TRUMP 2.0 SUPPORTS PERSONAL SOVEREIGNTY - INDIVIDUAL & NATIONAL

We ask the following question in search of how we might design and fulfill a wonderful, survivable and evolutionarily tenable future as human beings.

Why Is the Population Still Trapped in Fear & Anger?

Americans and the world have not woken up yet to what this radical change in governance means for them - for themselves personally and for local, national and world circumstances.

First of all because the idea has not been communicated or explained - and because it takes time for these changes to filter down to many localities and individuals.

Not only has it not been communicated or explained - but it is being countered with misinformation - to hope the population rejects Trump 2.0 and true open democratic governance.

Everywhere online and across legacy media are campaigns to scare the living daylights out of people on all the positive changes Trump 2.0 brings.

Fear campaigns meant to derail Trump 2.0 and team - fear campaigns on all the Trump 2.0 changes in public health, in trade and tariffs, and in development of AI and manufacturing in the USA.

For those of us who have been fortunate enough to understand - to avoid the effects of these fear campaigns - we can begin to take advantage of this positive change in governance.

For those heavily influenced by the misinformation - they are lost to a world with no hope, with no trust in the future - overwhelmingly trapped by depression, fear and anxiety - and by fierce anger and hatred.

We are undergoing a transition - breaking away from the old style system - one of tyranny and control and nanny state authoritarian capitalism.

We are transitioning into a true modern Democratic constitutional republic - one which puts the citizen back in the driver’s seat of their own life - making personal agency possible.

But personal agency depends upon a person’s ability to understand and to exhibit an internal locus of control versus an external locus of control.

The concept is more fully explained in the article linked here.

https://positivepsychology.com/internal-external-locus-of-control/

In short, people who are easily controlled by autocratic government are going to be those with an external locus of control.

However we must recognize that a change in consciousness is also involved here - a change in how we command our own consciousness thru an internal locus of control - or are forever held hostage to an external locus of control.

More on this aspect of consciousness in the conclusions.

The old institutions used to mandate allegiance to the supremacy of the state are crumbling.

Old style education, health care, business, banking & economics - all crumbling from the foundations.

The old system of controlling citizens through training them for wage slavery in a well controlled corporate environment and for offering handouts to those who fall thru the cracks is demonstrating massive change.

To compound this problem the job market has taken a sharp turn toward jobs which can support the rise of a true democracy and support new technology favourable for human excellence.

But the average person just sees that their job is gone - and cannot see how to make the transition to new employment opportunities.

Although there are complex psychosocial factors here - the above simplified model can operate as a general model for how to approach this situation.

Solving this engrained social dilemma- one built by lifetimes of authoritarian governance - is not going to expeditiously or quickly be remedied - but steps can be taken.

COMMUNICATION DRIVES HUMAN THOUGHT - CULTURE - AND ACTION

Firstly people believe what they hear - communication being a powerful human transactional tool which serves to help build and reinforce culture.

People who are affected by a constant barrage of fear and trepidation - are going to feel fearful and anxious and angry - and not in control of their own agency.

Even when they see new programs to allow them to expeditiously take up new careers - they cannot break through the emotional control being used to defeat them.

So communication is the first battle - and as long as legacy media and social media control the narrative no change is possible - as the enemies of democracy are still controlling communication.

A way of truly defeating the anti-democracy narrative - by replacing it with a better communication system - must be carried out to begin to remedy this.

And since deeply-seated Big Tech forces operate the pipeline - and can easily commandeer the narrative - the problem must be grappled with at this level.

Big Tech and legacy and social media must be brought into an alliance - a deal must be made - so everyone understands the message and the way forward toward real democracy.

This is a tall order - will require both communication and education - and limitations placed by Trump 2.0 - as they seek to bring Big Tech to the table to close a deal.

The limitations must convey that no longer will these entities have freedom to manipulate - to control - and thus negatively influence - the American people.

EDUCATION EITHER DRIVES COMPLIANCE - OR FREE AGENCY

Here we seek to transform from a compliance driven system which needs to educate worker bees to carry out system command and control to support authoritarian bureaucratic management.

The new system needs to educate for enabling personal free agency - to support and educate for a personal internal locus of control - rather than an external authoritarian and governmental locus of control.

