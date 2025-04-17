THE AUTHENTICITY REVOLUTION - TRUMP-AMERICA REVOLUTION 2.0



FORWARD - CHILDREN BORN OF WAR





This essay is going to charge forward - and make some outrageous leaps into grasping what drives this Trump-American Revolution 2.0.



Hang on, as it took several sleepless nights to take shape - out of this James Joyce’s nightmare of history from which we now try to awake.



Especially on a night of intense solar storms - from which arose a vision not unlike that of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein.





A vision arose of a terrible miasma which sprang out of the Satanic Mills of William Blake, the algorithmic horror show of the Computer Godmother Miss Ada Lovelace - and the curious intersection of WOKE British poet Lord Byron - and into the novel of one Mary Shelly - encountering a Frankenstein.



We were the children born of the engineered horrors of WW II and our lives were to be marked by the strobe light of the atom bomb, by the assassination of our leaders, by imperial wars of conquest - but most significantly by the horrors of brainwashing.





Any freedom we might happen to find would be hard won out of the battles we fought against indoctrination.



As the children of war - we were in turn the children - of the children of war.



Our parents had been born from the horrors of WW I - their parents to families and a culture torn limb from limb by the Civil War - and their parents to a nation jubilant in victory over British tyranny - but broken in important ways by the experience.



Every generation - one after the relentless next - torn by the imperialist nightmare of globalist hegemony.



For us children of war, a nightmare would take shape - as the revolution we did not believe we were living through - took shape in front of us - in full Frankenstein televised horror on 9/11.





TRUMP-AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0 - RETURN TO AUTHENTICITY



When I first wrote on American Revolution 2.0 & Trump 2.0 I saw it as a massive opportunity to work our way back to authenticity as Americans - and I was right on target.

Truth is the first casualty of war - and as we are living through a revolution - the fog of war is thick - and impenetrable for many of us.



I see it as especially difficult for the most indoctrinated generations in American history - the internet generation who have grown up with the full spectrum of globalist propaganda being waged on the internet.



Having been serially abused by this constant manipulation and by an engineered assault to think and act a certain way - they have been seriously victimized by globalist forces and often unable to come to terms with the reality.



I am quite certain we all know people like this - so damaged by the WOKE mentality they are not able to see it for what it is.



So damaged they cannot see the work which is being done to save the world from any further harm and destruction by their victimizers.



I have tried to reach such people - we all have - and they resist any attempt to discuss or even engage on the topic.



There are psychological reasons for this well beyond the scope of this essay - and addressed by KW Norton Borders elsewhere.



We are in the thick of a massive attempt by Trump 2.0 - and the American people - to overcome this terrible globalist assault and to heal the damage via this American Revolution 2.0.

IS EVERYTHING WE HAVE BEEN TAUGHT - WRONG??



The following is the very best presentation I have seen which encapsulates the dizzying events of the past week - and I cannot recommend this video highly enough.



Our universities - our governments and institutions - press - internet - so very indoctrinated and infiltrated we can barely find authentic information and discussion.



This is a massively intentional assault on the truth - waged against us all - by the enemy globalist forces.



Trump 2.0 clearly sees the danger and appropriately goes after a hotbed of globalist propaganda - Harvard University.

Harvard, with its fifty billion dollar endowment - taking taxpayer funds to accommodate the enormous cost of fighting this war against us.



Harvard, having trained every globalist leader from Henry Kissinger to Mark Carney - a university so infiltrated by WOKE ideology they cannot lurch forward without stumbling over their own baggage.



Interestingly, it is the great move of the globalists to take control of power once and for all - through the planned Covid 19 epidemic and weaponized vaccines - which have led to this Revolution 2.0



And this time the globalists have stirred up a hornet’s nest - as it is not only an American Revolution this time - but a World Revolution.



There has been a common response - as people slowly come to terms with the monstrous truth of Covid 19.

The horrifying truth, that this has been a deliberate, long-planned globalist conspiracy to take full control - to commandeer the public mind - and to reduce the population significantly.



The all too human response has been to articulate the terrible recognition that perhaps everything we have been taught may be wrong.



This was the response of all three of us in my current household - a response which increases exponentially for all of us as time goes by - exposing the whole inconvenient truth to our incredulous minds.



Especially poignant, as we all have friends and family who have been captivated by leftist globalist ideology - seemingly not reachable by common sense or reason.

My own answer to the above question - is that a great deal we have been taught is wrong - taught by civilizations which have been wrong - and therefore having indoctrinated us all.

The huge need for the future is to tell the truth, the whole truth - and nothing but the truth - to ourselves and to each other.

To create a great interdependent campaign to provide blazingly truthful and ethical education for us all - throughout life.



If there is one thing which turns parents into revolutionaries - it is seeing how globalist ideology has come for our kids.

