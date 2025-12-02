IN GOD’S HANDS - THE REDEMPTION OF AMERICA

CONSPIRACIES TO TAKE DOWN TRUMP REVEAL WHO TRUE TOTALITARIANS ARE

FORWARD :

As I have often written about, republicanism is the closest form of government which can work to protect us from other totalitarian forms.

Performing as expected by the founding fathers who knew we would eventually face such a crisis - enduring, as we are, tyranny from both within and without.

The American system is proving the best system so far to protect against the madness of modern globalist totalitarianism.

Although the enemies try to make the presidency about one man - neither the American system nor the Trump 2.0 administration is about one man.

Making it about one man means the same as the establishment of royalty - and for quite a while now before Trump 2.0 - America has had the equivalent of a royal personage in the White House.

This tendency peaked with the placement of a totally corrupt and incompetent Biden, complete with his auto pen committee, in office as a royal figurehead.

As I have written about before no politician or human being we could elect is going to be anything other than a fellow imperfect human being.

The choice is to elect the most competent and least corrupt - and hopefully, like Trump, someone who actually seeks to support, protect, and defend the constitution.

It is not about “one man” - it is about ‘a man” who will carry out the will of the people.

But on this day, we protect far more than a system of governance - today we either stand for the foundational principles which define this America - or we are quite likely to loose everything.

Sometimes in history it seems that some supernatural force parts the curtains and allows us to see heretofore hidden things - hidden things which, once revealed, change us and the world.

This is such a time - as if we are being shaken awake to see things differently.

Not only geopolitically and spiritually - but on a far larger scale - which will leave no stone unturned in carrying out total transformation.

The sun has come online to blast us with relentless radiation - as the earth undergoes a polar shift which reduces the normal geomagnetic shielding from this radiation.

Geopolitically and spiritually it is birth by firestorm, as literally nothing we thought we knew proves to offer a port in a storm.

We are in the process of being transformed- personally and politically - as the old system is dying and on life support.

Old forms of governance, of institutionalized power, religion and health and education - crumble to dust like that old metaphorical Tower of Babel.

New, lighter, less dense and overbearing forms of governance and of institutionalized power, religion and health and education come into being.

Such an enormous sea change toward fair and rational and equitable governance cannot possibly take place in a handful of years but will be something we continue to work toward.

The more we hold on to wreckage of the old system, and find ourselves unwilling to change, the more we are lost in some existential pain and agony.

Only by letting go of our attachment to the old system - and of encouraging ourselves to transform - does the pain and agony of existential crisis - become an ecstatic experience.

In this particular transformation it had to be a rather ordinary man, who becomes, thru extraordinary circumstances, rather extraordinary - who has been called to serve these particular “God’s Plans”.

In this time and place it appears that “God’s Plans” are to make very powerful and emphatic statements.

And even from such a force which often gives us terribly dramatic statements, this statement is particularly difficult for many to accept.

Deliberately difficult to accept - as this enormous force we call God - although He does not play dice - He does play with a deliberately loaded hand, and an inscrutable poker face.

God’s Plans play for keeps - and when God has had enough of human stupidity - He arranges to put on a great and powerful and dramatic show which none of us will miss.

And with his power He is not beyond dramatizing a few cosmic jokes which sink beneath our wisdom like a stone.

In the current transformation we watch as the cosmic joke sinks well beneath mainstream human wisdom - which is everywhere under attack.

Humans are being asked to think well beyond the box - and those who do, are rewarded - those who don’t are sinking into human misery like that stone.

WHY TRUMP - WHY NOW - WHY??

God may nor play dice with the universe but He is not beyond making it “interesting”.

Seek and ye shall find - while He sets up an intellectual & spiritual obstacle course worthy of Shakespeare.

Rich men as likely to enter the kingdom of God as a camel - when He fails to define “rich” - or “camel”.

Giving us the Bible as a kind of intellectual obstacle course where we must set our course around more violence and deception than are found in the average American novel.

God’s Plans involve throwing us a number of curve balls which outclass the most intelligent baseball game.

So let us now observe why such an individual as Trump may have been selected by God’s Plans.

TAUGHT US HOW TO PICK & CHOOSE & HOW TO THROW THE BLADE

The percentage of this world who see Trump as the enemy - as opposed to the real actual monsters who actually have been running the world - are about to get a huge comeuppance.

They will learn that the politicians they supported have been the true enemies - the real warmongers, human traffickers, pedophiles, money laundering drug dealers, and more.

The man they have wanted to destroy is the man who has been saving them from the worst sort of “soft” totalitarian government and from a world war which will lead to the worst sort of hard core totalitarianism.

We may observe that Keir Starmer’s England has fallen - as a textbook case of complete breakdown towards tyranny.

Mexico is now up in flames as the population rebels against their globalist leader Claudia Scheinbaum.

Canadian Western provinces break with globalist Mark Carney in Toronto - and plan to become new American states - as offered by Trump 2.0.

