leads to extinction.

This at least partially explains our situation - although of course in this highly complex universe there is far more to it.

For the purposes of this essay we can agree that we humans have erred on the side of taking an evolutionary wrong turn - into a maladaptive way of becoming socialized into a civilization.

This wrong turn is now in the process of being self corrected - and this is the source of the disruption and chaos and maladaptive fear and insecurity we feel.

We are not even alone as created beings in having the capacity to self correct - although these over logical big brains certainly complicate this for us.

We are beginning to learn - or to rediscover - some critically important true information.

And that is that we are inextricably and inevitably part of a mind-blowing and profound process.

As I have written before, we are vibrational bio-electric beings - highly attuned energy receivers and transmitters - evolved to connect with the very highly attuned and compassionately consciousness universe.

For many of us - this seems purely speculative - and from the realm of spirituality alone.

This is a fatal - but forgivable - misconception - misinformation which will lead us astray from our path towards free agency.

For although we are extricably interconnected within a web of life and consciousness - we also seek free agency within that realm.

That free agency can only be achieved through interdependence - seems paradoxical at first - but it is not - just one of the many ground rules for conscious life in the universe.

Although this seems entirely speculative and unrealistic - we are connecting here with where all life meets a puzzling paradox.

Here on the borderlands where both hard science and spirituality meet - and “cross pollinate” - we become confused by some very misleading definitions.

In reality, actual science and actual spirituality are not disconnected as we might imagine into disparate unrelated entities.

Real science and real spirituality are not footed in concrete - but are nimble and highly creative arenas of dynamic consciousness.

Real science is just as spiritually dynamic as it is realistic - and plodding - and fully grounded in reality.

In a universe which is interconnected, entangled and conscious - everything in this universe is inextricably bound to all the rest.

Yet mankind has erred in misunderstanding the quantum entanglement of this place - and has taken an evolutionary wrong turn due to a cultural maladaptation.

Do we believe we are the first species to make an evolutionary wrong turn?

Hardly!

We have more company here than we may recognize - as most species have taken maladaptive wrong turns and have therefore - suffered extinction.

Simply another ground rule dictated by the quantum entangled interconnected consciousness which must have created us.

But, as we may have heard - “God does not play dice with the universe” - as voiced by the famous physicist Albert Einstein.

A GLITCH IN THE CULTURAL MATRIX

We humans did try to play dice with the universe and thus we encounter a glitch in our psychosocial matrix - which plays into all the rest.

We are now coming to the understanding we can self correct and perhaps avoid the inevitable extinction which comes with such maladaptive behavior.

Because this still is going to seem at odds with what we have been taught - I am going to begin to bring in more recent information from both science and philosophy which may help to counter our resistance.

As made clear from the realm of computer science - as expressed in the book “The Coming Wave” by Mustafa Suleyman - we stand at a dangerous tipping point - and must successfully navigate this to survive.

I am at some odds with this writer - although I accept his major premise that we are now in a very complicated matrix as a result of our new tools - computerized technology.

But, for this writer, the answers we need come from where life itself integrates with the entanglement of science, philosophy, spirituality and the coevolution of humans and our tools .

Please see my essays on the convoluted and entangled history of us humans and our brainstorms - the coevolution of humans and tools.

Computerized intelligence is just one more manifestation of how our human logic string leads to the development of our tools.

It is here we must furnish better information to allow us to understand and to move forward with evolutionarily adaptive ways of self correcting

This begins with understanding how we are interconnected with - or entangled within - the consciousness which composes the whole universe - or universes.

While a complete explanation of quantum consciousness is well beyond the territory of any one essay, or book. or library - we must begin somewhere.

Let’s begin here - with the experience of a computer scientist who encountered the maladaptive nature of our culture and philosophy personally.

Next a scientist who claims that life itself springs from consciousness.

Back to our computer scientist once again:

Some make the mistake of believing we exist in a simulation - like some vast video game commandeered by our creator.

But here we would make the mistake of believing God plays dice with us and the universe - simply not true.

Let’s return to the biological - to life here on earth which begins to prove to us that this is no video game reality - but instead a vast interconnected entangled web of life and of consciousness.

A potential contradiction in terms does not need to pour concrete around our logistical feet.

We are not going to correct the misinformation to which we have been subjected in this one essay.

We won’t even come close - maybe this is just a beginning - and as the journey of a billion steps begins with one step - let’s be satisfied to make these halting and tentative stepe.

For those who desire a more concrete example from the world of spiritual entanglement I include the following.

Back to the realm of where the spiritual meets the material.

We - as information processing beings - seek connection - as our biological reality of being energy and information receivers and transmitters finds personal agency through the eventual understanding our our quantum entanglement.

Human Beings - All Life - & Whole Universe Seeks Meaningful Connection.

We have hit a maladaptive snag - or glitch in the social matrix - as civilized beings in an interconnected quantum entangled universe.

We can allow this maladaptive glitch in our matrix to define us - or we can change.

We seek connection - respectfully and compassionately - and through this interconnection hope to find personal agency in an entangled universe.

Our civilization will self correct as we self correct - as we are each the deterministic living and conscious units of our civilization.

What our civilization becomes - depends on each of us as part of the whole.

We must each be the change we wish to see in this world.

As always, may our creator bless all of the peacemakers - holding them safe from harm.

