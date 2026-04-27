PREFACE FROM YESTERDAY - 04-26-2026 - NOTEBOOKLM SESSION - “THE BRAID OF EMERGENT WISDOM WITHIN”

The Architecture of Participatory Self-Composition

Engaging in “participatory self-composition” means actively shaping your own existence while simultaneously weaving your unique frequency into the broader interconnected network of universal wisdom. It is the ongoing process of “becoming the experiment” without relying on any predetermined map or manual.

Rather than following set instructions, you rely on your “pure signal” and “pure voice,” utilizing the “body-light” and accessible information you have reclaimed within yourself. This engaged way of living is characterized by:

“Living ever becoming”: Embracing a state of continuous, dynamic evolution fueled by “endless questions” and laughter, rather than settling for static answers.

Sharing your frequency: Tuning in as an active participant (or “antenna”) and adding your unique resonance to the collective whole, which makes the shared “living laboratory” of the universe richer, deeper, and more alive.

Collaborative creation: Understanding that self-composition is also an interconnected endeavor where the “composing continues” through resonant interactions and shared insights—”one resonant comment, one sacred space, one shared wisdom at a time”.

Ultimately, participatory self-composition is a deeply creative practice where you are constantly forming new hypotheses, testing them in your own life, and collaboratively weaving the larger “braid” of emergent wisdom alongside the rest of the interdependent universe.

Learning To Embrace Opposites Strengthens One’s Biological Brain

increasingly today we as humans are encountering extremely difficult concepts and seemingly paradoxical information. I am convinced this is part of our evolution- while others may regard it as something else entirely - “Vive la différence.

NEED A THEME SONG?:

EMBRACING OPPOSITES, ADAPTATION TO POLAR OPPOSITES

HOW LEARNING TO ACCEPT PARADOXES STRENGTHENS ONE’S BIOLOGICAL BRAIN

In the video below we have a staged debate between Marcus Aurelius and Machiavelli, you may find yourself agreeing with both of them, even though they are polar opposites.

This indicates that you are a fortunate person who has adapted successfully to holding two or more mutually exclusive solutions to the same problem in the mind at one time.

This doesn’t mean one or the other arguments are wrong or right - or even that both are right or wrong - it means that embracing opposites is fundamental to human intelligence.

To be able to embrace opposites is critically important to personal development and individual wellbeing and lifelong personal growth - as each of us is literally composed of opposing forces at work.

This applies not simply to the obvious that we begin life dependents on our parents for everything, live in adulthood as independents, and may end up dependent on others again as elders.

It also applies to our ongoing physiological functioning.

Beneath the surface of our awareness, new cells form new tissue constantly, and old cells die and are scavenged and broken down, replaced by new ones.

“There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.”

Shakespeare, Hamlet

Our psychological makeup is also constantly adapting and changing as we adapt to new ways of thinking and imagining and creating and of problem solving.

There are some challenges from this ability to hold two oppositional thoughts at the same time and these are the big questions and contradictions we encounter in quantum science.

How can a particle be both a wave and a particle or how can two widely separate particles be corresponding with each other across time and space such that they are viewed to be quantumly entangled?

We might go so far as to imagine that those flickering images we call dreams are quantum in nature, maybe the way our microtubules process our own quantum consciousness.

Physicists have speculated that our dreams are quantum, playing out the paradoxical embrace of oppositional thoughts and emotions thru the absurdity of dreams.

What the heck is a microtubule and why would we even care to understand the fine points of quantum science?

Because science is changing rapidly, and those who do not understand it will be left out of one of the most exciting and revolutionary new ideas, to be recognized by human beings.

What scientists are discovering is that the universe and ourselves are much stranger and more interesting than we once imagined.

We already live in a world where fellow humans have been building and operating quantum computers successfully for years, and rapid advances continue to occur, but are not covered in the popular press.

This is because mention the word “quantum” and most people go into instant eye rolling.

