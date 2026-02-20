Forward:

I am quite certain the so called Deep State, in actuality an attempt by authoritarian globalists to weaponize all aspects of our lives, would have weaponized Santa Claus himself if it had been possible.

So far, so good, and St. Nick, or Santa Claus, appears to be free of weaponization, thus far.

The authoritarian globalists have done much so far to undermine and weaponize our lives and our nation states.

Due to Trump 2.0 the United States is beginning to work itself out of such weaponization, although it is proving far more difficult for those such as the EU nations, which were tied in more closely to the globalist authoritarian agenda.

IMMIGRATION WAS A MILITARIZED INVASION TO DESTROY SOVEREIGN NATIONS



As the following video reminds us, my descriptions, over the past several years, of illegal immigration as a deliberate militant strategy to undermine sovereignty of all constitutional nations





Although MSM won’t touch this subject with a ten foot pole, many of us who work in alternative media were painfully aware of the strategy used by globalists.





Painfully aware, that so called illegal immigration was in reality a weaponized invasion by military aged males, many of them with either criminal and/or military backgrounds.



Under the previous US administration so called illegal immigration was fully supported and carried out by the proactive participation of both US military forces and by participating corporations in transportation and housing.



Like so many of the components involved in the attempted globalist takeover, the full scope of this immigration policy in the US - and throughout the world - is not yet fully known.



I would expect the details to be steadily and increasingly recognizable, and the precise details made available as the press and the current administration feel it is safe to do so.



Many of these components of the globalist takeover remain under investigation, thus details are kept confidential to protect the integrity of those investigations.



For us as Americans today we are fortunate to have an administration which prioritizes the interests and safety of the American people.





Historians and documentarians will be busy for many decades in providing explanations for the many components of this complex attempt to bring in a totalitarian globalist regime.





As readers here know, weaponized immigration is only one of the disparate elements, which included Green Energy scams, viral pandemic and vaccination scams, LGBTQ & transgender scams, trans humanist scams, and government nonprofit scams - at the very least.

