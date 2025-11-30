Forward for November 30, 2025:

This post is being made available once again - free of a paywall - as we move rapidly forward into a future we may not have anticipated.

But then, here we are!

Please see my post written for today in hopes we may be capable of using this experience of civilizational collapse for human flourishing - as opposed to the tragedy of human extinction.

It will be published under the following title:

"THE SYSTEM IS THE PROBLEM - A SYSTEMIC ISSUE

Trusting your Sunday will be revolutionary.

Forward for July 24, 2025:

For those who have not yet contemplated our view of the universe from the quantum perspective - this is going to be challenging.

As our quantum computers have apparently found much of interest from a quantum physics and quantum consciousness perspective - it is about time we lowly humans caught up with all this.

For our view of the universe and ourselves and our cultures have already changed profoundly - whether we understand this or not.

This essay explores how these changes are already affecting us all.

CHAOS, CONSTANT CHANGE - AND HUMAN CREATIVITY

The universe can appear chaotic but what strikes us as chaos is the juxtaposition of moving pieces - pieces which form what is constantly emerging as created entities out of the chaos.

Creativity requires this seeming chaos - which is not chaos at all - but the formlessness - chaos - which is required for creativity.

We live in a civilization which teaches us to try to control everything in the universe - or at least to come up with logical scientific and religious stories to explain everything.

We fear formlessness as chaos - and fear the letting go of control required for maximum creativity.

Chaos is not formlessness - as no uncreated creation exists in this consciously-created - and conscious - quantum universe.

We have arrived at the doorstep of a new paradigm - a paradigm which is showing us that this kind of control over the universe is not possible - or in our best interests.

Additionally, that this compulsive need to explain it all with scientific and religious dogma makes us less intelligent and less prepared to contend with constant change.

Both these tendencies leave us clinging to the past - and resistant to the kind of dynamic juggling act we must engage into be truly creative.

The universe is not chaotic - but a mathematically precise and fully conscious system of great harmony and balance.

The instant we make the mistake of second guessing the universe - of believing we are in control - the universe demonstrates this isn’t true - in all sorts of painful ways.

Our life here might be viewed as one long journey toward coming to term with the nature of the universe.

We are created beings here - not the ones in control - and as soon as we grab for the golden ring of control and power - we are knocked back down to size by reality.

Change is constant and inevitable - but how we choose to deal with change falls within our own personal choice - how we respond is up to us.

To create and to be spiritually effective we must accept the ground rules here - that we are created beings of the universe - born to create within the bounds of what the creator has given us.

Not to question the rules and principles and boundaries - but to accept them and use them to create in our own inimitable human ways.

The creator has created us to co-create - within the limitations offered by the infinite harmonious beauty and abundant and compassionate consciousness which is the universe.

We are now undergoing the necessary processes to leave behind the controlling and clinging civilization we have been held back by.

Being prepared to encounter the full majesty of this universe we have been conditioned to reject and despise - to seek to control - and to confine our creativity to short-sighted science and to limiting stories.

There is no way we are not the universe - and that the universe is not us.

To believe we are separate from the harmonious - mathematically precise - and infinitely complex and compassionately conscious universe - is a misconception of the first order.

And because it is such an egregious misconception - we are undergoing a bit of drama as we collide into the inevitable nature of our true reality.

We begin to comprehend our nature as fully conscious beings - in a fully conscious universe.

We cannot escape this consciousness - which both surrounds us - and which is us.

Every trembling vibrational entity of our beings is conscious - as every trembling ever changing fragment of the universe is conscious.

To entertain the notion that we are capable of some kind of static control - is unforgivably provincial in both a spiritual and scientific sense.

The reason it is occurring to so many of us that everything we have been taught is wrong - is because this is an accurate summation.

We cannot escape gazing at our more recent history and see the ugliness we had to face - before we could understand the beauty - the feelings of inadequacy - before we could see our own perfection - the brutality of ignorance - before we could comprehend the pristine knowledge we would encounter.

The twentieth century and increasingly the first quarter of this 21st century are emblematic for showing us the very worst we could become - but now we embark on a bright new age.

The new age will bring an abundance of awareness and new knowledge as we discover that we undergo a grand synthesis of science, spirituality and technology.

The great fears we had that the civilization of control and domination would continue - are being proved wrong - as all around us is rising a civilization of vast creativity and new meaning.

Of course the destruction and decomposition of the old system parallels the building of the new one - and the emotional drama queen turmoil we experience from this - is considerable.

It would be impossible to conceive that such a huge and powerful change would not be earth shaking and psychologically and spiritually impressive.

As we observe parallels between the deconstruction of the old - with the complete breakaway represented by the new - we cannot help being awestruck.

But hopefully we can learn how inevitable and necessary this change has now become - and also learn to have faith that all of this has been meant to be.

Resistance will be futile - and will lead those who cling to the wreckage out of fear - to be swept away by the inevitable collapse.

The old familiar spiritual enemies - doubt, anger, fear and impatience - will lead those of us trapped by them to suffer needlessly.

The old reliable spiritual strengths of acceptance, faith and compassion - for ourselves and for others - will carry most of us successfully through the process.

This synthesis of science - of spirituality - and of technological innovation - as our budding awareness of the quantum universe takes on new life - has been long fated - and long awaited.

Our experience now - as these beings of the infinitely compassionate and conscious universe - will be just what we manage to co-create it to become.

This is our own heroic journey - as the created co-creators - of the universe.

The journey of discovery - and creativity - and invention - and cultivation of new knowledge and education - as we devise new scientific and technological and spiritual paradigms - awaits.

We will leave behind the old controlled hierarchy and bureaucratically-managed civilization of the 1% “elite” lording it over the 99% of “we the people”.

We will learn, in our surveys of history, that such a controlled and managed hierarchy of a human civilization represents the epitome of ignorance in a quantum universe.

We become free - because we free ourselves - and embark on the greatest journey we could imagine - truly accepting and understanding the universe and ourselves.

