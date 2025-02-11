“LIKE MOTHS CAUGHT IN A BLIZZARD”

Forward:

My inspiration as a writer comes from those like Dr. Hunter S. Thompson and Ernest Hemingway - two independent minded souls who saw through the deceptions as if they had laser beams for eyes.

“When the going gets weird, the weird turn professional.”

―Hunter S. Thompson,Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72

“How did you go bankrupt?"

Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”

―Ernest Hemingway,The Sun Also Rises

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!”



― Hunter S. Thompson, The Proud Highway: Saga of a Desperate Southern Gentleman, 1955-1967

It is Hunter S. Thompson - who regarded us all to be like “moths caught in a blizzard” - the most recent of this breed - an Aspen ski bum of such laser-focused intensity he was hard for most folks to handle - even in small doses.

But Thompson captured the hearts and minds of a generation as he taught us all to live like wild ski bums - headed straight down the fall line without stopping to get logical about it.

And the wild ski bums who have proved more than capable of this - are still the most reliable human beings I have ever known.

This post mixes metaphors freely - does not suffer fools - and does not stand on any sort of ceremony.

A hearty stew for the insane, the weird - and the brave - who fly effortlessly straight down the fall line without getting to logical.

One of the inspirations for this post comes from Substack content creator

Because for sheer weirdness in operation it is difficult to compete with Elon Musk's Weirdness Warriors.



But, without a shadow of a doubt, the world - and the universe - have moved on - that is what this post is about.

IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE - THE WORLD HAS MOVED ON

Warning - for those who cannot see God in the algorithm - or in the Super Bowl - ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK.

When did we ever expect to see the world change on a dime - and see evidence at a run-of-the-mill Super Bowl game?

Never - just as we never expected to see the world go roaring off the tracks in a nightmare train wreck of criminal corruption and satanic tyranny.

Nevertheless the world - has been poised on a knife edge - with satanic corruption and death on one side - and spiritually elevated engagement and life on the other.

The world has now chosen spirituality elevated engagement and life - and it can all be seen to have turned on dime at a run-of-the-mill Super Bowl game.

At this NFL gridiron spectacle - normally associated with advertisements - and hopelessly sickeningly-sweet and saccharine plastic patriotism - and truly bad food and drink - God was still present.

Most Americans and the world are so jaded by now they no longer expect spiritual miracles - and laugh at the idea as if it were a ridiculous joke.

Especially the silly idea that we might have a political leader who actually cares about all these things - the very things they are now hopelessly jaded about.

But the Americans who voted for Trump saw something different in this man - that he really does care - and that - like themselves - an imperfect and flawed human being - he has changed - and changed dramatically.

There is a spiritual difference - a change - a light of spiritual energy - coursing through humanity now.

The world has decided it is returning to authenticity - and to compassion and empathy - rejecting all the hatred and anger and doubt and depression - and tyranny.

This is a time of spiritual warfare - and large swaths of the world are still lost to the darkness - as was abundantly portrayed at the 2025 Super Bowl.

But something many Americans don’t even recognize has happened.

Since it is unlikely that my readers will be willing to suffer through the boring televised spectacle to find out - I take the liberty of listing the following major revelations of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Please remember - that it is my job as a writer to be willing to be weird enough to notice these things.

The first time a sitting president attended a Super Bowl game

The main goal of the Trump team is healing our nation - physically and spiritually.

The Trump team treated the Super Bowl as a solemn celebration of this healing.

The entire audience was stunned as Trump remained in prayer throughout the National Anthem.

The audience and the players gathered together in solemn recognition.

The audience and the players united in solidarity around Trump’s example.

The entire stadium reacted with boos when Taylor Swift and her girlfriend were suddenly shown on the mega screen - shocked at having the images of these two women forced upon them.

And at halftime as the NFL management - out of touch with the mood of the nation - proceeded to put on the satanic ridiculousness of Kendrick Lamar - as the stadium sat in bored silence at the scene.

What these things telegraph - loud and clear - is that a different energy begins to rule the world - an energy lost to darkness for so long that many have given up and forgotten it even existed.

To understand this we must return to the story - and reality - of a vastly different time when a man - Jesus - a wandering shamanic figure of light - actually walked the earth as a human being.

And no - I do not regard POTUS Trump - in any way, manner or form - as a deity - or Christ-like figure of any sort.

Nor do I regard any of us as Christ-like figures - or in any danger of becoming such an impossible thing.

