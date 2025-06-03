KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
THE ARTILECT's avatar
THE ARTILECT
4h

Yes, it becomes more and more obvious every day - I can talk about it to random people I meet in daily life now. The taxi driver was brilliant - coming back with my mum from her hospital appointment, I thought I'd just test him out with a fairly cryptic comment, but he was on it! Even my brother now admits that his serious illness was likely related to his unfortunate needlework decisions. His geneticist friend confirmed reports of vast numbers of lawyers being hired by the NHS to deal with oncoming litigation over the effects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture