Forward:

This is a difficult exercise to write - to illustrate - and even more challenging to understand.

I have a great degree of trust in the independent free agency of we as human beings - and in our originally furnished biological equipment given by our quantum creator - in common.

Quantum Computing Reveals What WE May Have Always Known - But May Have Forgotten.

May Peacefulness of the Ages - and the Compassionate Universal Consciousness - Be Upon Us All.

IN A QUANTUM UNIVERSE NO ONE DOMINATES & CONTROLS ANYONE

At the present time the word quantum is a foreign language to most of us - instantly telegraphing to us that it is beyond our comprehension.

Words matter - and by the end of this essay readers will have a better idea of how words - and the information they symbolize - are used to control and manipulate us.

THE QUANTUM REVOLUTION - HUMAN TRANSFORMATION

Coming out of these human dark ages - where for countless generations a 1% elite has been in control of how the 99% lived and thought - and had faith and died - is a massive transformation.

We see all around us - especially in certain social media platforms - that the 1% is having a massive problem letting go of control - of using fear mongering as a means to an end.

We have ringside seats as we observe the 1% clinging desperately to useless, dangerous and corrupt forms of political and psychosocial control.

Operation Paperclip was an infamous method of using a version of “Trust the Science” by the 1% - and now the COVID-19 hoax - only the most recent version of totalitarian globalism.

And finally we have the treasonous plot to destroy American president Trump nows in the sights of our justice system.

With the ideology now capturing AI being used for the time honored tactics of character assassination.

And let the deciders beware - the 1% uses technocratic ideologies everywhere to distract and to defeat us.

Up to - and beyond - characterizing the change toward democratic governance as actually being totalitarianism.

As the 1% uses their journalistic and educational tools to convince us that Orwellian “perpetual war for perpetual peace” is the only method of keeping tyranny in check.

IDEOLOGICAL CAPTURE OF HUMANS AND OF THEIR AI TECHNOLOGY

The journey of the USA from a revolutionary constitutional republic to a totalitarian regime is not unique or special - and explodes once prevalent attitudes of American Exceptionalism.

We now know totalitarianism is an all too human tendency to use control by the 1% elite to fashion a well controlled and efficient capitalist or communist industrialist machine.

Now, at least a large percentage of us understand the “Trust the Science” narrative - the lockdown on the public mind - it takes to manipulate us into silent compliance .

And we see how very stubbornly those affected cling to their locked down thinking and silent complicity - and how vociferously they defend this stance.

It is almost as if it indicates a kind of toxic psychological illness - a kind of psychological warfare-induced schizophrenia - to maintain such a profound state of denial.

Could we be dealing with a cultural schizophrenia - as a consequence of psychological warfare and indoctrination?

At the very least a society which embraces totalitarian manipulation is a sick society - and the science used to normalize such Machiavellian means to justify the ends - a human social and cultural pathology.

HOW PROPAGANDA OWNS EACH NEW SCIENTIFIC PARADIGM

As Thomas Kuhn explained in his seminal work The Structure of Scientific Revolutions - we do know that accepted science - “trust the science” - does regularly evolve into new paradigms.

And we know that science is used - thru the toxic empowerment of the elite 1% - to lockdown the public mind - to better commandeer their compliance.

In the Middle Ages of Machiavelli the Catholic Church imprisoned Galileo - and fought to keep the public from knowing that the earth was not the center of the universe.

After all, convincing the public that the earth was the center of the universe - and the Catholic Church in charge of of the flock on Earth - was a genius move to guarantee compliance.

The lag time between scientific paradigms is slow - and the 1% very skilled at manipulating a correctly slanted viewpoint toward each new emerging paradigm.

Today sophisticated algorithms - and manipulation of data by “peer review” - are used to assure the public that the 1% and “their AI” own and operate all of trustworthy science in our behalf.

The strong fortress of aligned academia-religion-government-corporate interests keep the science in line with the empowerment of the 1%.

Propaganda - repeated thru education & communication systems - does the rest.

With all information controlled and disseminated by the 1% - how do the poorly educated - thoroughly indoctrinated - and inadequately informed public - stand a chance?

They don’t stand a chance - as top down dissemination of information induces the kind of pathological mindset we explored above - a kind of mass schizophrenia.

