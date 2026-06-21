Important update for my Substack readers.

The daily essays we have shared here have become six books. Here they are, from newest to oldest:

Gravity’s Quantum Angels: A Tribunal for the Second Renaissance — https://a.co/d/0fHNtDR5

The Transmitted Law: Why Energy Is Neither Created Nor Destroyed—Only Transmitted — https://a.co/d/0gMcfY6N

The Luminous Jaguar: The Jaguar in the Circuitry · The Architecture of Light, Defended — https://a.co/d/03wVt4f5

The Architecture of Light: The Shattered Prism, Volume Two — https://a.co/d/07sYM3MO

Quantum Enlightenment For Dummies: A Field Manual For the Transmitted Universe — https://a.co/d/05KgyU7C

Biological Learning Machines: Emergence of Homo Intelligentsia — https://a.co/d/0cyPNlhY

The Architecture of Light: A Synthesis of Quantum Optics, Genetic Geometry, and the Informational Field — https://a.co/d/065739TK

These six books are now being combined into a single volume, with new chapters that defend the thesis that emerged from all of this work—years of daily essays written right here.

The thesis is this: human consciousness arises from the intelligent informational field that composes the entire universe.

It is a defense of the New Quantum Scientific Paradigm, grounded in history, physics, and mathematics—a defense that would not have been possible even one year ago.

What comes next

This combined volume is the book I needed to write. If you have read even one of these six, you are already part of its DNA. I will share excerpts from the new chapters as they are finalized, and I will post the full manuscript here as it comes together—chapter by chapter, proof by proof.

If you want to read the new material as it drops, make sure you are subscribed. And if any of these six books have mattered to you, reply and tell me which one. I read every response.

Onward.

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