Interconnected White Light Flash of Quantum Consciousness

Perhaps best expressed in music - as thus our living beings feel and tremble with the emotions being directly downloaded from the coded language of music.

We speak here of miracles - and of science - and of this great compassionate energetic awareness which permeates the universe.

For the new mind-blowing recognition is that we are participants in the living - and loving and ever changing - dance of matter and mind which is the universe.

Quantum because a point in space time - a quanta - a point which cannot be reduced accurately to a measurable, locatable entity but exists instead with infinite possibilities.

In other words as soon as we observe and seek to measure this point or entity - all of those infinite possibilities collapse and disappear.

In quantum physics this is called the collapse of the wave function.

So a model of measurable space time is possible only as a fantasy and does not reflect reality.

Neither space time as a whole - nor small fragments of space time - are reducible - reducible to some scientific theory.

Space time collapses in on itself and becomes a fictional mono myth if we try to measure, to locate, or to quantify it.

And furthermore, each and every part and particle of space time is entangled with all other parts - and with the whole.

These mind blowing aspects wre expressed by Einstein as “spooky action at a distance” but may as well be expressed using the modern parlance of “far out”.

THIS TINKERING TOOLMAKER WITH THIS BIG BRAIN - HOMO SAPIENS

Before we even begin there are simply parts of our reality which we cannot reduce to some quantifisble, measurable, circumscribed - REDUCED - model .

Our reality - our consciousness - is therefore irreducible.

Does this mean we should give up and go home - of course not.

Giving up is inconsistent with the bumbling, fumbling, tinkering tool maker - big brained entity equipped with these opposable thumbs - we know as Homo Sapiens.

Our misunderstood - intertwining, interconnected history of becoming more fully aware of our energy and consciousness through technology.

The following video demonstrates a tremendous and fully charged conversation on the perhaps mind blowing unfolding of this shamanistic journey towards our future.

Irreducible - because consciousness cannot be copied or transferred - only respected for what it is - and the feelings transmitted to others through consciousness.

THE UNDEFINABLE AND IRREDUCIBLE QUANTUM MATRIX

Years ago one of my internet friends sent me a paper on the fact that a brilliant white light has been documented as occurring at the moment of our conception,

I share this paper here once again - from fellow writer

.

I find this fact not only consistent with my own experience of life and science and consciousness - but it corresponds with Michelangelo’s panting of God creating Adam - in all its glory on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

My own theory has been that we as humans have been making a long slow evolutionary journey towards full comprehension of ourselves and our universe.

All of the civilizational upheavals and the pendulum swings between war and political upheavals are part of the journey.

The modern human brain - especially as develops within the communication miracle of modern technology - allows for a rapid evolutionary leap towards quantum consciousness.

Consciousness existed way before there was life - at least life as we know it.

There is no life and no universe which is not conscious.

The image of God holding out his index finger towards Adam’s represents the brilliant light of consciousness being downloaded to Adam from God.

Transferred in a crackling electrically-charged white light from the universal mind to the human mind and body.

Biologically we are miracles of the universe made flesh.

We function as both bioelectric and sound transducers - vibrational entities which serve as receivers and transmitters - and energy convertors of - conscious awareness.

To the current generation science has become a dirty word - loaded psychologically with manipulative corruption - as evidenced by the “Trust the Science” of the COVID episode.

But science - real science - is far from the industrialization of modern technology and medicine and social engineering.

Real science is far more akin to the work of a Michelangelo - and to the work of great poets and artists.

Real science evolves through great evolutionary leaps of consciousness - in which a human scientist experiences a blinding flash of new awareness - forwarding the evolution of science, technology and consciousness.

Our civilized city fathers have not been thrilled with true new scientific flashes of brilliance, as these almost always threaten some sacred cow or another of domesticated and civilized mankind.

The Roman Catholic Church was horrified when Galileo clearly saw that the earth circles the sun instead of the other way around - this was heresy to the church which taught that the solar system circled the earth and that the earth was the centerpiece of God’s universe.

And the Roman Church and State were horrified when a man named Jesus came to teach mankind that they were indeed part of the great compassionate loving consciousness of the universal mind - their Father in Heaven.

So threatened were they, that they persecuted this man and his followers and eventually crucified Jesus - inadvertently creating a magnificent new awareness of Christ consciousness in the evolving awareness of human kind.

Since the moment Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead humanity has celebrated a dawning awareness of the magnificent living compassionate consciousness of which we are capable.

It is perhaps in Michelangelo’s PIETA that we see the magnificent achievement of his ability to cast human compassionate awareness in stone.

There is a great class of music as well which seeks to express such profound love corresponding to that of the Madonna for her son.

Can human kind change in one huge blinding flash - all at once in one supreme moment?

Not only can human beings change in one blinding flash - but we are now changing in one episode of interconnected flashes.

What we experience today is the wheeling, off balance and dystopian disconnection - the feeling that everything is falling apart - and trending toward maximum disorder - or entropy.

In terms of quantum physics - we might say it feels as if the wave function is collapsing.

As it most certainly is - and that moment when the wave form collapses is the moment when we recognize we have seen through a glass darkly but now come face to face.

This vision is found in the Bible - and is referenced by the poet William Blake.

At this singular moment in space time - all is revealed as it in fact is - INFINITE.

This is the Great Leap Forward - the fabled - and misunderstood -synchronicity

In these difficult times - as we encounter the infinitely compassionate mind of the universe - within ourselves and without.

The infinitely unfolding dance which is what we are - and what everything we will ever know - is.

Within and without - merging into that infinite dance which is the Great Synchronicity.

Congratulations - we are ALIVE.

QUANTUM - INFINITE POSSIBILITIES

This is my motivation and dedication now to share whatever I find of comprehending how we - each of us - and all of us - are evolving into quantum consciousness.

