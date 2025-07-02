CARTELS - DIGITAL SECURITY OPERATIONS - AND PUBLIC AND PERSONAL SAFETY

Both

and

are featured here to begin to bring home the depths behind what is meant by the phrase “Prison Planet Earth”.

Katarina’s You Tube channel - Ironclad - is linked as well to bring home the point even more.

Interested readers can expect to work hard to keep up with late breaking revelations.

The cartels have appropriated the ways we the people and our governments seek to keep us safe.

And if we flip that thought around - our governments in many cases have become the cartels.

And take this a step further - that none of our digital technology is truly totally safe from being compromised by criminal networks - be they government infiltrators - or elected officials - or NGO cartels.

Under the governmental system run by the globalists - and enemy political factions which became the governments - became one and the same with the cartels - and in Narcostates such as Mexico are one and the same.

This means the cartels have full use of advanced warfare technology - that these are totally infiltrated - and that digital technology is no longer safe in any respect.

This means everyday digital technology - phones, appliances, household items, cars - must be assumed to be hacked - and that military equipment - drones, robots, all digital military equipment - and all public digital devices and surveillance systems - are compromised.

This means the surveillance gear - and military and police digital gear - is all now weaponized against all of us - including governmental and police “good guys”.

There is no way the citizenry - or government, police, military official - is going to be capable of working around this armed camp run by criminals - not quickly anyway.

So my post on Prison Planet Earth - a planetary system of controlled access preventing normal life - is the real situation we find ourselves in.

The idea of fighting and winning such a war - or wanting to live a militarized life - is obscene.

There is no way we can proceed with the digitally controlled surveillance apparatus we now have in place.

It does not kept us safe - it keeps us trapped - and there is no way out without - taking it all down and junking digital technology.

All of it - all surveillance networks - all digital devices - all cell phone towers, phones, computers.

If this is the case - and it appears it is - our entire digitally based economy, governments, institutions, transportation, health care, education, energy grids and systems, voting systems, and computer technology will need to be outlawed.

If we continue with this nonsense we will quickly arrive at the reality of the movie which made Harrison Ford famous - Bladerunner.

Those who are fighting against ICE in our sanctuary cities are being backed by criminal cartels - and are just the tip of the iceberg - in illustrating what the militarized and weaponized world of the future will be all across the planet.

No amount of excellent reporting from such legends as Katarina and Sam Harris - can possibly fight against this alone - and no amount of rehabilitation of governments - trade - and investment can touch it.

It is a cancer - and it has metastasized - and it will not be curable in other than total eradication.

Getting illegals out of society is maybe the first step - and defeating bad deep state and political actors, are important, as well

However, without total eradication - the blowback will continue to be an equal and opposite reaction to any action we might take as a constitutional republic.

The Trump administration needs to take this into account in the overall process of rehabilitation of our constitutional republic - and in the bringing deep state actors to the negotiating table.

I would love to believe we could keep our Big Beautiful Technology - and go forth into what quantum computing is already revealing - to serve as the springboard into quantum consciousness and further development of quantum technologies.

As human beings we are also at the long awaited breakthrough - literally fueled by sea water - of nuclear fusion energy production.

There is no end to the ways in which human beings can innovate and create.

Presume your devices are infiltrated - and presume the cartels are everywhere - and presume the criminal masterminds will find a way to breach whatever security systems we set up.

The result is - we become the prisoners - imprisoned by the technology which we devised to keep us safe.

We can safely assume that any technological advances we devise will be used against us.

We cannot ever totally prevent criminal activity but we also don’t need to invent technology which turns our own planet into an armed camp.

In a place like this - there is no reason to worry about reincarnation - or about living a healthy extended lifespan.

There are answers - but they are not going to occur to - or be followed by - an ideologically captured prison planet population.

Not only are we under 24/7 surveillance - but our mental capacity has been compromised, infiltrated, indoctrinated and manipulated.

We must break free of mental limitations - in order to break free of these culturally induced states of mental paralysis.

Education and communication will be the most critic al elements going forward.

We have a large element in our favor - as the man leading these United States is no babe in the woods - no stranger to working with criminally compromised individuals and institutions.

I know others who earned their stripes in the dog eat dog world of commercial real estate.

Commercial real estate is a strategy game in which only the smartest - and most honest and incorruptible - win over the corrupt competition.

Those who excel at commercial real estate have the capacity to form complex mental models the rest of us don’t get the opportunities to learn how to create.

It is not the only discipline which demands that human beings - think and strategize and live proactively - well outside the boundaries we impose on ourselves.

The journalists featured above are proof that even journalism may not accomplish great aims - despite the propaganda agents we now accept as journalists.

Commercial real estate is an unexpected field which has spawned some of the greatest thinkers and strategists I have known.

These strategists - and outside the box thinkers - know who they are - know how to recognize and motivate and inspire those who can help them - and know how to identify and confine those who will harm them.

The answer is we must be better educated - better informed - better equipped to be smarter and better than any of the competitors - and we must be spiritually on the side of Christ consciousness.

We indeed have superpowers and we now need to learn how to put them to the fullest use.

Likewise, our biggest need to gain answers for a livable, survivable, future - depend upon being fully capable of creating mental models which see through the complex chaos.

I know we can indeed achieve these lofty goals - of not only restoring our constitutional republics - but we can overcome the really challenging problem of how to engineer a future which is resilient, strong, peaceful - and worth living.

I have seen this future - I have dreamed this future - and it is just there - out of reach.

We have the cure for this cancer which is disintegrating the fabric of our society.

We will need the perspicacity - the creative and spiritual firepower - and the large mental models - and spiritual and personal courage - to put them into practice.

If I and others are correct - we will be having one hell of a recycling problem - as we dispense with harmful technology.

But recycling is easy compared to the rest of these incurable cancers.

When I have written of complete planetary worldwide ideological capture - I was not referring to conspiracy theories or to metaphorical dilemmas.

Ideological Capture is healed by an educational system and communication system which is dominated by those who have the very most meritorious - and highest spiritual and personal intentions.

That Meritocracy is within our reach - a grand substitute for the pirate-laced Mediocracy we now live in as a so-called “civilization”.

Because - a civilized civilization - it most certainly is not.

WE GOTTA LONG WAY TO GO, BABY!

The journey of a thousand miles begins with one courageous step.

