As if “modern times” were not sufficient to plague us all - the tragic fact of these times is that we are facing the terrible hurricane Melissa begins tearing apart the Caribbean nation of Jamaica and the lives of our fellow human beings.

Why must we live in times when we face the most powerful climatic circumstances, geopolitical and psychosocial disasters - even possible human extinction at the same time.

Long time readers of my stack will have some possible answers to work with in arriving at a more favorable set of conclusions.

As we follow the developments in the Caribbean - and seek to help the Jamaicans - those of us who have a degree of stability and common sense might take time to contemplate why we feel such a pervasive sense of dread - as our world seems to fall apart.

This feeling of dread we share is a reminder that we transmit and share consciousness.

Dread - or powerful fear and trepidation - like all powerful consciousness, is readily shared among human beings - and it is not surprising to me that we all feel this.

Reminding us that we are far more than what our societies educate us to understand - and that we are far more capable of wisdom and common sense than we are educated to become.

The feeling of dread means we are sharing consciousness and transmitting our own thoughts directly to each other.

As we live thru these painful and disruptive years in transitioning into a new age - we might look inward in a process guided by both logic and feeling - having compassion for ourselves and others.

It is this compassion which will heal us and heal our whole civilization so we might live together in peace and prosperity.

But now we must contemplate how the psychosocially damaged - those most victimized by our damaged toxic system - contribute not to the better angels of our nature - but to the precise opposite.

With our deeply ideologically compromised civilization - we face a crisis which seems to demand that we return to a personal attempt to strengthen our innermost spiritual strength - against the insane situation that we are commanded by Manipulative Toxic Narcissists

The following video is illustrative of the sort of tight-lipped, self-righteous, puritanical and manipulative toxic narcissist control we are subjected to.

CRAZY INDOCTRINATED OVER EDUCATED LIBERALS SEEK TO DESTROY DEMOCRACY

The flaw at the heart of these sadly delusional liberals is the parsimonious and almost puritan-like certainty that they are right, oh so right, as they chase after something much more close to Socialism than resembles any kind of Democracy.

There has always been a kind of parsimonious, self-righteous liberal sensitivity- read weakness - that fuels social unrest - which has led to such quintessentially American moralistic ideological capture as the Salem Witch Trials.

This is not simply an American problem of course but has driven societies toward such answers as Maoism, Naziism, Leninism and Stalinism - and into accepting rule by toxic narcissists - and into violence - more times than we may count.

That such mean-hearted certainty drives humans into such practices as the burning of dissidents and witches at the stake - and worse -is simply a historically inconvenient fact.

Those who believe this kind of demented violence is purely American are in need of studying the world history of civilizations.

Today the same tight-lipped rigidity drives the parsimonious lie that these demented socialists - are correct - and that we must chase anarchy as a way of achieving democracy.

Nothing could be more wrong and this delusion has driven social unrest and civil war for countless generations - as those most fearful of some shadowy “other” turn to human against human violence.

One’s skin literally crawls at the sound of their parsimonious and tight-lipped certainly as they pursue policies and geopolitical strategies based on fear.

Fear of their own dark shadows, fear of the “other”, fear of some dark forces they cannot even name, let alone recognize.

They use specious arguments which have no truth to them, no substance and and no bearing on their argument.

Yet people seem all too drawn to such figures as if this rigidity and lack of logic and reasoning appeals to something deeper and something we fail to accept about human sociopolitical reality.

PROJECTION - EXTERNALIZING OF INNER DARKNESS

I will call this the “Salem Witch Trial Delusion” - one which fails to see the dark heartedness inside oneself and therefore objectifies it to project it upon some external object or person.

Therefore, because I am fearful of recognizing a part of myself I cannot accept - I will name others as witches - and destroy them - believing I have conquered my own dark shadows.

This of course sets off a firestorm of destabilization and uncontrollable cycles of blame - and the search for figures which may be held responsible.

It is reminiscent of a troubled family who picks out a scapegoat and focuses all of their own dark hearted rage and frustration on this individual.

SCAPEGOATING - TAKING ONE’S POUND OF FLESH

In this modern case, the scapegoated projection of America’s dark hearted rage, has become POTUS Trump.

With classic dark hearted projection, the man has been demonized beyond all reason or explanation - as those most vulnerable to this kind of psychosocial delusion take their pound of flesh.

Unless we are willing as a people to explore the deeper reasons why this behavior is allowed to disrupt our civilizations we are unlikely to defeat the predictable social disorder they promote.

An affected person is far more likely to support a manipulative toxic narcissist as a politician and to see someone who lies and manipulates with psychopathic skill - as a political savior.

The longer we try to listen to such well-disguised sanctimonious hatred - that which leads to the phenomenon of scapegoating - the more our physical and emotional gut reaction recoils from the words.

We are very good as humans, under normal circumstances, in detecting and in rejecting this kind of well-controlled manipulation commanded by the toxic narcissist.

However, as we have been subjected for generations to this kind of psychosocial control by toxic narcissism we become entangled in it even “educated” by it - and less able to recognize it.

THE DAWNING AGE OF TRUE WISDOM, KNOWLEDGE & HUMAN FLOURISHING

We enter a new age now - an age of increasingly reliable knowledge and information - such that we will become increasingly less entangled in psychosocially destructive relationships.

Knowledge is power when it comes to our relationships - and the ability to stand on our own two feet spiritually and emotionally and psychosocially - leads toward the healing of ourselves and our badly wounded societies.

The system is the problem - and has been the problem for a very long time.

This American experiment - this process of becoming a Democratic Constitutional Republic - one which has brought this great opportunity for self knowledge and for the ability to achieve self governance and self determination - is the future.

Thru an increased understanding and knowledge of ourselves we will arrive at the capability of becoming those who are capable of self governance.

Human consciousness is the future - one in which we can detect our own shadowed hearts and minds - and thru compassion for self and other - heal.

We can detect and reject manipulative toxic narcissists - and actually come to attain the ability to compose a government of the people, for the people and by the people.

Fear of the future - fear of each other - fear of the shadows in our own inner beings - is something we need to educate ourselves to understand and to overcome.

Neither violence - or the caving into the demands of those most psychosocially vulnerable ones among us - are the paths towards any sort of wisdom and understanding and justice.

Rather than burning witches and dissidents and falling victim to irrational violence - we need to understand how we got here and follow a spiritually elevated path - one which favors a path of both logic and feeling - which leads towards healing.

We will not longer need to allow our fear to lead to blame and scapegoating - we will be far too busy seeking knowledge and wisdom - and using these to heal ourselves and our societies.

No longer will our civilizations be fated to collapse from within - entrapping us all in a fatal recursive loop of fear and anger - and fated to repeat endless cycles of toxically narcissistic doom.

CONCLUSIONS:

As long time readers here already know - our future is human knowledge, wisdom and true shared Christ consciousness.

For those of us who understand that our future as human beings means we will truly become light bearers - the next post I write will examine how the future of computing and knowledge, AI and Education and both intellectual and spiritual awareness will be comprised of light.

Fear is truly our enemy - and compassion and grace our shared fortuitous friend.

We stand by ready to help with the effects of hurricane Melissa as this monstrous hurricane takes her toll on our beloved Jamaica and sweeps across the Caribbean.

As always, may our creator seek to keep all of the peacemakers and light bearers - safe - and protected from harm.