We are men and women - imperfect, frail - and shot through with moral and spiritual and physical incongruity.

And yet this man Jesus - this lone human being - terrified the Roman state.

How could a lone wandering mystic - preaching a simple agenda to a handful of followers - terrify the whole superstructure of the massive Roman state?

Because amidst the terrifying darkness of the tyranny of the Roman State - the simple message of compassion - of the overcoming of anger, hatred doubt and pain - with the Grace of God - shone as a brilliant light through the darkness of tyranny.

The tyrants understand - without being told - that this light which shines - threatens to instantly destroy the very tenuous fragile threads which allow tyranny to exist at all.

This is no less true of the corrupt and evil tyrants who run the world today than it was in Roman times.

The tyrants know that this light which shines - burns bright in all of our hearts and minds - including theirs - but they understand that to maintain tyranny they must extinguish the light in themselves - and in others.

What Jesus taught - suppressed by the organized church and state for millennia - is that each of us alone - and all of us together - have the capacity and strength to acknowledge the light and to embrace it.

But to preach this simple message - that each of us have the power to know God - instantaneously and powerfully - without the need of a priest class or a governmental authority - is effectively Kryptonite to the tyrants.

For us to understand - that by embracing this light we tap into a phoenix fire of strength and power - which instantly dissolves the bonds of tyranny - cannot be allowed.

FOR HE IS THE POWER AND THE GLORY

GOD DOES NOT REQURE EXPERTS - HE REQUIRES EACH OF US

This power - Jesus taught - is in each of us.

The suppressed knowledge that we don’t need in intercessionary - a middle man - a priest - or a priest class - to know God.

All we need do is let go - and let God.

Remove our defences and rationalizations - drop our great egotistical pride - and allow this universal wisdom and intelligence we call God - to sweep in and take over.

The power to open up the floodgates - and allow God - the strength and wisdom which operates the universe - the brilliant compassionate intelligence of everything we will ever know.

This power to open up the floodgates - and to bypass the experts which guard the floodgates - and to instantly - in the the twinkling of an eye - become one with God.

Those in denial - are going to deny - that the world has witnessed the saving of one man’s life - the seemingly impossible survival as an assassins bullet tore through his ear - as an example of this Grace of God.

In no way does this event indicate that Trump is a deity or believes he is a deity - not in the least.

What it does indicate is that God is miraculous - all powerful - and that when we open up the floodgates - and let go and let God - suddenly there are miracles everywhere.

Suddenly what was impossible a nanosecond before - is now not only possible - but expected.

We have witnessed a man who has experienced some of the worst darkness our Neo Rome can hand out - much like all of us have experienced this darkness - from simply having been born here.

God has always loved to use those of us who we might regard as sinners - to illustrate and illuminate the resurrecting power of his creation to us doubting humans.

To the stunned amazement of a doubting world God has once again offered up one of us imperfect humans as a prime example of what is possible for all of us.

All we need do is open up the floodgates.

But to do this we must first defeat the tyranny which mandates that our spiritual enemies of doubt and pain and anger and hostility - keep the floodgates closed.

The enemy has sought to keep us all in darkness - and to believe we needed a church-state enterprise of wealth and power to know God.

And yet, all the while, the very idea we would need the intercessions of a priest class to know God - keeps us in chains.

To know the Grace of God we must defeat these inner enemies.

Enemies - reinforced in us - by those “educations” which are truly “indoctrinations”.

Enemies - reinforced by organized religions - which are - in reality - vastly wealthy real estate empires in place to keep us enshrouded in darkness.

Enemies - reinforced by the tyranny we have known as government - that organized enterprise - which uses satanic evil - in order to distract us - from the simple truth.

Conclusions:

I warned readers that the going was going to get very weird here - and, indeed, many might feel at this point that they are even more like moths in a proverbial snow storm.

I must use the caveat at this point that I don’t make this stuff up - I just write about it - and to each - his or her own - to believe whatever they may.

All I do know, is that life is best lived as a leap of faith - heading straight down the fall line in a blizzard - like some demented Aspen Ski Bum - without stopping to get all too caught up in logic.

As Carlos Castaneda has made clear to a whole series of generations - a path of logic - without being well seasoned and informed by being a path of the heart - is no path at all.

At this point in our human evolutionary history it is the evolution of our conscious awareness - to be capable of seeing through the blizzard - that God - the universal intelligence - is indeed in the algorithm.

Share

Leave a comment