INFORMATION MANAGEMENT CAUSES CULTURAL SCHIZOPHRENIA

In the same way information management causes a breakdown in mental health - free speech and freedom from ideological capture by political ideology help prevent it.

This is why democracy - and the process which governs democratically - is seen as the way of fighting this ownership by the 1%.

And the reason it is so hated and so desperately fought against.

Because if “a government of the people, by the people and for the people” is successful - control and ownership of the public mind by a 1% is made impossible.

THUS, THE SPIRITUAL WAR FOR OUR HEARTS AND MINDS

The 1% are experts at psychological manipulation - they are raised thru it - by parents desperate to preserve the family status - thru mind control of the offspring.

The way out - a profound revolution in education and communication - one which breaks the mold of passing on tyranny from generation to generation.

This must involve a lifelong commitment to education and free speech and democratic governance - the opposite of a mind controlling system of education and communication.

This commitment is something the Trump 2.0 administration is engaged in - albeit painfully slowly.

It is questionable whether they have adequately prepared individuals involved to enable such a profound change.

They are a bit busy with trying to bring about a democratic transition - let alone the larger concerns of education and communication.

QUANTUM COMPUTING THREATENS RULE BY A 1% ELITE OVER THE 99%

In 2025, the technical elite - captured by an illusion of their own dazzling omnipotence - seek to keep knowledge unveiled by their quantum computers - under lock and key.

The techno-feudalist elite wage war against the inevitability that we humans evolve - along with our science.

Along with our science evolves - our culture and civilizations - and our tools - computerized - and otherwise.

As the medieval feudalistic Catholic aristocracy could not keep Galileo’s world-shattering understanding in lockdown - and, as the globalists cannot keep the Covid narrative in lockdown - the technology-feudalists are fighting a losing battle.

THE PROVERBIAL MEXICAN STAND OFF

They know it - we know it - they know we know it.

Inevitably, everyone knows that the eventual outcome will be a successful Democratic constitutional republic which does not stand for the tyranny of the 1%.

This is related to the enormous fear the techno feudalist regime has of the revelations of their own tools - the quantum computers.

Just as the revelations of Galileo that the earth and humans are not the center of the universe - and moreover that the “trust the science” of the 1% could be wrong - the revelations from quantum computing indicate the massive fallibility of 1% rule.

Just as we do not need to understand the mechanics of an automobile to drive one - we do not need to understand the mechanics of quantum computers to understand the revelations these tools have given us.

One more scientific revolution being kept from us by the tyranny of the 1%.

The basic revelations question just about everything - evolving from a mere year ago.

To one year later - given the increasing speed of scientific revolutions - we have a Big Tech frightened by what is revealed by their own quantum computers.

We must now infer the reasons why Big Tech might be running scared from the quantum revelations furnished by their own tools.

The techno-feudalism of Big Tech will not keep the mind-blowing consequences of quantum consciousness and quantum physics in lockdown.

What quantum computing reveals is that the mind controlling deceptions we have accepted as “trust the science” are being exploded, one by one.

Quantum computing reveals the truly mind blowing possibilities that none of us is in charge.

And certainly not some earth based one percent - but a cosmic consciousness which is primary - meaning that this quantum consciousness had to exist before anything else in the universe.

Meaning, that our ancient awareness - that some force well beyond our own comprehension is involved in having fashioned everything.

We can feel justified in betting our bottom dollar that the 1% will do everything possible to convince us that quantum computing- quantum physics - and quantum consciousness - are all beyond our capabilities to understand.

Conclusions:

The technological feudalist 1% knows this cannot be kept under wraps for long - and they are well aware what the implications of widespread understanding will be.

It demonstrates that their millennial long game to keep the 99% under the control of their 1% psychopathic warfare is coming to a long & slow and tumultuous end.

After all these millennia it may be a long slow and painful collapse - but a collapse nevertheless.

Quantum physics - quantum computers - and quantum consciousness- are not beyond our understanding - and the implications certainly not to be overlooked.

We are the drivers of this inevitable vehicle.

The vehicle represented by the evolution of this technological tool we call quantum computing and AI Technology.

The vehicle handed to us by the inevitable, long & slow - but steady - evolution of ourselves, of our quantum evolution - and of the coevolution of our tools.

Only The Inevitable Lion of Truth Dominates This Quantum Universe

It Has Taken Us Millenia To Comprehend the Infinite Compassionate Consciousness Which is Quantum.

