IN GOD’S HANDS - THE REDEMPTION OF AMERICA

CONSPIRACIES TO TAKE DOWN TRUMP - REVEAL TRUE TOTALITARIANS

Sometimes in history it seems that some supernatural force parts the curtains and allows us to see heretofore hidden things - hidden things which, once known, change us and the world.

This is such a time - as if we are being shaken awake to see things differently.

Not only geopolitically and spiritually, but on a far larger scale, one which will leave no stone unturned in carrying out total transformation.

The sun has come online to blast us with relentless radiation - as the earth undergoes a polar shift which reduces the normal geomagnetic shielding from this radiation.

Geopolitically, it is birth by firestorm, a phoenix fire, as literally nothing we thought we once knew proves to offer the slightest port in a storm.

All is being transformed - the old system is dying and on life support - the new system taking shape all around and within us.

God may well not play dice with the universe - but He does seem to be endeavoring to get our attention in unusually dramatic terms.

Old forms of governance, of institutionalized power, religion and health and education - crumble to dust - like that old metaphorical Tower of Babel.

New, lighter, less dense and overbearing forms of governance and of institutionalized power, religion and health and education - come into being.

The more we hold on to the old system and find ourselves unwilling to change, the more we are lost in some existential pain and agony.

Only by letting go of our attachment to the old system - and of encouraging ourselves to transform - does the pain and agony of existential crisis - become an ecstatic experience.

IN “GOD’S PLANS” TRUMP BECOMES A SYMBOLIC HUMAN

In this particular transformation it had to be a rather ordinary man - who becomes rather extraordinary - who has been called to serve these particular “God’s Plans”.

In this time and place it appears that God’s Plans are to make very powerful, very profound - and very emphatic statements.

And even from this force which is given to dramatic statements - this statement is particularly difficult for many to accept.

Deliberately difficult to accept - as this enormous force we call God - although He does not play dice - He does play with a deliberately loaded hand and with an impenetrable poker face.

God’s Plans play for keeps - and when God has had enough of human stupidity - He arranges to put on a great and powerful and dramatic show which none of us will miss.

And with His power He is not beyond dramatizing a few cosmic jokes which sink beneath our wisdom like a stone.

In the current transformation we watch as the cosmic joke sinks well beneath mainstream human wisdom - which is everywhere under attack.

Humans are being asked to think well beyond the box - and those who do, are rewarded - those who don’t are sinking into human misery like that stone.

WHY TRUMP - WHY NOW - WHY??

God may not play dice with the universe but He is known for making our lives plenty difficult and “interesting”.

Seek and ye shall find - when He sets up an intellectual obstacle course - worthy of Shakespeare.

Rich men as likely to enter the kingdom of God as a camel - when He fails to define rich - or camel.

Giving us the Bible where we will find more violence and deception than in the average American novel.

God’s Words - if authentic - should not require paid professional translators - but should be clear and unmistakable - readily uploaded from one mind to another - with no middle men required.

God’s Plans involve throwing us a number of curve balls those which outclass the most intelligently opaque baseball game.

So let us now observe why such an individual as Trump may have been selected by God’s Plans.

TAUGHT US HOW TO PICK & CHOOSE & HOW TO THROW THE BLADE

The percentage of this world who saw Trump as the enemy against the real actual monsters who have been running the world are about to get a huge comeuppance.

One of those existential curve balls we might expect from the intellectual power of God’s Plans.

They will learn that the politicians they supported have been the true enemies - the real warmongers, human traffickers, pedophiles, money laundering drug dealers, and more.

The man they have wanted to destroy is the man who has been saving them from the worst sort of “soft” totalitarian government and from a world war which will lead to the worst sort of hard core totalitarianism

All we need do is look to England - and globalist PM Starmer - to see a textbook case of complete breakdown towards tyranny.

Mexico is now up in flames as the population rebels against their globalist leader Claudia Sheinbaum.

Canadian provinces break with globalist leader Mark Carney - and have plans well underway to become new American states.

All kinds of manipulative toxic narcissists become wealthy by click bait - cheap ploys convincing the unaware and unenlightened that Donald Trump is the boogeyman.

