ON WRITING, BASEBALL - AND CREATING SOMETHING FROM NOTHING

Writing - or artistic generation of any sort - might easily be compared to baseball - that complex ancient game of courage and intelligence and insight - and of physical and mental skill.

Creative realization is life changing - as artists appear to create something from nothing - in an eternal game of reimagining the world.

As mind moves matter - and as matter moves mind - human beings create something where there seemed to be nothing.

But of course it is fractals all the way down - so the concept of creating something from nothing is a logical fallacy.

However reimagining the world as a creative being - is a wholly human engagement with the fractal complexity of the universe

It is our generation’s warrior poet and minstrel who I turn to as an opening to this post.

Bob Dylan has hit so many proverbial curve balls out of so many proverbial parks - it is hard to ignore.

Well, I'm livin' in a foreign country but I'm bound to cross the line

Beauty walks a razor's edge, someday I'll make it mine

If I could only turn back the clock to when God and her were born

Come in, she said

I'll give ya shelter from the storm

Shelter From the Storm, Bob Dylan

All of my writings are affected by the work of other writers, musicians, minstrels - and other wayward vagabonds - of current note - and of historic note.

It is rare enough that writers today hit those many curve balls we are thrown as modern humans - out of the park - and when they do - it is up to people like me to take proper note.

Two essays I share for today are by writer - and modern thinker - Rogier Fentener van Vlissingen

Opening the above link - furnished to Rogier’s work outside Substack - is highly recommended.

Medical Nemesis 2025: The whole medical thing has become a dysfunctional cult

And including Rogier’s excellent post on spiritual achievement:

And taking the opportunity as well to share the work of a fellow writer

- who also regularly hits those curve balls out of the park.

And myself - one hundred percent convinced we as humans are actively evolving into a Great Age - of reimagining the world.

Somehow when we understand that we are busy being born - it makes it easier to endure all of the pain and confusion.

I taught my sons - and now teach my grandsons - to hit those proverbial curve balls out of the proverbial park - by visualizing this in their mind’s eye first.

Works every time!

MIND MOVES MATTER - MATTER MOVES MIND

