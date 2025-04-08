Living in Absurdistan - As Mass Media Descends Into A New Orgy Of Lies

Truth is like a lion - and no matter how strong the wall of lies and misinformation - the truth will break free.

No matter how demonic and corrupted and criminal a regime they know their days are numbered - and that the misinformation they promote is coming to an end.

An end which will not be good for those pushing the current version of Absurdistan we are ruled by.

Absurdistan is a brutal system - based on absurd logic - and on lies and misinformation.

Essentially this system has been in place for longer than we care to think - as near as I can estimate for about twelve thousand years.

We define this Absurdistan system as the “Roman system” - as we believe it reached a pinnacle in the city state of Rome.

But for many many millennia before Rome we humans gathered our civilizations into huge agriculturally-based city states.

At the end of the last ice age - approximately 12,000 years ago - humans lived as hunter gatherers - but as the world warmed the human population increased - and as agricultural city states became possible - this is how we began living.

Although we think of this as a Western phenomenon - agricultural Roman-style Absurdistan civilizations flourished all across planet earth.

Today we live in the pinnacle of this Roman-style Absurdistan civilization - all of our independent city states connected through a vast system of trade and interdependence.

At present we stand poised at the threatened collapse of this giant interconnected planetary Roman-style Absurdistan civilization.

I have written in painfully described detail as to how and why our cultural evolution led to this Absurdistan Roman-style hierarchy we call a a civilization.

Civilized may be the word we use - but civilized this Absurdistan is most certainly not.

New readers unfamiliar with this concept may let me know in the comments if they would like to see earlier material which explains this more fully.

MASS MEDIA HAS BECOME A JOKE - WITH ALTERNATIVE MEDIA NOT FAR BEHIND



We all laugh at the mass media - and most of us have long ago stopped paying attention to them - or the lies they promote.



Still some truth manages to filter through - we have had underground media - or alternative media - which furnishes a way of keeping in touch with facts.



All through the pandemic when mass media was repeating lie after lie - we still learned the truth about the Covid virus and the real dangers of the vaccines.



We still came to understand the diabolical truth about the Biden Harris regime and learned about the truth of the “laptop from Hell” and the disintegration of our national government and institutions.



So many of the truths of conspiracy theories turned out to be true - we find it difficult to keep up with them all.



From gain of function research to weaponize the Covid virus - through the deadly nature of the vaccines.



From Joe Biden’s incompetence to Hunter Biden’s role in the criminal Biden family and Biden family links to both the Ukraine and Chinese criminal enterprise.



From the conspiracy to keep the Biden-Harris regime in power by using American institutions like the FBI and the wholly owned propaganda artists of mainstream media to lie to the American people and the world.



The organized criminal conspiracy to get Trump out of the White House and to both assassinate his character through non stop lies and legal campaigns - and finally to attempt several assassination attempts on his life.



And now through the proof that the collapse of our nation states has been a planned event - something we are observing taking place all around us across the world.



Who would want to destroy our nation states - and why?



A globalist empire - a new world order - has every reason to see any legitimacy of a nation state destroyed.



The globalist empire - The New Wold Order - has achieved much - despite the efforts of the Trump team to cease the destruction of the USA.



They own the Brussels crowd - and they own much of our economic - and civic and political and institutional and corporate - infrastructure.



Cities such as the one I live in are being silently, but steadily, turned into those digital city ghettos we have all heard about.



Officials use euphemisms like planned high density housing - and greenway development - and other seemingly progressive and positive social change - to hide the true nature.



The true nature is to have everyone safely contained in a digital ghetto - a “15 minute city” - where no cars will be necessary and everyone will be monitored 24/7 - and kept safe.



This being kept safe is to some a positive selling point and to others a prison.



No matter how we perceive what is happening to our world - the only thing standing between us and those allied with the World Economic Forum and their Chinese Communist Party-style reforms are politically motivated forces such as those led by POTUS Trump.



As we expected, as the globalist forces lose the control they enjoyed during the pandemic - they panic and impose more draconian news blackouts - and more and more outrageous lies.



The Trump address the day after the inauguration was a critical event - marking the Trump administration throwing down the gauntlet - taking a stand for the survival of America and the American people.



Drawing a line in the sand between the globalist regime and the right of these United States to survive as an independent and democratic and free constitutional republic.



Although the WEF-DAVOS-BRUSSELS associated cabal - closely linked with the CCP and with CCP-style governance - has suffered a significant blow - they still have many more tricks to use to accomplish the new world order.



The most significant tool is a news black out - an all out campaign to manage the information - to completely fool the public.



This is where we stand currently - in an information war so professional the public is to be totally subjected 24/7 to sufficient lies to finally fully domesticate and cow them into submission.



We have front row seats as we watch our nation states - and personal independence - being pressured into total compliance.



As I predicted several years ago our world civilization is collapsing in free fall.



One thing stands between us and the total collapse and this is the slightest ghost of a chance that the Trump administration can successfully pull us back from the edge.



