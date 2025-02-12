Forward:

This was first posted on January 28, 2025 - reposting today to introduce yet another element which is critically important in this schematic - for those interested in dynamic ongoing spiritual growth.

Real spiritual grown plays out across the span of our lives as we learn that we make an instantaneous decision in each and every nanosecond of our existence - to choose for good or for evil.

In other words true spirituality turns life into a process of making decisions which add up to having created our entire lives.

And because we are gregarious beings who interact constantly with other beings - nothing we do is in isolation.

Just by following this logic - each and every decision we make does - in actuality - affect the lives of everyone else on the planet as well.

I totally enjoy the way the following author frames the kind of journey I am speaking of here - in a way which involves attention to the kind of stories we tell each other - and attention to the kind of narratives we weave.

Spiritual processes are living - breathing - vibrational entities - as are our very lives - our very human evolution - and our every experience here on planet Earth.

Needless to say - our civilizations do not teach this knowledge or skill set - but instead manipulate and control us into be obedient.

Indoctrinating us to believe the very stone cold opposite of what is being described here.

The world - and human conscious awareness - are changing at lightening fast warp speed currently.

The old manipulations - and lies and misconceptions - are breaking down - and a new truthful set of revelations are breaking free.

Freedom means knowing - without a shadow of a doubt - that we have everything to lose - and nothing to gain - from the old culture of lies and deception.

Freedom also means we know - without a shadow of a doubt - that we have everything to gain from seeing the old ways of lies and manipulation fade away - as we move forward without fear into the future founded on truth and of knowing ourselves and the universe.

Humans - the universe’s way of knowing itself.

ON WRITING, BASEBALL - AND CREATING SOMETHING FROM NOTHING

Writing - or artistic generation of any sort - might easily be compared to baseball - that complex ancient game of courage and intelligence and insight - and of physical and mental skill.

Creative realization is life changing - as artists appear to create something from nothing - in an eternal game of reimagining the world.

As mind moves matter - and as matter moves mind - human beings create something where there seemed to be nothing.

But of course it is fractals all the way down - so the concept of creating something from nothing is a logical fallacy.

However reimagining the world as a creative being - is a wholly human engagement with the fractal complexity of the universe

It is our generation’s warrior poet and minstrel who I turn to as an opening to this post.

Bob Dylan has hit so many proverbial curve balls out of so many proverbial parks - it is hard to ignore.

Well, I'm livin' in a foreign country but I'm bound to cross the line

Beauty walks a razor's edge, someday I'll make it mine

If I could only turn back the clock to when God and her were born

Come in, she said

I'll give ya shelter from the storm

Shelter From the Storm, Bob Dylan

All of my writings are affected by the work of other writers, musicians, minstrels - and other wayward vagabonds - of current note - and of historic note.

It is rare enough that writers today hit those many curve balls we are thrown as modern humans - out of the park - and when they do - it is up to people like me to take proper note.

Two essays I share for today are by writer - and modern thinker - Rogier Fentener van Vlissingen

Opening the above link - furnished to Rogier’s work outside Substack - is highly recommended.

Medical Nemesis 2025: The whole medical thing has become a dysfunctional cult

And including Rogier’s excellent post on spiritual achievement:

And taking the opportunity as well to share the work of a fellow writer

- who also regularly hits those curve balls out of the park.

And myself - one hundred percent convinced we as humans are actively evolving into a Great Age - of reimagining the world.

Somehow, when we understand that we are busy being born - rather than being busy dying - it makes it easier to endure all of the pain and confusion.

I taught my sons - and now teach my grandsons - to hit those proverbial curve balls out of the proverbial park - by visualizing this in their mind’s eye first.

Works every time!

Did any of us recognize we are wizards - together - creating the world into being moment by precious moment?

If we did not know it before - we have most definitely arrived at the fateful doorstep of coming to understand that we are indeed Co-creators.

MIND MOVES MATTER - MATTER MOVES MIND

