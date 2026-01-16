IMMORTAL WANDERERS CAUGHT IN THE SLIPSTREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS



We find our selves in the third, and final act, of a three act, real life, international thriller.



FORWARD:



As a human being, as a grandmother, as a writer and thinker, this period we are going thru represents one of the most challenging I have ever faced.



The events which unfold reveal themselves like the plot in a thoroughly unrealistic, but nevertheless real world, geopolitical thriller.



And when we are in the midst of the action we cannot know - but only guess - the outcome.

Where is our crystal ball when we desperately need one?





Since my previous commentary is all contained in the several year long process of writing essays, all of which you have access to via Substack, I can only refer you to those essays.



Now we are in the end game - the last act of a massive three act real world thriller.



An unrealistic thriller perhaps, but nevertheless quite real.



I will be working hard to interpret these events as they unfold, and will be tracking down information which I deem to be reliable, to share with you.

This is what I linked yesterday - and those who read it will get unprecedented access to some really fundamental information.

BECOMING A FUTURIST DEPENDS ON RELIABLE INFORMATION



For whatever reason, I have a sense about what is going to happen and try to follow that faithfully to illustrate what I see coming.



This final act in this international best seller thriller is the most challenging to experience.



And, at the end of this 12,000 year long period of our now collapsing civilization, it indeed should be the most challenging.



Stay tuned - that is all we can do at this point.



None of this third act is anything but new, and none of it is, or has been really secret.

Nevertheless there exists more threads of geopolitical intrigue than the world’s most complex political thriller.



Plus, almost all of the information we can get out hands on serves as controlled opposition.



This means that hardly anyone has the capacity to read between the lines to see what might be happening, and maybe no one at all can decipher the real threads of the plot.



Even the perfectly casted Canadian journalist “Sam Cooper” seems in many ways to be controlled opposition.



Note all the alternative, clickbait, media types, such as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Megyn Kelly, who become revealed as controlled opposition.



And with clickbait media now being largely revealed as controlled opposition, or as classic limited hangouts, we have precisely less than zero information to rely on.



Thus, the information we receive is immediately suspect, and all too, often full of self serving versions of truth from the purveyors.



MAOIST GLOBALIST ISLAMIC JIHAD NEW WORLD ORDER



Here we are finding ourselves caught in a near perfect deception by the 1% elites to rule the world.



For forever, everybody has wanted to rule the world, but the so-called elites have outdone themselves this time around.



Finally the alternative media seems to be discovering the ruse - that there actually has been an organized attempt to install a new world order to take everything.



This has been staged using massive immigration into sovereign nations, conveniently allowed by sympathetic - (paid) -politicians.



I offer links to a smorgasbord of examples offered via our highly unintelligent ad much degraded vehicle know hilariously as YouTube.

Some of these links may be useful, but as we have learned to expect, most are just click bait, which enriches both the click bait artist and the techno-feudalists who operate the vehicle.

So, we are left with an alternative media type asking what we would do if we were in Trump’s shoes and were tasked with the role of retrieving America from the clutches of the globalists.

Increasingly, the highest quality information comes from certain sophisticated collections of human knowledge and history which are accessible, but not commonly used.



As we can see, these click bait videos are just rather meaningless in the end.



These clickbait warriors can pretend, but they cannot possibly fill the shoes of the Trump 2.0 administration, in knowing what information and what chess moves pertain to the game.



WE ARE IN ACT THREE OF THIS GIANT INTERNATIONAL THRILLER



What I can confidently say is that we are going to see the final chess moves unfold over the next few weeks, moves which will set in motion the final threads of the plot.



We can view the first act in this three act play as the period from the American Civil War through the end of the Second World War.



The second act has included the infiltration and destruction of sovereign nation states, enacted by globalists roughly from the end of WW II through the end of the Biden Harris regime.



Now, in act three, we are living out the reality geopolitics of the period from the end of Biden Harris through the enacting of these current events, this five dimensional geopolitical chess being played by Trump 2.0.



Obviously Trump’s actions, brought to bear upon the WEF and fellow globalists, will carry heavily weighted significance.

However it is true that being in the middle of the third act I cannot know the outcome any more than any of my readers.



If I had to guess, I would say Trump would win, but at this point all I have to base this on, is my own faith and personal belief that this team is the one I have thrown my weight behind, for my own valid reasons.



I know with certainty that we are entering into a new era of humankind, and are establishing a new civilization, as the old one burns down all around us.



But we must also remember that the past 12,000 years are a minuscule period in the evolution toward complex, fully conscious human life, on this planet.



This little three act play we are in now is proving to be one of the most pivotal and powerful eras in our long, violent and complicated history.



We enter the quantum age of humankind, while shedding the burden of past ignorance and the suffering which accompanies such ignorance.



As I did yesterday, when I couldn’t see around the next bend, I can only offer the information I rely on, to see my way clear.



ONLY MASSIVE CIVILIZATION COLLAPSE CAN USHER IN THE QUANTUM AGE



As human beings we have lived through numerous and repeated collapsing civilizations, and have then built new ones on top of the old ones.



This current civilizational collapse is the really big one, and nothing we can imagine from our history really prepares us for such an adventure.



What I do know, is that this three act play will become comprehensible, as the events which are now unfolding serve to usher in this new quantum age of humankind.



There is a spiritual dimension to this which cannot be minimized - one which we follow as best we can as human light bearers.

My thanks to fellow Substack writer and shaman - The Psychotherapist and the Shaman





And yes, it is the vision of the interconnected quantum centers of the Luminous Warrior and the Jaguar from the West direction which looms large in this unfolding journey.



The unfolding journey of the Luminous Warrior leads straight to the heart of the matter - which is the power and integrity and intelligence of Christ Consciousness.



In any final analysis, it is the fundamental principle and truth of Christ Consciousness - that luminous transformative experience of being human - which is algorithmically incompressible and which is not transferable in any way - which is determining the outcome of events.



We are the humming, resonating, blooming and buzzing, ever-changing transformation of being human in a quantum universe.



We are the harmonic resonance - the dissonance and the harmony - the resonant energy of space time and of the intelligence which creates.



Co-creators in the slipstream, immortal wanderers across the luminous, quantum, ever changing nature of the uncreated, yet ever creating, frontier of consciousness.

THE EXISTENTIAL REAL WORLD CHESS GAME MOVES WHICH COUNT

This brings us finally to the observation that current existential events are leading us into the recognition that war is quickly becoming obsolete.

In addition, that the secrecy which breeds war and violence and the criminal corruption of the 1% against the 99% is also becoming obsolete.

There is no respectable AI agent which cannot break the secret codes which guard the war chests and secret financial criminal enterprises of the 1%.

Without the secret codes, and secret serial box decoder rings, the would-be, self-described elites will simply have no solid ground to stand upon.

AI is not making espionage, war and all the rest simply dangerous, AI is rapidly making it impossible.

