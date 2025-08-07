KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
1h

Lady as usual you have showed the Wisdom of your words, the truth so many people are finally waking up to realize, so many people want to think they have control or power over others, but if people realized that only true Power comes from our creator, the Lord God, who created All things. Their lives would be so much happier. If they could understand that giving your life over to God and showing that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is our only true Hope and our Salvation. No matter how many times you want to deny the facts, that 1% does not create Anything but problems for all people. Hopefully they will wise up and read your stuff. Thanks again for such a great piece of truth. God Bless you Lady.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture