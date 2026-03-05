Iran Conflict Tests Patience & Spirit Of All Americans & Of The Whole World



Predictably, any illusions about waging quick military operations in a mine field such as Iran, have been shattered.



The necessity of going to war with Iran became clear as the Iranian totalitarian theocracy of a dictatorship made it abundantly clear that they intended to build and use nuclear weapons against all enemies - which is just about everybody.



Iran’s indiscriminate use of conventional weapons, as they lashed out by bombing any and all neighbors in the region, made their irresponsible intentions clear.



As war forces the hands of all geopolitical powers, the conflict becomes increasingly littered with a variety of combatants, motivated by an uncomfortable and incendiary mix of cross purposes.



It places America, and the Trump administration, precisely where many of the globalist elites want them, being attacked relentlessly by all comers.



We knew the globalists intended to fight their way out of this dilemma, as they simply have nothing left to lose - save their demonic New World Order.



Globalist propaganda has reached everyone who might be swayed by it by this point, and pushes many into the erroneous view that Trump serves as an Israeli puppet.



Trump found it necessary to align with Israel, as the strongest military force in the region, and as a premier regional enemy of the Iranian regime.



FOG OF WAR, TRUTH THE FIRST CASUALTY



We now watch, as predictably, truth becomes one of the biggest casualties of war, creating a rich breeding ground for the fog of war.



This is layered upon a situation already threatened by a poverty of truth, as globalists have successfully owned and operated the preponderance of mass media propaganda agencies across the world.



We had a nagging suspicion that the globalist attempts to take over the world, and to defeat the sovereignty of all independent nations, would have to end in a desperate war.



From well before the staged pandemic, globalist forces made their intentions clear, to defeat any attempts by sovereign nations to stand free against the New World Order.



Through their preferred organizations such as the World Economic Forum, United Nations, NATO, and others the globalists rejected any attempt at national sovereignty.



Having long ago sunk their claws into any perceived national sovereignty, by successfully placing carefully chosen globalists into the government framework of each nation, the globalists do not entertain the possibility of losing.



"What we are very proud of, is that we penetrate the global cabinets of countries with our World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders".



Klaus Schwab, WEF



Globalists intended to “never allow a good crisis to go to waste” even if they had to manufacture the crisis themselves, which they certainly did with the Covid -19 pandemic crisis.



Having successfully implemented their globalist scheme to indoctrinate the average citizen, very few individuals even know what they are fighting against.



Now the globalists have a perfect platform for tightening the noose they have around every remaining sovereign nation state, with the fog of war as their perfect cover.



They know that precious few freedom fighters will survive the crucible of war, and now have the opportunity to put the finishing touches on the New World Order, in which no freedom will be allowed.



The fog of war offers the opportunity for everyone with an ax to grind to come out and put on a show, and for jihadist terrorists groups to act to “convince” those who still hold out.



Despite the strong stance the globalists now occupy, I do know that they will lose against the American led freedom fighters, and will pay an extremely high price for their crimes.



Before we can experience such a victory however the situation is being pushed to the breaking point, as we would expect from such a diabolical episode in human history.



The globalists have backed such outrageous totalitarianism as the regime in force in Iran, and as the regime in place in China - preferring the model of allowing no freedom of speech or any other means of free expression or action.



The globalists have carefully disguised their agenda and views by couching them in a fake humanistic framework.



Globalists successfully used the emotionally charged enticements of support for sustainable energy, carbon reduction, unrestricted immigration and for transgender and trans humanist ideology.



They used well known methods of manipulation to successfully achieve a totalitarian New World Order - and have now come perilously close to achieving their goals.



A regime which has successfully manipulated about 85% of the world population to erroneously believe their lives were threatened by a virus so deadly that it required the implementation of an untested and highly toxic vaccine.



A regime which so completely owns and operates the news organizations that it successfully controls all public opinion and all public information and discussion.

A regime which now owns and operates the educational curriculum within both sovereign nations and within sovereign institutions such as organized religion.



A regime which has successfully controls 85% of the world’s hearts and minds as they lead unsuspecting populations into the clutches of their New World Order.



That the globalists will not win is clear, but it is also clear that we exist now in a time when the thumb screws are being tightened and pushed to the limit to deceive us.



We must ask the question - how are we supposed to maintain freedom and personal agency in a world where about 85% of our fellow humans will be successfully led like sheep to the slaughter?



The answer lies where it always has - in that crucible where we are forced to make a choice, to make a choice under maximum duress and pain, as that cross and crown of thorns we all bear weigh heavily upon us.



We live now through a Lord of the Rings moment when the gravitational pull of those rings of power is maximized and threatens to destroy almost all of us.

The One Against the Many, the Human Against the Techno-Feudalism

Because for us human beings it is always about the One against the many, about our ability to either stand firm against the many when the many are wrong, no matter how much it hurts.



Our spiritual teachers, our teachers which teach us this path of the heart, and who guide us down this path of darkness, toward the light of Christ consciousness - have this hero and heroine’s journey we take firmly in hand.



And it is within the grasp of our sensitive miraculous biological aliveness - firmly guided by these inspired, miraculous human hands - where we may finally answer this question.



The future, like the present, is one we co-create with every passing nanosecond - illustrating and illuminating our ability to participate in the miracle of Christ consciousness.



The future, like the present, is being conceived with every breath, with every intention, directly experienced in our incarnation as quantum biological beings.



Life, as someone once said, always finds a way.