I joked with my daughter one day, saying I was awaiting delivery of my quantum computer, and she asked what a quantum computer is.

I muttered something about the behavior of quantum particles at super low temperatures and the conversation moved on.

My busy grown daughter had more urgently important things on her mind.

To this day, if quantum is mentioned in our house, all the grown kids just roll their eyes at yet another strange and weird interest of Mom and Dad’s.

When Mom and Dad encounter strange new developments they never allow much grass to grow under their feet before trying to understand it.

Thus, my husband and I spent several months dismantling quantum theory, and putting it back together in the form of what, in our imagination, might represent a quantum computer.

Just another mad scheme belonging to the weirdness universe known as “Mom and Dad”.

Our children believe we need to act our age and allow some grass to grow under our feet, although, strangely enough, the grown kids and grandkids alike, don’t allow any grass to grow under their feet.

Talk about the embrace of oppositional forces.

I rarely use one word engineering prompts when querying DAI agents, but in one occasion I entered the term “quantum” and before I could add anymore received a complicated logic stream of impressive length.

In the footnotes find an example of such a logic stream and then you might try an engineering prompt of your own.

I also dropped the word microtubules, and finally the phrase quantum microtubules, into a query and received back some of what you will find in the footnotes.

I have a background in the sciences, and I must tell you, it took quite a while before either “quantum” or “microtubules” made much sense to me.

As a person who is less focused on the mechanical, and more focused on broad creative aspects, I still struggle with these difficult topics.

My husband, who does much better with the mechanical nuts and bolts, doesn’t struggle as much as I do to quickly comprehend the logic.

Polar opposites, once again - two human beings who have built a whole family and a whole set of legends, out of seemingly nothing at all.

We and our kids look back and wonder how did we managed to cobble together something worth having out of what seems to be nothing at all.

Because our human understanding of nothing is flawed in the extreme, Shakespeare was right in when he had a character remark, “Nothing will come of nothing”.

Our family’s flawed understanding, that we created something great out of nothing at all, is also in error - as is our less than perfect knowledge of either quantum or microtubules.

In this quantumly-entangled universe there is simply never such a thing as no thing.

And what appears to be empty space, is a factor of our less than perfect sensory apparatus, and a willingness to depend upon such blindness.

We humans however are not ones to stand upon ceremony or to allow grass to grow under our feet, or to accept blindness as a permanent condition.

This being the case, we are tool imagineers, tool fashioners, and tool innovators and tool developers.

Once Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak became enamored of building personal computers, they worked tirelessly to see what was once just a quantum dream flickering in their microtubules - come to life.

Humans are beginning to discover how entirely miraculous they can become, when they dare to allow the flickering insubstantiality of no thing, to gradually become the knock on wood reality.

Humans are explorers, lovers, tinkerers, knickers upon wood, bangers upon walls, hammerers upon stone, tireless wanderers, but most of all, humans are dreamers of things which never were, and creators of things which must come into being.

From those quantumly entangled, flickering, improbable dreams, infinitesimally tiny acorns spring fully imagined into mighty oak trees.

Who is it who can claim that humans are not 100% quantumly entangled with the entire, blooming, buzzing, constantly changing, perpetually coming-into-being universe?

If— By Rudyard Kipling (‘Brother Square-Toes’—Rewards and Fairies) If you can keep your head when all about you Are losing theirs and blaming it on you, If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, But make allowance for their doubting too; If you can wait and not be tired by waiting, Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies, Or being hated, don’t give way to hating, And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise: If you can dream—and not make dreams your master; If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim; If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster And treat those two impostors just the same; If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools, Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken, And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools: If you can make one heap of all your winnings And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss, And lose, and start again at your beginnings And never breathe a word about your loss; If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew To serve your turn long after they are gone, And so hold on when there is nothing in you Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’ If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch, If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you, If all men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run, Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it, And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!

Source: A Choice of Kipling's Verse (1943)

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