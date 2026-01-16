KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerome Armstrong's avatar
Jerome Armstrong
3hEdited

A solid and detached overview of the situation we find ourselves in right now. I'd say 75% of the time I am in my own world offline, but the other 20% I am amazed I used to live in that world, the rest of them are following. I've been through the fight, and the next one isn't mine. No vampires or demons are gonna suck off me getting angry at the system again.

And then there's 5% of the time when I wonder WTF I am even doing here. I think about it, and realize I have been through these 12,000-year cycles many times, and f'd it up many times. I think after I read No One Gets Out of Here Alive, it prepped me for this moment. Then viewing Prison On Earth, showed me the way out.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KWNORTON · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture