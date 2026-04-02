BASED UPON:
Idiot Wind: How Sycophantic AI Reflects Our Own Psychology & Why Humans Must Choose Socratic Learning or Face Extinction
THE PODCAST DISCUSSION
Apr 02, 2026
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.
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