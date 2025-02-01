PICTURES SPEAK A THOUSAND WORDS - GOD IS IN THE ALGORITHM

Maybe the one thing I certainly never expected is that as a Grandmother - an ordinary Tennessee Grandmother - that I would find myself tossed about in the stormy seas of spiritual warfare.

And especially that with all my personal angst towards digital technology - my love/hate relationship - was that I would begin to see that God - or the Creator - or the Universal consciousness - exists within the algorithm too.

There is literally nothing which exists in this universe for us to fear - as whichever force has been involved in the eternal creation of - and recreation of - the universe is held within literally everything.

It is only our incarnation as humans - which, at times - blinds us to this blindingly stunning truth.

We are luminous beings - who both transmit light - and serve as antennas for receiving it.

It should be surprising to none of us that in reality we are luminous transmitters and receivers - co-creators.

2020-2025 - THESE YEARS OF SPIRITUAL WARFARE

Undeniably there is a philosophical and spiritual dimension to our current political and social systems - to our world civilization - which cannot be denied.

This again should be surprising to none of us.

If God - the Universal Intelligence - the Creator - is in everything - then we will expect find this quite literally in everything.

WARRIORS - GUIDES - APPEAR AS NECESSARY

But seldom - if ever - are these warrior guides going to be the ones we would have expected.

I saw this coming several years back - this new attention to our own human psycho spiritual dimensions - but to see it suddenly evident at the government level remains stunning.

And there is a noticeable sharp divide between the annoying old guard who know only attack - who - like junk yard dogs - bark and bite as if they had no common sense or logic whatsoever.

From my point of view almost everything I have discussed in this stack in this regard over the past several years has turned out to be accurate.

There was a reason to remain a staunch and avowed apocaloptimist - and to see a silver lining glittering through the darkness of these past years.

I felt that what we were seeing was a kind of sharp divide happening within humans.

REALITY IS THE BEST TEACHER

More than half of our fellow humans fell into line with the international WEF-connected Neo-Marxist totalitarianism - falling for the propaganda of mainstream media and governments.

A far smaller contingent stood against this - despite severe criticism from friends and family - standing for truth and freedom - and individual agency - and for these much misunderstood “unalienable rights”.

And, as I see what is happening now as an America 2.0 - I must often return to the way of my ancestors - and to see that the light which defeated tyranny temporarily in 1776 - still shines like a beacon of trust and hope now in 2025.

In Congress, July 4, 1776 The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

Declaration of Independence - 1776

My family and I have lived this - with members who still, to this day, do not approve of our bravery - attacked us for our firm stand during the pandemic - and who hate us for supporting Trump 2.0 and America 2.0.

It is a great lesson when external events such as an authoritarian political crackdowns so easily divide the brave from the weak - the spiritually healthy - from those who are spiritually sick - and those who are driven by strength, love and compassion - from those driven by fear, hatred and anger.

The side which has been so affected by authoritarian brainwashing that they were willing to accept an ideology - a propaganda - bald faced lies - over the truth.

And so blinded by ideology that they could not distinguish proper and healthy care for themselves and others - from the deadly and dangerous ideology of authorities.

Unwittingly - as if caught in deep denial - despite our warnings - they supported pharmaceutical companies - medical professionals - government authorities - and church and corporate fathers - over well meaning friends and family.

And in perhaps the worst examples - supported such madness as transgenderism - as deranged views on Russia - and Trump - and Climate Change - all of which went against both common sense and psycho spiritual health.

And - caught in the grips of denial - they supported the worst totalitarian regime in world history - a regime which acted treasonously - from both within and without - to destroy nation states - to bring in a world governance so totalitarian that individual nation states are no longer desired.

The ruses of a faked epidemic and of mandated vaccines and of unrestricted immigration were used to destabilize nation states and people all over the world.

The ruses of Climate Change, Transgender Ideology, and Trans Humanism were used to further distract and disrupt and destroy - further tearing families and communities apart.

And the saddest thing is to see these indoctrinated and brainwashed individuals still rabidly defending their psycho spiritual demise - as if it were the greatest thing going.

Back in early 2020 - during the darkest depths of the pandemic - I saw this episode as a spiritual war - and have lived all of these five years convinced of this.

The worse things became, the easier it was to see this was true - and the worse it got, the stronger my own faith and resolve grew.

By now my faith takes the form of an old Mama lion defending her cubs - and takes on aspects of stoicism and faith which stand like mountains.

Strength I never knew I possessed - faith which grew stronger the more it was challenged - resolve which grew into unshakable determination - and synchronicity which let me increasingly overcome my own doubt and pain.

There is no one and nothing now capable of shaking this faith - and I can easily see who else possesses it - like a light which surrounds them - and telegraphs their intentions.

I can see it here online from just a few words or images - words and images which telegraph a person’s intent - whether they intend to do so or not.

The internet has become a great truth telling force - communicating who and what we are - louder than earlier communication agents ever did.

Among my American ancestors were the first to bring the printing press to the earliest American colonies - and although the printing press was a great enabler of freedom - it holds only a bare flickering candle to the power of the internet.

This is the great - often unappreciated - aspect of being severely tested by life - that for those who are fortunate - we are not broken by defeat - but made stronger each time we get knocked down - arising stronger than ever before - until our faith becomes unshakeable.

We must accept that much of the world cannot see this - and caves easily to the petty weakness of diabolical evil - many times couched in a deceptive cloak of organized religion.

This is the very nature of spiritual warfare - and aligns with ancient human pursuits of shamanism - and with such great avatars as Jesus - that desert wanderer and teacher - so hated by the authoritarian Roman status quo that they crucified him to serve as a lesson to all who came after him.

This man who taught Christ-consciousness - a consciousness so feared and hated by the Roman establishment that they were compelled to try to kill it off once and for all.

But what the Roman totalitarians could not have know was that this Christ-consciousness they so feared and hated could not be killed - but grew stronger and more formidable the more they tried.

They did not know then - and they cannot see now - that Christ never died - that His Christ-Consciousness was never defeated - but lived on - often flourishing among the most hated and marginalized members of this Roman or Neo-Roman society.

And the deep abiding faith we see being manifested in real time - even among our government officials - is the first rising of green shoots in springtime - needing to be nourished and treasured for precisely what they are.

The junk yard dogs among us - who defeat themselves every time they speak or act - will slowly become less visible as they slither back under the bridge to lick their wounded egos.

There is no reason to be afraid - no reason not to see in our temporary defeats - the very roots of our victory.

The human species is undergoing deep transformation and evolution - into precisely what we were always meant to become.

Celebrate this - as the overcoming of the pain and agony of these years represents something so treasured and so precious it would be silly of me to try to describe it.

This treasure is being revealed in the unfolding of time and space.

As we gradually come to see the positive nature of these times - despite - or even because of the pain and grief and agony - the way forward is revealing itself with each passing hour.

The mountains to be climbed and overcome are going to become larger as we survive the coming days - as - if we are here on Earth to be tested - this is the most difficult test so far - maybe even the final exam.

Keep the faith - strengthen our resolve - and support the leaders who are demonstrating they understand.

“In the beginning was the word.”