As other nations and leaders and people begin to see the light - they will gradually join forces with Trump - but whether it will be soon enough to pull us back from the edge - is unknown.



Right now the biggest challenge is to communicate the true circumstances - without driving the whole planet into panic.



The Trump administration is managing this as well as is possible - using diplomacy - and measured responses - to telegraph the situation and the path forward.



And slowly the other world leaders are falling into line - seeing that there is only one rational response to the new world order people - sound and emphatic rejection.



But still the lies come thick and fast as the inevitable truth filters out.









Above all, the forces we are pitted against fear our ability to tell the truth.



But can our civilization be saved?



We can at least have a chance of doing so if we begin to tell the truth and stop the lies.



Our best defense - as individuals and as a society - is to rigorously apply the truth and ferret out the lies we may be telling ourselves and each other - and correct them.



This requires both psychological and spiritual health - because in the end it is the systemic rot which destroys a civilization - rot which causes endemic ignorance and lies and corruption to collapse the civilization from within.



Although there may be other factors involved such as environmental damage and disease - but on close inspection, inability to deal with external factors is tied to internal systemic weaknesses.



What happens to a civilization which is no longer capable of telling the truth?



The fatalistic answer - from our human civilized history - is civilizational collapse.



Although there are many learned volumes written on the subject - few if any - actually name the inability or unwillingness to tell the truth as a cause.



This is an egregious - but convenient - error in our history - as we cannot evolve out of a period of errors unless we understand what is causing us to err.



Few things are more important than understanding the reasons why our civilizations have all collapsed.



But finally, the wisdom of the more advanced evolutionary progression of our civilizations - can and does work to help reverse the damage done by the ignorance and lies upon which the old dying system is based.









Even though the hour is late - and we stand at the brink of destruction - we can use what remains of this our more evolved system devised by the founding fathers of these United States to positively educate and convince the rest of the world that it works.



Even though it is evident that ignorance is the real pandemic - and it is ignorance which feeds the lies and propaganda coming from the media today - we can wage intelligent actions in the face of ignorance to stem the tide.



Even in the face of complete and total collapse and destruction we have the ability today as individuals to counteract this terrible weakness and to create a path forward for success.



But we must be prepared for all kinds of trauma and challenges for once the collapse has gone this far we face what seem like insurmountable odds to regain any civility at all.









To prevent this kind of endemic ignorance from taking any further hold we must rescue our educational system from the poison of propaganda and manipulation.



The system of governance which underlies our civilizations is badly broken - the old Roman hierarchical system which enables one percent of the population to rule over the people - the ninety nine percent - never worked to promote the health and wealth of a society.



It is so badly broken - so deficient in common sense and intelligence - that it has in effect led to the repeated breakdown of every human civilization we know of historically.



The good news - is that we have positive steps we can take to replace the broken old Roman system with the system partially provided by our American founding ancestors.



The system devised by the founding ancestors is not perfect - and, as many of the problems we have today were not present in their times - there is much remedial work to be accomplished.



But we have the foundations of a system which - as applied by the Trump administration today - prove to work remarkably well.



Our biggest problem will remain ignorance - as the world population was subjected to a campaign of propaganda terror like nothing we have ever seen previously.



People who have been so thoroughly subjected to psychological warfare seem unable to prevent the personal weakness they exhibit - and to avoid the lies they have been manipulated to believe.



Even alternative media has been corrupted by this vast ignorance and web of lies.



The internet is a controlled space - thoroughly corrupted by the military-industrial-medical complex which invented it.



As I work my way through the piles of untruths - I find only occasional glimmerings of truth to share with my readers.



Alternative media - so celebrated as a true alternative to the mainstream - is failing - caving as we suspected they might to the lies and corruption.



These still occasional glimpses of truth are better than none at all.



My commitment is to provide whatever truth I can find as this campaign of lies continues to be waged against us.



There is nothing on the internet now which provides a reliable platform to use to tell - and to share - the truth.



What little space is available on the existing platforms can be accessed to move forward.



But as we would expect - it is the well paid employees of the old Roman system - who have access to the well funded positions of power to better spread their propaganda.



But as we transition through yet another step towards establishing our new system of governance in opposition to the old broken Roman one - I value each and every reader and commenter here.



We exist in the belly of the old beast here on the internet - subjected to more endemic ignorance than I can possibly keep track of in these essays.



As is more than evident, we are not going to make any progress without concerted action - and right now even if the only concerted action we have open to us is words - we can seek to shout whatever kernels of truth we possess - from the rooftops.



In the long run the pen is mightier than the sword - and all the sword does is cycle us back into the old Roman Absurdistan system which glorifies and promotes war.

Even if we cannot prevent the collapse of our present Absurdistan civilization - we hope that many will survive this collapse - and be in a position to take on the enormous work of building the new one.

If we can keep the collapse from occurring we are already engaged in the process of building the foundations of the new one.

We are immersed currently in an orgy of misinformation and lies.

Since the stability of our civilization depends on truth - telling the truth, the whole truth - and nothing but the truth - is the best path forward.

