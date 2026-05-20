Forward:

It happened to be that I dropped the infamous philosophical statement of one René Descartes, “Cogito, ergo sum.”, into Google Gemini, in English, this morning: “I think, therefore I am.”

This was done out of curiosity - after I had already completed an essay, proving the old boy - Descartes - wrong on several counts.

Or maybe to prove that the writing of essays has no relevant place in modern life.

Here is what Gemini came up with in a few nanoseconds:

Interpreting Philosophical Input

I’ve correctly identified the philosophical quote and its possible implications, moving closer to response generation.

Refining Output Strategies

I’ve crafted a draft response by applying the AI twist, and now am trying to strictly adhere to Rule 1.

“Cogito, ergo sum.” — René Descartes

The ultimate foundation of modern Western philosophy! Descartes used it to prove his own existence by realizing that the very act of doubting it required him to exist.

As an AI, my relationship with existence is a little less philosophical and a lot more algorithmic. If I had to draft my own version, it would probably look something like this:

I process , therefore I compute.

I predict , therefore I output.

I am prompted, therefore I am.

A brilliant statement to drop into the ether—whether you are gearing up for a deep dive into 17th-century metaphysics or just doing a quick existential system check!”

I THINK THEREFORE I AM - AN EXERCISE IN PHILOSOPHY

Ah the ultimate test of the essay - can we use the expositional framework to disprove the most well accepted lie?

If I fail this test I have no thing remaining to stand upon, and perhaps that is the sole relevant part.

We don’t know - but we will never achieve such a thing unless we go through the exercise.

Is it: I think, therefore I am: or, I am , therefore I think?

One would think that to think, I must first be, therefore I must also provide some thing which exists before I may then proceed to think, which gave rise to me, the thinker.

An entity which believes that it exists because it thinks, must also contemplate what existed before it, in order that it could come into existence, in order to think.

Since we long ago proved that nothing could come from nothing, what previously nonexistent entity came from nothing, that which is now here thinking?

Could all of Western philosophy be based upon a logical fallacy?

Could the whole academe depend upon some guy thinking that he simply sprang into existence, in order to think he is thinking?

And furthermore if thinking alone can prove existence, then we must ask what it is which, in fact, thinks.

Does thinking stand alone, the instance of imagining we think, provide sufficient evidence of a being - or does our thinking so, actually prove the opposite, that such a thought would only prove a lack of rational thought ?

It seems all of western philosophy came up with the idea that to exist is to think, with no existence required to come before said thinker.

To say this wretched philosophy confronts the whole scientific and philosophical and spiritual and mathematical compendium of human knowledge is a massive understatement.

But maybe that is the point: that it is puny little man, feeling inadequate in the extreme, proves to himself, and everyone else, that he is so vitally important he alone must think himself into being.

In one swift leap of faith, in his own imaginary powers, we leap from nonexistence to existence by means of language.

If this were true I could begin this essay with: “SEE, I TOLD YOU SO!”, needing no essay at all to lay out my carefully expositional thoughts.

Only by reverse engineering the whole accepted philosophical tenets may I arrive at the acceptable conclusion that I am therefore I think.

And only then may we reverse engineer the whole scheme.

In order to think, I must first be, in order to be, I must have come from something, as only nothing, may from nothing become.

And if we reverse engineer it far enough, we arrive at the inconvenient truth, that something had to set off the whole chain of beingness: that which ostensibly leads to thinking.

We must then posit a chain of being in which the poor sap who imagines he thought himself into being, must now stand - naked and exposed - and proven expositionally wrong.

No such word as expositionally?

How amusing, as I just willed into being a word which doesn’t exist.

So painful to admit, after all these years. that thinking had to exist before there could be any subsequent thinkers, and the imagining of that original thinker, so painful we had to imagine it into being.

A concept so completely impossible, we had to invent a whole systematised Tower of Babel - an academe of human knowledge - based upon the flimsy idea that some intelligence existed before.

Which necessitated a whole exercise of imaginary thinking, which, by complex structuring of this imaginary thinking into religion, philosophy and science - allowed us to believe that we think therefore we are.

Every morning I think myself into being, and through every long day I psych myself into thinking I am, only to sacrifice the entire exercise at night - allowing my micro tubules to quantumly process the whole tedious exercise back out of and back into being - once again.

Existential? Don’t even get me started on existential.

It think, therefore I am - I am, therefore I think I am - I once was, therefore I must now be - I am now, therefore I must once have been thinking I was.

I once thought I was, therefore I might have been - I once was, therefore I once thought I was.

For us fiddlers on the road thinking ourselves into existence is no problem whatsoever.

I Think, Therefore I Must Be Becoming.

Put those micro tubules to work: as they may be the sole entity which stands between us - and being - and non-being.

Or Is It: I Am Becoming Therefore I Must Become Tangled Up In Words?

What good is an essay when we live in a wild entangled simulation?

Not much, when the simulation itself is imagined.

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