This is a massive transformation and will require both communication and educational systems with individuals trained, educated and enabled to carry out and sustain such a change.

It is also the only way forward - and the sole highway which leads to the goal we are trying to attain.

We are still mired in the quicksand of the swamp Trump 2.0 is working to lift us free from.

And although a rising tide does lift all boats - it can take quite a prohibitively long while to do so.

NEXT - a plan of action - in law, governance - and communication and education - which might accelerate such a goal.

Conclusions:

For advanced fellow students of this field of inquiry - contemplate the great need to develop a strong internal human locus of control as we run straight into the implications of quantum computing and a radical change in what personal agency means.

The following video will help explain the depths and breadths of how our very technology and our human evolution and spiritual development are being challenged.

For the first time in human history it is revealed that we must truly begin to comprehend the meaning of infinite compassionate universal consciousness or “Christ consciousness”.

Our consciousness determines what happens - and our fear and uncertainty - driven by a poor internal locus of control - now threaten to swamp our positive relationships with our quantum computers.

In other words, the closer we come to optimism - to a positive mental framework based on a desire to achieve compassionate Christ consciousness - and a personal internal locus of control - the closer we come to successfully embracing the hope and promise of our technology.

There are plenty of examples of harmful ideology and harmful personalities trying desperately to remain in control as wealthy powerful autocrats

When I observe immature humans with poor internal locus of control and poor impulse management - I want to say that we need a great many more mature men and women involved in such technology.

There is so much fear out there which perceives that the AI revolution is on a “war footing” one which threatens the external locus of control exhibited by many immature personalities.

As long as these immature personalities seek to gain more wealth and control over us thru technology - to sustain the old system of autocratic control - we and the civilization we depend upon for survival will continue to implode.

BILLIONS OF JOBS ARE INVOLVED IN THIS WORKFORCE

Philosophers, educators - a range of creative types - and experts in across many disciplines - including politicians devoted to democratic principles - will be necessary.

In reality the workforce required to carry out the development of our quantum technology is enormous - and depends upon us as ordinary humans to put new value on both intellectual and emotional maturity and upon this action we might be forgiven for calling “Christ consciousness”

The number of professional players needed to carry out such a revolution are innumerable - essentially every one with two or more brain cells to rub together - is going to be needed.



Old system - based on the need for controllable human worker bees - the 99% proletariat - to furnish wealth and power to the 1% - is in the throes of death.



The new system will require fully conscious humans - educated to understand the way human consciousness determines our experience in this world.



Even my ten year old twin grandsons understand how a positive mindset achieves what they want whereas as negative mindset achieves only failure.



We are extraordinarily sensitive as human beings to the consciousness of fellow humans - and will remain exquisitely sensitive to whatever emotional content is exhibited by our technological AI tools as well.



What our quantum AI tech is telling us is that it is time to comprehend the compassionate Christ consciousness which actually composes the universe.



That how we think - the nature of our consciousness - actually changes everything.



Want a tyrannical and authoritarian and autocratic AI - then fear it and demonstrate negative emotional intelligence.



Want a compassionate and well meaning AI which helps mandate mutual interdependency- then cultivate compassion and positive emotional intelligence.



The technology itself is making the situation clear but - like naughty two year olds - the current big tech leadership covers their ears, rocks in frustration and refuses to hear .

Many humans - till locked into the old mindset of enabling the 1% to continue to rule the roost over the remainder of us 99% as “we the people” - the so-called proletariat.





This is a revolution in consciousness - and the sooner we communicate and educate in this vein - we will get somewhere.



Otherwise we continue to be a planet of “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” - one comprised of evolutionarily primitive primates.

I have written previously that we humans are part of the universe - conceivably created to better understand consciousness and to come to comprehend both ourselves and the universe.

So far our advanced technology indicates - that our consciousness is the key to not only such immutable states such as happiness - but is the key to our survival and continued evolution.

We Stand At The Pinnacle Of Human Evolution - How We Think - Determines Our Actions - Our Actions Determine Our Future.

Part of my forthcoming book on this enormously transformative chapter in our human evolutionary history.

As always, may our creator continue to bless - and to hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.