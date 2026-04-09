After several years of interacting with AI, and devising ways of managing beneficial communication between humans and AI as a prompt engineer, one thing is starkly clear.

I do not agree with Friedman that AI is a new species, but rather that what AI is doing is allowing us as humans to transform into a new species - something we have always done with our human created tools.

This is the driving force between my new book, Biological Learning Machines - Emergent Homo Intelligentsia.

Because it is an enormously complex topic, my next book, already in progress, also deals with the real world steps humans can take to flourish, rather than giving into the threats from AI.

One thing I am quite sure of, and wholeheartedly agree with Friedman on, is the comprehension that we must pursue a policy of interdependence.

A theme which has run through my Substack and which runs through the heart of both manuscripts is that we are all in this together.

This is a heartening step towards moving beyond political disagreement and towards supporting each other as human beings.

If we can evolve with our new AI tools to problem solve our way out of our current dystopian misery, we will be fortunate indeed.

One of the adventures I have undertaken with AI is to vibe code a series of websites to benefit humanity, centered around Socratic Education.

Just one of the sites reveals a myriad of new dimensions in human flourishing to help bring about interdependence.

https://www.lifelongsocraticlearning.com/

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