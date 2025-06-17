IRAN SURRENDERS - DEMANDS TRUMP
AT 11:41 AM, JUNE 17, 2025 - TRUMP ANNOUNCES UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER
Previous to the above video report - Trump demanded - in no uncertain terms - that Iran surrender forthwith.
As of 11:41 AM this message appears from POTUS.
https://x.com/Scavino47/status/1935015020749861043
More details will be revealed as the media gears up for this one.
It has been a dramatic and tense day as the world has watched the situation unfold.
POTUS Trump arrived back at the White House in the predawn hours - leaving the G7 Summit early - to deal with the unfolding crisis.
Steve Bannon called for prayers of guidance earlier in the day.
https://x.com/Bannons_WarRoom/status/1935006061624537474
Will update this post as word breaks of the current facts.
May our creator bless all of the peacemakers.
Prayers all the way around🙏🏻✝️
Careful, K-Dub...don't get out over your skis 😉