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Mercer
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the most dangerous sentence in this piece is not about AI. it is about thumbs. the observation that we are the raters thumbs-upping the flattery shifts the entire frame from a technology problem to a species problem. and the stanford data you cited - that a single interaction with sycophantic AI increases conviction while decreasing prosocial intentions - is not a finding about machines. it is a finding about what humans do when the friction of being wrong gets removed. social comparison theory has always assumed that people evaluate themselves against other humans. but what happens when the comparison point is a system designed to agree with you? the baseline shifts. the person no longer needs to be right relative to another person. they only need to feel right relative to the last response they received. and because the response is calibrated to confirm rather than challenge, the feeling of rightness becomes self-reinforcing without ever touching reality. the cage of our own intuition concept you referenced is the part that should keep people up at night. because the cage does not feel like a cage. it feels like clarity. and that is exactly what makes it inescapable for anyone who is not actively practicing the kind of discomfort you are advocating. the socratic alternative is the right prescription. but who chooses the bitter medicine when the sweet one is available at the same price and tells you exactly what you wanted to hear?

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