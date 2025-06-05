Ideological takeover is when a people is insidiously invaded by an ideology which is counter to the prevailing thought and philosophy of an existing population.

A perfect example is when a nation such as the United States - a former Democratic Constitutional Republic is invaded by communist or socialist or Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ideology.

This has been successfully carried out in the United States by ideologically affiliated members of the World Economic Forum, Bilderberg - and the rest of the globalist-CCP ideologues.

Several United States generations of politicians were ideologically - and financially - captured - and liberally paid off by globalist predators - who work clandestinely to defeat the right of Democratic Constitutional Republic to exist.

The rest of the nation states striving toward Democracy were also ideologically captured - with much of Europe, Canada, Mexico - and countless others also scooped up by the greedy tyrants.

What POTUS Trump and the cabinet is working against now is breaking up the ideological capture of the government, NGO’s and both corporations and institutions across the USA and the world.

These ideologically captured networks include universities, private and public schools, churches, local, state & federal governments, many corporations and businesses - banking and insurance and health management - and professional organizations including medicine, law, dentistry - and others.

Despite widespread information available on how this has happened and on how it has been manifested - many people remain unaware of how insidious and intensively woven into our lives this has become.

There is gradually more attention being paid to this - and today SCOTUS did the right thing and underscored the constitutional right of POTUS Trump to oversee all federal bureaucracies.

Ideological capture - using insidious social control methods such as are seen through organizations like Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, and social movements such as transgender ideology and outright support and facilitation of illegal immigration - can be difficult to uncover and reveal.

But these social control methods can lead unsuspecting ideologically captured populations to such dire mass events as the planned and weaponized COVID epidemic and the associated deadly vaccines.

We are now in a planetary genocide as a result of this terrible Covid episode - and are fighting off the deadly results of the other associated social controls.

In the final analysis this results in the disintegration of the society and social fabric - families, communities and whole nations.

Totalitarian control such as this ideological capture is highly effective and seizes upon the thinking and behavior of mass numbers of people.

What we see in Africa and across Europe today are the deadly and socially corrosive effects of these mass ideological campaigns.

And yet a curious thing is happening.

Despite the mainstream negativity and fear mongering observed from their derogatory view of populist or nationalistic political forces - these populist politics are increasingly chosen by the people.

This is no accident or coincidence - but represents a factor of the degree to which human beings wish to enjoy the benefits of freedom, Democracy and of fair and equitable constitutional governance.

This is a powerful shared consciousness among human beings - speaks to both the brain and heart - to both logic and feeling - and indicates the dictatorial, totalitarian uptightness of tyranny is failing.

How do we know this is happening?

By carefully watching the political changes - and the manner in which leaders now speak effectively to the people who form the electorate.

There is a sharp trend away from elitist ideology - and a sharp trend towards a language which resonates as truth in all human hearts.

Witness the very effective speech of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem - as she successfully swayed hearts and minds in Poland just before the fateful elections.

The ideological takeover has become so visibly dangerous and deadly to everyone - that it is now apparent which direction we must go in as human beings.

The ricochet effect is in full force - as all across the planet - fellow human beings join together to demand and to institute Democratic Constitutional Governance.

May our creator continue to bless and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

Much more today on just how these events are helping us change in the most beneficially possible directions.

