Jenni Madden
2h

Here's some synchronicity for you. (in a nutshell).

I'm in a FB chat group called End Censorship. (Oddly it has not deflated into petty arguing as some do.) One of the members, an indigenous man, is an artist and truly an original thinker. Yesterday he was writing about how the world is noisy and it will someday be silent. Then he started talking about "the codes" that are all around us. I wanted to know what he meant by codes, so he explained it, but said some in the chat may not understand but Einstein would know exactly what he was explaining. He also mentioned magic.

Then you write about codes in music today, and I recall codes in math, in science in physical art. I once said that electricity was magic. Cell phones, the internet, electricity. . . People argued, No it's not. But it kind of is. Its mysteries were hidden from me by design, but my brother Jerry showed me a lot when I was a pesky little sister. I remembered.

Then yesterday I pulled up a video on grounding and earthing. I'm learning about crystals and copper grounded in the earth; that it can "feed" plant life. Then I remembered my genius brother talking about crystal radios, and how he showed me circuits; resistors, transistors, copper being used to generate electricity.

Dry Winter air inside, causes my hair to stand up with static electricity. I touch my dog's nose, he gets a little shock and we both feel it.

Connection, connections, connections.

I know the leaders and mobs of haters of Jesus' days are always going to try to morph into the whackos that we recognize today. They can hurt us bodily, they can kill us, but they cannot kill the spark!

3h

Distance is an illusion. It's not just we who evolve, it's universes as well. Better be on your toes.

