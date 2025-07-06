Copious mounds of evidence are appearing which highlight the fact that that what we experienced at the end of 2019 and through 2020 - was totalitarian and genocidal in nature.

“In the U.S., New York City’s poorest boroughs were hit hardest, while cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, with even more Asian travel connections, were spared. Hospital protocols, ventilators, toxic drug cocktails, and fear-driven overreach were killing people, not a virus.”

https://slaynews.com/news/new-report-confirms-covid-death-spikes-2020-driven-hospitals-not-virus/

The last days of 2019 felt as if something had gone terribly wrong.

A lowering icy cloud of free floating anxiety seemed to have frozen the world into chaos and massive disorder.

It felt through the holidays of 2019 as if some nefarious force held its breath - and waited - and watched.

It was in October 2019 that the World Economic Forum and Johns Hopkins University held a military style table top exercise of a deadly epidemic.

“The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, World Economic Forum, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation jointly propose these recommendations.”

This was only weeks before the media empire began besieging the world with terrifying photographs of people falling dead on the streets of China.

Most of us remember those dark days of a lowering threat threshold and widespread anxiety as traumatic - as if an actual terrifying physical threat loomed in the near future.

And loom it did - this totalitarian threat - with nearly six years now spanning the time elapsed from October of 2019 until present.

This well planned event reduced grown men and women to terrified shadows of their former selves - with many suffering near delusional states of fear.

Many were so terrified they wore masks when alone - and, in many cases, self isolated in fear of a virus - having suffered almost instant fear-induced psychosis.

Perhaps some of the worst damage to the social fabric pitted physicians and hospitals against sick patients - health care professionals living in terror of a possible affected individual.

For most people life turned upside down - with isolation, masking, ritual hand washing and a sudden fear of other human beings - and of public places - taking precedence.

Legal proceedings, funerals and weddings - and family gatherings were cancelled and individuals became part of an identifiable group.

One group was composed of those driven by fear of the virus - those who complied with all the various rituals offering virus protection.

Another group felt no fear - were annoyed by all the virus protections - and either sensed - or knew - that the breakdown in the social order was imposed purposefully by the globalist elite.

A dreadful fear psychosis gripped the world - and even the mildly ill flocked to hospitals hoping for some treatment.

At the hospitals, health professionals, gripped by fear psychosis - treated the sick with a set of dire treatments - treatments with no real evidence of clinical success.

Now that the military-style biological warfare of the COVID-19 episode is becoming increasingly apparent to the whole world - those most affected by fear-induced psychosis of COVID - do not seem to be recovering - and accepting reality.

This is a bad sign for the healing of the social fabric and for the successful integration of those affected back into functioning society.

In summary - we have emerged from COVID-19 - with a large part of the population badly affected with a sort of public fear induced psychosis.

And those are the lucky ones - who have so far survived.

I am hoping this is the last post I will feel is necessary to write on this ignoble and ignominious chapter in human history.

