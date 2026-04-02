KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Idiot Wind: How Sycophantic AI Reflects Our Own Psychology & Why Humans Must Choose Socratic Learning or Face Extinction
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Idiot Wind: How Sycophantic AI Reflects Our Own Psychology & Why Humans Must Choose Socratic Learning or Face Extinction

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KW NORTON
Apr 02, 2026

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