Observing how it has served to break both the hearts and brains of our children.

CAN OUR BADLY BROKEN CIVILIZATION COME TO HEAL ITSELF?



This is exacerbated by globalist ideologues like the following who faithfully parrot the trending globalist ideology - and continue to be pushed by online platforms.





Stomach churning nonsense - but which so dominates the public mind it still captures a shocking number of eager and willing sacrificial converts.

THE PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD



Wars are won more by ideas and ideology than by the waging of death and destruction - and no less so this one - where, interestingly, the ideas of the American Revolution 1.0 dominate.



America and the world is now being swept by a recognition of how powerful these ideas are - ideas which swept thirteen British colonies into becoming the United States of America.



America - the nation state - was swept into being by standing against British-globalist tyranny and prevailing in 1776.

More than enough evidence of what Thomas Paine wrote that an idea whose time has come is far more powerful than any uniformed and well equipped armies.





However the fiery young revolutionary nation was soon culturally challenged - and successfully divided - by the very same forces they had recently defeated.



This great divide culminated in America’s first Civil War - and was strengthened in the wounded nation by the great onrushing pace of technology - which enabled globalist forces to seize and conquer the young impressionable mind of the blossoming empire.



And empire it most certainly became - seizing on the technological boom to usher in the great age of industrialized capitalism - the American Gilded Age



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilded_Age





THE LAW OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

It has been a paradox of human history that this rise of US industrialization led to the rise of the United States as the greatest superpower empire in history.

The paradox lying in the terrible irony that globalization would be to see this empire begin to weaken and collapse - and make way for the Chinese Communist Party to so dominate.



What we may not yet clearly see - as the hindsight of history has not yet fully been unveiled - is that it is this very event - carried out by the Globalist-British-CCP mafia - which led to the current crisis.



A crisis of Globalist-British-CCP hegemony - one we have now come to recognize as having unintentionally spawned the Trump-America Revolution 2.0.

The law of unintended consequences has determined that this Globalist-British-CCP hegemony has spawned the most consequential revolution of human history.



This revolution is not without the usual villains and pirates - but it is proceeding with the will of the people as the wind at its back.



The will of the people is sovereign - a fact potentates and kings and queens and dictators live in fear of - but this evolutionary will sweeps us steadily ahead - the Shakespearean tides which lift us all.



And, like all revolutions, it will have those who will not be swept into the inevitable future - but who will hue and cry and beat their breasts in impotent protest.



But during these periods of evolutionary tides - we stumble forward toward the light we are able to see - light bearers - trying to awaken to what must be - to what becomes an evolutionary civilization.

A new civilization rises even now - all around us - out of the ashes of the old and dying one.





AS HUMANS, WE ARE CO-CREATORS

We become aware that our creator has put decision making and the actions which drive our cultural evolution forward - squarely in our own two highly capable - and sensitive - hands.



We now awaken - shaken by the vivid nightmares - into the blinding recognition of what must be accomplished here.



Once we see this we cannot return to our former blindness - it hits us like a rock between the eyes.



The comprehension that we must stumble forward into the light - knowing we cannot return to our former darkness



As perhaps Trump himself might explain - the first modern POTUS to actually be on the side of the American people - evolution proceeds in fits and starts - never conforming to our human expectations of neatly packaged order.









Here we stand - forced to take on the future as limited human beings - uncertain in the face of our fates.





But it is here we must stop and breathe and pause to reflect on this spaceship Earth - and to see what we may only have glimpsed imperfectly before.



We are not the primary creators here - but in full Jeffersonian splendor - these human beings given these unalienable rights by our creator.



Co-creators - that we may form a government of the people, by the people and for the people - which shall not perish from this Earth.





We go forward with God - our creator - as co-creators.



Together in reciprocal harmony - in tune with the interdependence of our common interests - to come to live together in peace and in harmony and in prosperity - that which we never before dreamed were possible.



Never - ever - say never - as there are mercurial Jeffersonian forces out there on constant vigil - constant watch - the ever present angels we see all around us, if we but look.





Human consciousness creates our reality here on Earth - and not the other way around.



We have now arrived at the point which we can recognize as the place we have always been headed toward.



We are becoming the ones we have waited for.



Go with God - go with wings up - enfolded in the wings of angels.



Guided by all kinds of fiercely independent and intelligent beings.

Maybe even fiercely independent and intelligent - and loving - and loveable - grizzly bears





These spirits will tell us that - if we must be bears - then we must then be grizzly bears.



Compassionate fierce grizzlies maybe - but grizzlies nevertheless.



Its a wild world out there - hard to get by with just a smile.

War has been our way of moving forward as a civilization for a very long time - a very bad habit we are going to need to break.

Our revolutionary children are going to have to go forward to build the new civilization in peace and harmony.

As always may our creator bless - and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