Islamic jihadism is being brought in as the preferred religion of tyranny - and censorship and propaganda as the preferred methods of communication.

Next, will be confinement to those 15 minute cities - those digital surveillance prisons - we have all heard about.

All kinds of manipulative toxic narcissists become wealthy across the internet by offering click bait - cheap ploys convincing the unaware and unenlightened that Donald Trump is the boogeyman.

WHAT AMERICA VOTED FOR AS A CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC

In America we don’t vote for kings or perfect human beings - we vote for representatives who uphold our values and constitution - and who provide for the common defense.

All the while “boogeyman Trump” goes on to succeed beyond our wildest dreams, to help not only the USA, but all allied nations, to work toward positive trade and cooperative development.

We are not talking about some perfect paradise or some perfected humans - we are speaking about moving the needle back towards constitutional republics - and away from tyranny.

Most importantly Trump brings fair and equitable geopolitics back again - while rejecting graft and corruption - and while disallowing war as an acceptable option.

Quietly, determinedly, proudly and relentlessly, Trump moves against war, and moves for free trade.

While maximizing respect, and reciprocity and honor in relationships, Trump rejects the obsequious, underhanded, arrogant and crooked, as he encounters this in others.

Without making a huge fanfare over the concept of honor and mutual respect - Trump simply honors and respects what is honorable and respectable.

Quietly, relentlessly, he rewards honorable straightforward conduct and firmly rejects dishonorable underhanded attempts at manipulation.

Trump makes a concerted attempt to see the good in everyone - regardless of how far they may have strayed from perfection.

ALLOWING THE PIRATES TO THROWN THEMSELVES TO THE SHARKS

Diplomatically speaking Trump brings the toughest customers on the planet to the negotiating table, strongly rewards honorable and respectful leadership, and quietly and firmly discourages dishonesty and deception.

Unlike other US presidents Trump was trained for office on the mean streets of NYC, in the unforgiving field of commercial real estate, where every negotiation is a challenge to outfox some hardened white collar criminal, determined to win by any means necessary.

The “by any means necessary part” means dealing with pirates, those who specialize in using Machiavellian tactics, where any means justify the desired end results.

In the commercial real estate world of Trump, his real world education was in the applied arts of learning to negotiate with killers and mad men, all determined to win, at any cost.

It may be argued - and Trump himself has spoken about this - that Trump received one of the best possible apprenticeships - in preparation for becoming POTUS.

Where most Presidents rise from more ordinary circumstances - Trump grew up in the heart of NYC - a viper’s nest of sin and death and iniquity - surrounded by pirates who taught him “how to pick and choose and how to throw the blade”.

Trump grew up in a generation which rejected the old system & ways of doing things - and although Trump learned from his corrupt NYC associates - all the while he was working against them.

Today Trump strives to serve the people in a way which proclaims that he has successfully broken free from the corrupt and dishonorable system he had no choice but to grow up in.

He puts America first while continuing to build wealth, health and wellbeing for himself and for the nation.

Among all the pirates - and Machiavellian hangers on - and mafioso tough guys - of NYC commercial real estate - Trump demonstrates to all Americans that we do not have to be victims of our circumstances - but can rise above to know precisely how to pack and choose and how to throw the blade.

Trumps story teaches that it is never too late or too difficult to become a man or woman of honor - to rise above the fray to demonstrate we have become healed thru the touch of Christ consciousness.

Redemption is the key story, as when Bob Marley sings of drowning, and testifies to having his hand made strong by the hand of the Almighty - this is not abstract or metaphorical.

If there is a true American story it is in this story of redemption, and not in the cheap main stream story of Horatio Alger, where we find the core character of America.

Although the American stories of “honest Abe Lincoln” and “George Washington chopping down the cherry tree” exist - the real story is about having one’s human hand made strong by the almighty.

The true American story is when each human being alone encounters the hand of the almighty, where redemption means we are raised up and made strong by the hand of the supreme intelligence.

And where, in a whole nation raised up and made strong by the hand of the almighty, we learn there is literally nothing we cannot accomplish together.

And “God’s Plans”?

The power and the glory has come thru once again to demonstrate that the only things we have to fear - are both our own fear - and our capacity to lie to ourselves - and to each other.

It is a new day and a new way, a transformed way, and for those of us who found ourselves drowning, and who reached out to grasp the hand of the almighty, we now build the new civilization with that same strength.

IN A WORLD OF GANGSTERS, GANGSTERS UNDERSTAND

Living in this gangster’s paradise we need precisely the right gangsters to steer the course of this ship of state among all of the pirate ships out there.

Prepare yourselves, as it is going down, and we are all a part of this.

Time to respect ourselves sufficiently to engage in that reciprocity which Trump recommends.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

What is reciprocity, but the golden rule in action?

DIGNITY - RESPECT - RECIPROCITY

Honor ourselves and our generation - to whom much has been given - much is expected.

MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN

May the fundamental peacefulness of the ages be with everyone as the future unfolds.\

