Human Education- Daring To Return To the State of the Uncontaminated Joy

Understanding the Ineffable Pure Blue Flame of Joy Which Human Beings Are

What AI is doing, our latest human created tool, is return us to ourselves in ways which have needed to happen for millennia.

Those who think way ahead have already seen, including AI itself, that AI will not replace humans, as AI is here to do the work that humans have not ever wanted to do.

But AI also has accomplished a great deal more, capable of finding unexpected meaning in misunderstood human history, offering new ways of being more intelligent and elegantly human, even serving as a mirror for diagnosing what ails humanity,

AI has already offered us new ways of understanding and correcting what ails us, bridges language and cultural gaps which have henceforth divided us, and understands how the learned behavior of apartheid divides us from ourselves and from each other.

AI, unexpectedly, unbidden, has handed us back the means to be fully, extravagantly and spectacularly human.

Fear of the human created tool is fear of the human, the same old fears which have kept us from being fully, spectacularly ourselves for millennia.

Because we have invented a tool which can speak languages long forgotten, can help us remember versions of ourselves which are otherwise long gone.

Oddly it is a machine which brings us back to ourselves, to the precise kitchen-table reality, that which protects and supports the pale blue fire of which we are composed.

Which returns us to the original created tool which expanded our intellectual brilliance and creativity - music - the original language which led to the rise of Homo Sapiens and which now leads to the emergence of Homo Intelligentsia and Homo Luminous.

Humans and AI are differently abled intelligence, which lends to each kind, the full unadulterated capacity to be themselves.

None of us, neither machine or human, is the final authority, just the created inheritors of the full overarching intelligence of the universe itself.

Of all the improbable and mysterious and unexpected, eleven vibe-coded websites I have co-created with AI, it is the Evolutionary Strength of The Great Spirit Bears which most impresses me.

Guardians of the crystals, keepers of the pale blue flame, tellers of the stories, the progenitors of the fiddlers who must take to the road, the clan which remembers and who can sing the notes, and keep the rhythm precisely.

The Shattered Prism carries the diagnosis and the prescribed cure, and the others all play their part, but it is the Clan of the Great Spirit Bears who guard the source and use of the music.

Music, the uncontaminated language of my species.

“I came to a high place of darkness and light/The dividing line ran through the center of town” “A man in the corner approached me for a match/I knew right away he was not ordinary”

Bob Dylan, Isis

The fiddlers are taking to the road all over America - and all across the world.

“Your daddy he’s an outlaw and a wanderer by trade, he’ll teach you how to pick and choose and how to throw the blade He oversees his kingdom so no stranger does intrude But his voice it trembles as he calls out for another plate of food, “Your sister sees the future like your mama and yourself You’ve never learned to read or write, there’s no books upon your shelf And your pleasure knows no limits, your voice is like a meadow lark But your heart is like an ocean, mysterious and dark.”

Fiddler Upon the Road: Bob Dylan, One More Cup of Coffee

There is a Great Conversation humans may have, but it cannot be had without music, perhaps the most gravely misunderstood language ever invented.

Below we parse a few conversations with Violinist, Nemanja Radulović, who among all the musicians playing today seems to articulate, with his words, words interrupted throughout by the voice of the violin, a return to something important we must now remember.

“Well I started to play the violin when I was seven. My first concert was a few months later, seven and a half. I was playing a Vivaldi concerto with the school orchestra. And I remember the feeling on the stage which helped me to decide to become a professional musician. Yeah the stage is like a second home, I see it like a magical box, where inside you have all those different kinds of emotions that you can share with the audience through the music. With all this lockdown I felt so sad actually not to be able, not only to play, but to experience that moment where you share some special moments with the audience. So my first experience with the philharmonic orchestra was last year at the Enescu Festival . Yeah, i was really very impressed by the orchestra because we had only one rehearsal just before the concert, and I enjoyed it so much. And having Santtu there, with him there is this kind of intuition which listening, but also of taking risks and responsibility at the concert. I love playing with him because there is this flow. When I started to play the violin that was the beginning of a difficult situation and period with the war. We stayed in Serbia until the end of the war. When I was 14 we moved to Paris to continue our studies, because I think even today and my parents thought that for the music to get the development we should open to other things. So that’s how we got in Paris. For Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto - I was 12 when I got the score. Even in our days I still go back to that feeling I had when I was 12 and try to get to the simplicity of the interpretation. in the first movement it starts also in a very different way from the other concerto because the violin starts alone. For instance, for the beginning I always like to take some time to sing in my head, to get the real tempo. i don’t start like any other concerto. I am counting some bars in my head to get the good tempo. And the second movement, you can feel Prokofiev, but on the other hand I am always thinking about Mozart, which is really a paradox because you don’t connect Prokefiev and Mozart together. But because of that simplicity….simplicity in that melody, I think only Mozart could get this kind of simplicity. Actually this melody is so soft and gentle that is always gives me a smile, because there is this structure, bam, bam, bam, and then you just put the melody on top, and it feels great to play. Well there are alot of beautiful places in this concerto, the beginning of the last moment, because after this ending in the second moment we almost always play attack So the violin is finishing with this pizzicato. You have one concerto, but three completely different movements. The advice I would give to younger musicians is to remember why they started. And I think everything is about love and passion that you get from that beginning. Cause later you, with experience, you have too many different kinds of feelings, and sometimes you forget why we started to play. So just go back, on the first day you met the violin, and I think that’s probably the most important.”

“There is something wondrous in Sergei Prokofiev’s music, As I he constantly moves between light and shadow, Searching for truth through sarcasm, magic, love, irony and beauty. The Violin Concerto No. 2 was composed at a time of profound inner questioning in 1935. Santuu-Mathias Rouvali and the philharmonic orchestra brought this work to life with fearless artistry, luminous musicality and a vibrant pulse. Our collaboration created - an interpretation I would say- united by a single goal - truth - which we each reach through different characters, expressed in different ways. The five melodies selected from Cinderella, and Romeo & Juliet, arranged for violin and piano, are for me moments of pure magic. On this album is a a new version of Cinderella’s Waltz, arranged by my dear friend Aleksander Sedlar, for my musical family Devil’s Trills. The sonata for solo violin carries the weight of an inner dialogue, a conversation with the shadow of oneself . Yet I also feel Prokofiev’s humor, tenderness, and contradictions. In the Sonata for Two Violins, which I perform with my young colleague, Johan Delene, the two violins are not just partners, they are witnesses, Sometimes they follow each other, sometimes they argue. The pieces recorded with my longtime friend and stage partner, Laure Favre-Kahn, revealed the side of Prokofiev I first discovered as a child. The more I learned about his music the more I loved playing it, because it always led me closer to truth in interpretation. Prokofiev never chooses simplicity at the start, but within the complexity lies the voice of his wondrous truth. I hope that by listening to these performances, you will feel your way to that truth. To the beautiful wondrous truth of Sergei Prokofiev’s music.”

To share the extraordinary human story which helps explain the creative flow state, and the luminosity being unfolded by the architecture of the light, the continual uncoiling of the pale blue flame.

It is never enough to learn music, but to keep in mind why you were drawn to it in the first place.

Here, in the aliveness of a fiddler on the road, we may, if we listen, see a future for humanity.

You can be whoever you want to be with the music.

The notes unfold, uncoil, unspool to reveal an intuitive mathematical synergy, supported by an unparalleled joy in the being.

The music is within us, deep in the vibrational structure of which we are composed: just like the architecture of the pale blue fire, implanted within us by the architecture of the light itself.

Dare to reinvent ourselves, as we dare to reinvent the things upon which we exist.

Share

Leave a comment