All the while “boogeyman Trump” goes onto succeed beyond our wildest dreams to help not only the USA - but all allied nations - to work toward positive trade and cooperative development.

Most importantly Trump brings fair and equitable geopolitics back again - while rejecting graft and corruption and while disallowing war as an acceptable option.

Quietly, determinedly, proudly and relentlessly Trump moves against war - and moves for trade.

While maximizing respect and reciprocity and honor in relationships - Trump rejects the obsequious, underhanded, arrogant and crooked as he encounters it in others.

Without making a huge fanfare over the concept of honor and mutual respect - Trump simply honors and respects what is honorable and respectable.

Quietly, relentlessly, he rewards honorable straightforward conduct and firmly rejects dishonorable underhanded attempts at manipulation.

Trump makes a concerted attempt to see the good in everyone - regardless of how far they may have strayed from perfection.

ALLOWING THE PIRATES TO THROW EACH OTHER TO THE SHARKS

Diplomatically speaking Trump brings the toughest customers on the planet to the negotiating table - strongly rewards honorable and respectful leadership- and quietly and firmly discourages dishonesty and deception.

Unlike other modern US presidents Trump was trained for office on the mean streets of NYC.

In the unforgiving field of commercial real estate - where every negotiation is a challenge to outfox some hardened white collar criminal determined to win by any means necessary.

The “by any means necessary part” means dealing with pirates - those who specialize in using Machiavellian tactics - where any means justify the desired end results.

In the commercial real estate world of Trump, his real world education was in the applied arts of learning to negotiate with killers and mad men - all determined to win - at any cost.

It can be argued - and Trump himself has spoken about this - that Trump received one of the best possible apprenticeships to prepare for becoming POTUS available anywhere.

Where most POTUS’s rise from more respectable middle class circumstances - Trump grew up in the heart of NYC - a vipers nest of sin and death and iniquity - surrounded by pirates who taught him “how to pick and choose and how to throw the blade”.

“Your daddy he’s an outlaw



And a wanderer by trade



He’ll teach you how to pick and choose



And how to throw the blade”

Bob Dylan, One More Cup of Coffee

Trump grew up in a generation which rejected the old system & ways of doing things - and although Trump learned from his corrupt associates - all the while he was working against them.

Today Trump lives in a way which proclaims that he has successfully broken free from the corrupt and dishonorable system he had no choice but to grow up in.

Among all the pirates - and Machiavellian hangers on - and mafioso tough guys - of NYC commercial real estate - Trump demonstrates to all Americans that we do not have to be victims of our circumstances - but can rise above - to know precisely how to pick and choose and how to throw the blade.

The Defense Department becomes The War Department.

Trumps story teaches that it is never too late or too difficult to become a man or woman of honor - to rise above the fray to demonstrate we have become healed thru the touch of Christ consciousness.

Redemption is the key story - and when Bob Marley sings of drowning - and testifies to having his hand made strong by the hand of the Almighty - this is not abstract or metaphorical.

If there is a true and redeemable American story.

It is this one - and it is not in the cheap main stream story of Horatio Alger - but in this redemption story where we find the core character of America.

The true American story is when each human being alone encounters the hand of the almighty.

The story where redemption means we are raised up and made strong by the hand of the almighty.

And where, in a whole nation raised up and made strong by the hand of the almighty, we learn there is literally nothing we cannot accomplish together.

And God’s Plans?

The power and the glory has come thru once again to demonstrate that the only things we have to fear - is our own fear itself - and our capacity to lie to ourselves - and to each other.

It is a new day and a new way - a transformed way - and for those of us who found ourselves drowning - and who reached out to grasp the hand of the almighty - we now build the new civilization with that same strength.

IT IS A CHAIN BY NOW AND WE A PART OF IT

Time to respect ourselves to engage in that reciprocity which Trump recommends.

What is reciprocity but the golden rule in action?

DIGNITY.

Honor ourselves and our generation - to whom much has been given - much is expected.

MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN.

MEGA

We merge now into the season where the brilliant colors of Autumn transform into the icy blue tinged spectrum of Winter Light.

Let us use it well - as we come together to celebrate the hearth, the home, the family - and the remarkable universe into which Christ was born one starry winter’s night.

None of this is abstract or metaphorical- it is all quite, quite real.

